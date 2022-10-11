“Star Wars Rebels” Rewatch – Ezra Meets Hondo Ohnaka and the B-Wing Arrives in Episodes 21-25

Today we continue our rewatch of Star Wars Rebels with episodes 21 through 25 of the popular Lucasfilm animated series.

Star Wars Rebels stars the vocal talents of Taylor Gray as Ezra Bridger, Vanessa Marshall as Hera Syndulla, Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan Jarrus, Steven Blum as Zeb Orrelios, Tiya Sircar as Sabine Wren, and series co-creator Dave Filoni as Chopper.

Episode 21: “Brothers of the Broken Horn” – Left behind to clean the Ghost, Ezra receives a distress call from Vizago (Keith Szarabajka) and finds that the Devaronian crime lord’s ship has been taken over by the pirate Hondo Ohnaka (Winnie the Pooh’s Jim Cummings) from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Ezra, posing as Lando Calrissian, helps Hondo survive a botched deal with Azmorgian (James Hong) but then discovers that Vizago is still being held captive in the ship’s brig. The episode ends with Vizago having reclaimed his ship, but Hondo having befriended the crew of the Ghost and donating a number of generators to their cause.

Episode 22: “Wings of the Master” – After failing to break through an Imperial blockade in an attempt to deliver supplies to an allied planet, Hera seeks out a Mon Calamari named Quarrie (voice actor Corey Burton of Atlantis: The Lost Empire fame) who is working on a secret project on the treacherous planet of Shantipole– namely developing a new starfighter called the Blade Wing, later to become known as the B-wing. Hera must earn Quarrie’s trust to become the test pilot for the Blade Wing, but after a successful demonstration she is able to take the fighter back to the rebel fleet and use it to break through the blockade.

Episode 23: “Blood Sisters” – Sabine is reunited with Ketsu Onyo (Gina Torres from Joss Whedon’s Firefly), her old bounty hunter companion who is now in pursuit of a Gonk droid containing information that is valuable to the Rebellion. The two former friends have a series of showdowns over the droid, both on-planet and in space, and then must form an uneasy alliance to escape an Imperial ship. Ultimately Ketsu has a change of heart and saves Sabine’s life, with the promise that they will someday meet again.

Episode 24: “Stealth Strike” – When Ezra and Commander Sato (Keone Young) are captured by an Imperial cruiser using a Gravity Well to pull their ship out of hyperspace, Kanan must put aside his differences with Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) to launch a rescue mission. The Jedi and the former clone trooper dress in stormtrooper disguises to infiltrate the cruiser and save Ezra and Soto, and eventually Kanan must come to the aid of Rex when the clone himself gets taken into custody.

Episode 25: “The Future of the Force” – Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) returns to the crew to enlist them in investigating the disappearance of Force-sensitive children in two different locations. After splitting up, the teams locate the two infants and watch over them, though that means having to deal with Sith Inquisitors who are on the trail. When she reunites with her friends, Ahsoka takes on the Inquisitors in a daring lightsaber battle. She succeeds and escapes, but during the fracas one of the Inquisitors’ probe droids records Ezra mentioning the name of the planet where they’re hiding out.

Star Wars Rebels is available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.