TV Review – “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2 (Disney+)

The Mighty Ducks (formerly known as The Don’t Bothers) are back and, by way of technicality, have made it to EPIC. The Elite Performance Ice Center is hosting their yearly summer camp, much to the chagrin of Alex’s personal ideas on how summer should be celebrated. Yes, apparently Disney+ shows must head to summer camp at some point during their run (HSMTMTS is an influencer) and unfortunately, it’s not always the right decision.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ move brings some big changes to the ice, with Coach Bombay out and Coach Cole (played by Josh Duhamel) in. He watches over EPIC and the camp with dictator-like precision, while his son Jace wants nothing to do with his father’s hockey-only mentality.

This is where the issue of the season lies. The relationship between Coach Bombay and Alex always felt like a push-and-pull in season one. This Coach + Alex duo is missing the heart. For a show that loves to revel in it, I have yet to see its presence this season. They just don’t agree. That’s it. That push-and-pull is no longer.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers also had a great ability to perfectly balance kid vs. adult storylines. It never felt like anyone was being sidelined, pun intended. Somehow this season, no one feels at the center of the story. The greater goal of “Let’s hope they all succeed at this high octane camp” is present when watching, but when getting down to the minutiae of the characters, no one feels visible.

It’s a true shame, as Lauren Graham is an underrated television icon. Gilmore Girls to Parenthood, she thrives on long-running shows that allow her to shine. Yet, the shine is losing its luster this season. She kills every scene she’s in, don’t get me wrong, but the material doesn’t allow her to be as zingy as she was last year. The repetition of “I’m sorry I doubted you, son” and “This camp is too much for these kids” is becoming a smidge tedious.

In episode 3, the focus jumps away from our core group of Ducks and centers on Jace. At its root, it’s an interesting story to share: the parent pressuring the kid into something they don’t want to do. However, didn’t we get that last season with Sofi? And speaking of Sofi, it feels like we’ve barely seen the kids at all. So why feature a new character so prominently when I haven’t had time with my beloved Ducks?

What Game Changers has to offer is fair. A sweet, comfort food of a comedy that any age can enjoy. Last season’s quest for the Don’t Bothers to shine was a great warm-apple-pie of a show. This go around, I’m hoping these Mighty Ducks are given the opportunity to shine just as bright, not just on the ice, but also on Disney+. (P.S. Give Lauren Graham all the roles, please.)