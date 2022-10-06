Exclusive Clip: “Let’s Make a Deal” Wayne Brady’s Biggest Fan is a Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and CBS is honoring breast cancer survivors next week on Let’s Make a Deal. We’re pleased to bring you an exclusive advance clip from the first themed episode premiering Monday, October 10th, in which host Wayne Brady meets a breast cancer survivor who just so happens to be his biggest fan. Check it out!

“On Monday, October 10th, Let's Make a Deal is proud to bring awareness to the courageous journeys of breast cancer survivors and thrivers with an audience full of them! Women (and men) share their stories and play for cash and prizes that include trips to Portugal and New Zealand, 2 Cars, and a guaranteed $20,000 Mega Money Monday win! Plus, LMAD makes a $10,000 donation to Breast Cancer research.”

About Let’s Make a Deal:

Revived in 2009 by Fremantle Media and broadcast on CBS, Let’s Make a Deal is a classic game show that has delighted audiences for more than 55 years. Hosted by Wayne Brady, members of the studio audience are chosen to make a deal, choosing an item they can see or selecting a mystery item behind the curtain that they are only given clues about. The mystery item could be worth more, or it could be worthless. You’ll have to tune in to see what happens!

How to Watch:

Let’s Make a Deal airs weekdays on CBS Daytime. Check your local listings for the exact time or watch in the CBS app.