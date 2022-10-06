Season 4 of “Critter Fixers: Country Vets” is Full of Friendship, Warmth, and More Incredible Animals

Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson are back in Season 4 of Critter Fixers: Country Vets, kicking off with a double-episode premiere on Saturday, October 8th, at 9/8c on Nat Geo WILD. There’s no case too big, small, or peculiar for these old friends, who at the end of the day can still find something to laugh or smile about. And if you’re a pet owner, you’ll not only be entertained, but you could learn something that could potentially save your own pet's life one day.

“We’re Critter Fixers and we fix them all, so let’s go,” Dr. Hodges says, hyping himself up as he prepares to inspect the mouth of a snake in the season premiere, titled “Goose Bumps.” That hair-raising moment isn’t what gives the episode its title, though. That honor goes to a goose named Godzilla who has something caught in his trachea. That’s not an easy procedure on an animal whose neck is a meter long. And while the team at Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital deals with these two special cases, they’re also handling more routine issues like conjunctivitis in a kitten, a UTI in a dog, and septic arthritis in a goat.

Critter Fixers: Country Vets fans get not one, but two episodes on Saturday. Stay tuned after “Goose Bumps” for “A Diamond in the Ruff” at 10/9c. With over 50 years of veterinary experience between Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson, a goat in this episode presents a challenge that neither of them has seen before. A bunny named Honey Rae also goes to show that something that may seem minor can be potentially life-threatening.

Each episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets fills you with the warmth and compassion that the vets who run the clinic share with their clients, both the humans who are concerned for their animal’s well-being and the furry/scaly/feathered/slimy animals that are entrusted with their care. You won’t want to miss the fun they have in store. And in case you’re new to the show, all three previous seasons are available to stream on Disney+. For now, get a taste of what’s to come in Season 4 by checking out the trailer.