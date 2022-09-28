TV Recap: “Tell Me Lies” – Episode 6 – “And I’m Sorry If I Dissed You”

Christmas break is over, and the students are back to school. Stephen (Jackson White) is having trouble reconciling the fact that Wrigley (Spencer House) and Diana (Alicia Crowder) once ‘dated’.

Lucy (Grace Van Patten) returns with doubt in her heart. She knows that Stephen has been lying to her on many occasions and the last straw was finding out that Stephen and her former roommate Macy knew each other on an intimate level.

While getting ready for the first sorority party since school’s return, Lucy tells Bree (Catherine Missal) and Pippa (Sonia Mena) that she and Stephen are done. The girls celebrate, telling Lucy that she could do better than Stephen.

In her advanced writing class Lucy is excited to start her new class and learns that she is already behind everyone and must scramble to catch up including acquiring the assigned text. Thanks to an accidental meeting with Evan (Branden Cook) Lucy gets the book she needs, and a possible friend. (It seems like everyone is gravitating to Evan. I like Evan.) While Lucy is seeking out a friend, and trying to avoid Stephen, he is trying to avoid Diana at all costs. Stephen can’t get the image of Diana being with Wrigley.

At coffee, Lucy tells Evan about her concerns with Stephen and how he has been lying to her constantly. Evan is hesitant to say anything negative about his best friend but tells Lucy that there is a difference between being oblivious and choosing to ignore things.

Stephen eventually finds Lucy and they talk. She confronts him about what sort of relationship he had with Macy. After being forced to admit the truth, Stephen tells her about their causal relationship and that he was in the car with Macy the night she died. He also tells her that it was Drew (Benjamin Wadsworth) who was driving the other car that caused the accident.

Convinced by his authenticity, Lucy and Stephen are back together, and their friends are shocked. While Bree stresses about grades, and Pippa tries to warn Lucy about him still seeing Diana, but that won’t stop their reconciliation. Stephen ends his relationship with Diana, citing her previous relationship with Wrigley. He starts to look for ways to attack Wrigley and Pippa’s relationship too.

At the party Lucy and Stephen stand out for not dressing up. Clad in garbage bags, they sit by themselves while the rest of their friends have fun.

Bill’s Perspective:

The lies continue, and Stephen proves that he is a horrible person. Manipulative, hostile, and creepy, Stephen treats both men and women friends like possessions and not people. The fact that Lucy continues to gravitate toward him. Lucy and Stephen are liars, and they deserve each other. I love how at the costume party, Lucy and Stephen look like little black rain clouds in their garbage bags, surrounded by colorful people.

Branden Cook continues to make Evan a compelling character who is the best part of the show. He seems to be the most real, thus makes him the most likable. Evan is not above being the normal college student, but he doesn’t seem like he mistreats his friends.