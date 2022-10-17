TV Recap: “Dancing with the Stars” – Season 31, Episode 5 – “Most Memorable Year”

“Most Memorable Year” is the theme for the couples this week in the ballroom and I couldn’t be any less interested than I already am. I know, I know. I’m the lone dissenting voice on the matter, but this week always becomes a cringefest. For every one emotional, meaningful dance and story, there are four self-serving dances from people without emotion. I would love for tonight to change my mind, but we’ll see.

This is also our first double-dance week, with the couples performing tomorrow night as well. Will twice the choreography mess them up? Or, will they come out victorious and ready to paso doble another day?

Instead of an opening number, we’ve been promised an announcement that could change everything…

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – Jazz – After being saved from the bottom two last week after a less-than-memorable performance, there is hope that he can bounce back with a jazz routine. His performance is all about his acting career highs and lows and, thank the dance gods, ‘cause the bounce back happened. This dance was far superior to last week’s Cars crash (HA) and was his best so far. Len loved the control he showed throughout, Derek loved his arms, Carrie Ann cried…can you really ask for anymore in the ballroom?

Judges Scores: 8 – 8 – 8 – 8

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko – Foxtrot – Shangela broke her leg from a death drop and was told that she possibly could never dance again. That is her living, how she makes money, how she thrives. As you can see, she’s recovered thanks to a titanium rod and titanium determination. Shangela is always talking in every rehearsal about specific notes from the judges, so she’s ready to excel week after week. Shangela was in tears and I was in tears, y’all. She was hugging her mama (with Alyssa Edwards and Laganja Estranja being the most supportive sisters in the audience) and the judges were hugging her with their compliments. Bruno pointed out how lyrical she looked during the dance. Carrie Ann loved her recovery during her flub. Len loved the whole dang thing!

Judges Scores: 8 – 8 – 8 – 8

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten – Tango – Her best performance was last week, so can an ode to motherhood allow her to stay memorable in the competition? Performing to her own song already makes me want to die, so not starting on a good note. I do appreciate her honesty by getting sick turning so much in the ballroom. I feel like no one talks about that! The second half of the routine was great! The first half was painful! The song choice did not help the situation. Len loved the dance’s purpose, while Bruno and Derek made sure to point out the shakiness of the opening. (Ezra reaching towards the camera during his button performance rejuvenated me fully, though. [swoons])

Judges Scores: 7 – 7 – 8 – 7

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy – Foxtrot – She was an ICU nurse during the pandemic?! As someone who doesn’t watch The Bachelor franchise, this was news to me. Wild information. My love for Gabby grows stronger with every passing episode. Gabby’s technique remains incredible, but her emotions remain stagnant and a bit cold with every dance. Carrie Ann still sees the disconnect. Len loved the effortless ease during the performance. Again, the extensions and the turns and the technique are all exceptional. It’s just the emotion isn’t always present.

Judges Scores: 9 – 9 – 9 – 9

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach – Rumba – His most memorable year is…2022. He knows he wants to step out of his father’s footsteps. He proceeded to share how this year he completed his first feature film, sold his first house with his real estate company, and had his first DJ set. Hm. Well, ok. Am I mean? I think I’m mean. I’m sorry. I’m mean. Daniella wanted to focus on his hip action and the clear focus was visible. He really has his best dance this season. It was a true rumba with no gimmicks and really solid technique. His arm extensions?! Shut up, they were fabulous. Bruno loved how he was able to frame Daniella throughout the performance, while Carrie Ann said it was one of the best male rumbas she’s seen in the show’s history.

Judges Scores: 9 – 8 – 9 – 8

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart – Contemporary – Daniel highlights his first film role, CODA, in 2019 as his most memorable year. (I will say, I saw him in Deaf West’s Spring Awakening and that was my most memorable year, tbh.) His interpreter signing “Both Sides Now” in the background? Well, I’m a puddle. A step up from last week’s flub, and arguably his best yet. All the judges were able to highlight the skill present, but also emotional pull this performance had on their heartstrings. Carrie Ann loved his excellent footwork, while Len loved the softness he shared with Britt.

Judges Scores: 8 – 8 – 9 – 9

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong – Salsa – Remember when Jordin was flippin’ stellar last week? Remember that? REMEMBER THAT?! Jordin talks about her previous emotionally scarring relationships and then, during her most memorable year, finding her husband. While this dance wasn’t as good as last week’s, it was still fun! Jordin seemed the most comfortable she’s ever been on the dance floor. Bruno loved how she was able to make the dance look spontaneous, an important part of the salsa. Carrie Ann wants her hold-less arm to be more focused in its placement. Len also loved her hips throughout this Latin number, while Derek said it felt under rehearsed.

Judges Scores: 8 – 8 – 8 – 9

(Bruno lost his chair during the judges critiques, Len looked livid, and then Ezra was shirtless and danced a beautiful rumba. It was all too much to handle. Ezra, I will gladly take you on a date?)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas – Contemporary – This year, Charli has finally been able to conquer her anxiety and understand her own mental health. She’s finally understood how to not be affected by others. She can manage her own mental health for the first time in her life. We love mental health stigmas being talked about! Y’all already know Mark loves a conceptual moment, so Mark performs as the physical embodiment of anxiety. Friends, I was a mess. I openly wept during the performance. There was a certain lift where the camera caught Carrie Ann’s reaction in the back and you could see her freak out at the brilliance of the dance. The judges were just glowing, specifics aren’t even needed. An all-time favorite dance, no question.

Judges Scores: 10 – 9 – 10 – 10

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki – Jazz – He has to follow Charli. Yeesh. His most memorable year is, of course, 2009. The Jersey Shore, baby! He was…Vinny. I have nothing else to add. Len said it was simple, but effective. Sure.

Judges Scores: 8 – 8 – 8 – 8

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev – Rumba – In 1997 moved from small-town life to New York City. She wanted to step out of her comfort zone, start her modeling career, and kickstart her life into something memorable. Heidi dancing to Lauryn Hill is also sexy on a spiritual level. Also? This was such a fun rumba! It was sexy, it was skillful, it was kinetic, it had an infectious energy, it was just wonderful! Derek makes sure to highlight her improvement since week 1, but wants to see more emotion going forward. Carrie Ann wants to highlight how her up-and-up has been on a level they have never seen before on the show. Heidi is a contender!

Judges Scores: 9 – 9 – 9 – 9

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson – Foxtrot – Wayne singing a song from Cinderella 2. Who would’ve thought? Not me! The song really is such an early aughts Disney song and I live for it. His performance was just so wonderful. Beautiful, lyrical, and on Witney Carson’s birthday no less! Carrie Ann mentions how great his hold has been throughout, even with the height differential. Len even mentions how he’s being picky, because he knows it was a fabulous dance.

Judges Scores: 9 – 9 – 9 – 10

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber – Waltz – Selma finally hearing the diagnosis of her MS in 2018 was a relief. She was finally able to live again. Unfortunately, her dance wasn’t able to be performed in a competition setting. She’s been monitored by doctors all competition and, unfortunately, her body won’t allow her to continue on. She gives us one last dance before she has to bow out of the competition. The entire ballroom is in tears. I’m in tears in my bed. It wasn’t even “good” in a pity way. It was pure beauty on that dance floor. Every single pro and celeb was in tears.

Thank you, Selma, for your poise, beauty, and graciousness. Your joy will be sorely missed in the ballroom. Until tomorrow, friends.