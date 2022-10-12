TV Recap: “Tell Me Lies”- Episode 8 “Don’t Go Wasting Your Emotion”

It’s come to that point in their relationship when Pippa (Sonia Mena) wants Wrigley (Spencer House) to meet her father. They have lunch and it’s a success. When Pippa returns home to her dorm to find it empty, she seeks out Lucy (Grace Van Patten) but finds her roommate Charlie (Zoe Renee) instead. Not wanting to be alone, Pippa stays and watches a movie with Charlie.

At Stephen’s (Jackson White) room, Lucy mentions her upcoming trip to India and wonders aloud when she should book an appointment with her doctor for the immunizations she will need. Stephen is not listening (or caring) and sooner than later, Lucy leaves to head back to her room.

Arriving back at her dorm Lucy finds Charlie and Pippa deep into the movie Ever After and noticing how close the two have come. They all agree to go to the spring fair/food truck event, where they meet up with Wrigley, Bree, and Evan. (Catherine Missal, Branden Cook)

Stephen is uncomfortable being at the event, but he agrees to go and even allows Lucy to hold his hand in public. When Lucy notices Diana (Alicia Crowder) singing with the acapella group, she forces Stephen to get close, and then they start kissing in front of Diana. (Lucy is as bad as Stephen. This is precisely what he would do).

When they return to the dorm room, Stephen confronts Lucy about what she did and tells her how weird it was. Shocked by Stephen’s verbal accusations, the two argue but soon reconcile. While Stephen and Lucy are content again in their lies, Pippa is looking for friendship from Charlie.

Back at Charlie’s dorm room, Pippa stumbles in and starts talking about herself. From being lonely and isolated in high school to being catfished by some very mean girls, Pippa wasn’t always the popular girl that she is now. While the two kiss, Pippa stops any possible romantic continuance and heads to her room.

Stephen is awoken by a phone call from his mother (Katey Sagal). She tells him that his sister got into a boarding school, and while there is financial assistance, mom isn’t going to be able to pay for Stephen’s residency next year. Stephen is angry and knows that his mom is punishing him for helping his sister out. Unable to hold his temper, Stephen tells his mom that he can’t wait for his sister to leave so she can rot in the house by herself. (Ouch, harsh Stephen, but certainly understandable)

Diana shows up at Stephen’s door and wants to talk to him. She found the whole make out session in front of her at the fair to be strange, and she is concerned for Stephen. She knows that he would never do something like that and wonders if he is ok. When Stephen kisses Diana and then stops, because of his relationship with Lucy, Diana’s anger boils over. Telling him that she never though she could hate him more than what she does, Diana leaves.

Wrigley has been named captain of the football team for the next year. There is a party in his honor and while everyone is excited for his accomplishment, not everyone is happy. Drew (Benjamin Wadsworth) is withdrawn and holding in a lot of hostility at his brother Wrigley.

Stephen does not want to go to the party, but he does and regrets it. Talking with Drew, Stephen continues to feed lies to Drew about Wrigley and Pippa, which sets Drew off. Pippa is unhappy but Wrigley knows this. He offers to leave the party right away with her if she isn’t having fun. Pippa lies and says she’s having fun. Wrigley surprises her by telling her how much he loves her.

Outside of the party house, Pippa confesses to Lucy about Drew running Macy (Lily McInerny) off the road. Pippa apologizes for not telling her, but warns Lucy that Stephen is no good for her and doesn’t want to see her hurt by Stephen. It’s then that Lucy boldly states that she won’t be hurt by Stephen, in fact, she could hurt him worse than anything else.

The episode ends with Lucy leaving an anonymous note at the Dean’s office about Drew and Macy. (I’m sure this won’t have any negative consequences)

Bill’s Perspective:

College is progressing, and while the weeks to summer break are approaching it feels like the lies are catching up with the characters.

I really do not like Stephen. He seems possessive, manipulative, and dangerous. I wouldn’t trust him and the fact that Lucy is staying with him makes me wonder about her own thinking. This episode has helped illuminate her mindset and has forced me to switch my thinking about Stephen and worry about his own safety.

Lucy proudly proclaiming to Pippa that she could hurt Stephen so bad that he wouldn’t be able to recover makes me wonder if Lucy is putting on a brave face to her friend, or if she is possibly dangerous.

I am pleased to see that Evan and Bree are still going strong. No matter what disaster is bound to come in the last two episodes, I just hope Bree and Evan make it out safely.