Disney+ Watch Guide: September 28th – October 4th

The bewitching hour is about to begin on Disney+ with the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 on Friday. Halloween season may be in full force, but Disney+ is also serving up the Season 2 premiere of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in the same week as the original film’s 30th anniversary! You’ll find that and other movies worth celebrating in the library highlights section of this week’s watch guide. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, September 28th

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – "Ice Breaker" (Season 2 Premiere)

Our Mighty Ducks, along with their coach Alex Morrow, head to an elite summer hockey institute in California, run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player Colin Cole. It’s invitation only, and the talent is next-level great. It’s SO great that the Ducks begin to wonder what they are even doing there. But when Coach Cole tells our squad they may not be a good “fit” for his program, they get fired up to prove him wrong – even though a mysterious camper warns them not to stay.

Andor – Episode 4

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

New Exclusives – Thursday, September 29th

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 7

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

New Exclusives – Friday, September 30th

Hocus Pocus 2

The live-action comedy “Hocus Pocus 2″ is a haunting sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

New Exclusives – Monday, September 26th

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 3 “James Bond Night” – Live at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, September 28th

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories

More adventures from rugged northern Canada abound in Season 2 of the hit Nat Geo series.

New on Disney+ – Friday, September 30th

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

Freeform’s 2018 anniversary event featured greetings from the film’s stars and a costume contest in a cemetery.

Under Wraps 2

The brand-new sequel to Under Wraps recently premiered on Disney Channel.

Library Highlights

75th Anniversary – Mickey’s Delayed Date

Pluto saved Mickey and Minnie’s relationship in this charming short that premiered on October 3rd, 1947.

30th Anniversary – The Mighty Ducks

Emilio Estevez starred as Gordon Bombay, a lawyer who reconnected with his passion for hockey through coaching a team of misfits in this blockbuster film that inspired a real hockey team, a film franchise, an animated series, and a Disney+ series. Premiered on October 2nd, 1992.

20th Anniversary – The Scream Team

Eric Idle, Tommy Davidson, and Kathy Najimy star as ghosts in this Halloween DCOM that also featured a young Kat Dennings, which premiered on October 4th, 2002.

15th Anniversary – The Game Plan

Dwayne Johnson’s partnership with Disney began in this family comedy about an NFL star who suddenly finds himself caring for the 8-year-old daughter he never knew he had, released on September 28th, 2007.

5th Anniversary – Vampirina

The popular children's book series became a hit Disney Junior show on October 1st, 2017.