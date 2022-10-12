TV Recap: “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2, Episode 3 “Out of Bounds”

Important question to ponder this week: Why are all of EPIC’s traditional activities so bloodthirsty? Does Coach Cole have a love of A24 horror films or something, because everything announced as a tried-and-true EPIC staple seems horrific. This week is no different as the kids vie to be one of the ten “randomly” selected to play in the Coach Classic.

Yup, you read that correctly. These kids are desperately hoping to compete against grown adults in ice hockey, famously one of the more aggressive modern sports. This is not an HR issue at all, uh-huh, no sir. All good on the ice! [runs off to cry just at the thought of the physical pain about to be induced]

Now, “random” in the eyes of Coach Cole is anything but, as Jace is obviously chosen to compete. I mean, it’s the coach’s kid, what did you expect? Like Kris Jenner would “randomly” pick models for her new QVC jewelry line and not pick Kim (or at least Kourtney). This heavily favored choice leads us to an episode that is mostly about Coach Cole and his son’s dynamic. It was a smidge jarring to leave our Ducks for so much of the episode, but it was an interesting deep dive into our newest additions this season.

After the coveted gold jersey was placed outside his door, announcing his opportunity to compete in the Coach Classic, Jace is immediately over it. He can’t stress enough how done he is with his father’s not-so-sneaky ways. Evan is disappointed he wasn’t chosen, so Jace gladly hands over his jersey. Alex quickly yanks the jersey away from Evan because…well…refer to the first paragraph. It’s a full body cast waiting to happen.

With the jersey back-and-forth finally settled, (aka Coach said “Nah, Jace. You’re playing. Nice try tho. XOXO.) the Coach Classic begins. Jace is still dealing with internal struggles to push through and try his best. At the beginning of the episode, we are told where Jace’s anti-hockey stance stems from originally. Thanks to the pressure of his father, he completely choked at the “biggest game” of his life. From then on, his skills just haven’t been up to par.

While Jace sees it as an opportunity to move on, his dad just keeps pushing him. After struggling during the game, Coach Cole decides to finish by playing on the kids’ side in hopes to boost Jace’s chances of winning. Jace is still not on his game, but thanks to a bizarre series of events, the game ends in a tie. You could cut the tension between Jace and Coach Cole with a knife…is it even repairable at this point?

Penalty Box Thoughts:

The B-Plot of this entire episode surrounds a candy betting ring started by a few ducks. SPORTS BETTING. ON DISNEY PLUS. FOR KIDS. What a hilarious choice. I tip my imaginary helmet towards the writers.

Alex, completely accidentally, ends up becoming a hired coach at EPIC by the end of the episode. In this one scene, my worries about the season seemed to melt away. Alex back in a coaching role is nothing but great news. More Lauren Graham always!

Evan sees Jace talking to Sofi near the end of the episode and I’m thinking not all the fighting this season is going to stay on the ice. HEY-O!

Rich Eisen announces the Coach Classic, to the confusion of everyone at home and everyone in the scene. And yet…total perfection.