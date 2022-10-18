TV Recap: “Dancing with the Stars” – Season 31, Episode 6 – “Prom Night”

After last night’s gut-wrenching most memorable year episode (Y’all, it was genuinely good. I rescind my judgment about the theme. They got me, gal!), we’re taking a complete right turn into PROM! Grab the frills, the balloons, and the possibly spiked punch for a night of dancing. We’ll also be receiving the return of the fan favorite dance marathon, which we’ll get to later in the episode. It’s time for fun, fun, fun to pretend like last night’s heartbreak didn’t happen.

The episode opened with a soul train set to ABBA, with Ezra in a sky blue suit, because this show knows exactly what it is and knows exactly the way to my heart. I’d take a bullet for this show.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart – Cha Cha – Tonight is a night for fun. This dance proved that from the jump with a silly goofy dance. It was a smidge stiff, with Derek pointing out some footwork issues. Len made sure to highlight that he’s still improving, but wants to see his free arm not be so stagnant. Carrie Ann wants to see him open up, exaggerating more of his moves. I’m worried that he’s plateauing at a bad moment in the competition, but fingers crossed he keeps chugging along.

Judges Scores: 8 – 8 – 8 – 8

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev – Jazz – A Cyndi Lauper bop with huge hair and even bigger dresses? A moment. (Even a bigger moment? Using the same royalty free music as Trixie and Katya’s Netflix YouTube series.) Jazz is very much not Heidi’s preferred dance style. It was super fun, but she thrives with styles in hold and that carry an elegance. Bruno called it shaky, Carrie Ann wanted to see more, but Len loved the entire routine. The shock of the episode!

Judges Scores: 8 – 9 – 8 – 8

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki – Viennese Waltz – A dance to Lifehouse has been on my vision board for months, how crazy! Koko knows how to choreograph buckets of filler for Vinny, because she knows he has no musicality. Carrie Ann was impressed with his hold, but cringed at the footwork. Len fully called him out and said “Work on the dance marathon, ‘cause you need that.” Sis, HEARD. He needs help.

Judges Scores: 7 – SEHven – 7 – 7

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko – Cha Cha – Shangela dancing to JLo is a moment most pleasing to me in my career. Also, Shangela was wearing a cute Disney+ sweatshirt in the rehearsal room? Can I buy one? Plz? This number brought the drama from the jump. There was lip syncing, a reveal, and spectacle mama! Shangela was able to be a DIVA for the first time this season and it showed. Carrie Ann welcomed her to the fly girl club, sis! Len wants crisper legs and Shangela is ready to serve up KFC. My god, what a number! From me? Tens, tens, TENS across the board!

Judges Scores: 9 – 8 – 9 – 9

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas – Jive – I watched Charli’s dance from last night about 15 times today, crying every single time. She received the first tens of the season, is it possible to get some more tens out of a lively jive? Let me say, it was so flipping FUN. Her technique with pure ballroom is continually growing and this was exceptional. Bruno “could not believe it.” Carrie Ann loved how tidy it was throughout, but wanted to see a smidge more vulnerability. This show makes me want to be besties with Charli, and like, dance a quirky little ballroom number.

Judges Scores: 9 – 10 – 9 – 10 (First TEN from LEN!)

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten – Viennese Waltz – It was fine. Derek highlighted key moments throughout, but there is still an inconsistency. Bruno said she worked on her poise and footwork that was noticeable. Len wants her to work on her hands.

Judges Scores: 8 – 8 – 8 – 8

(Ezra taking a selfie after a fun little button performance, winking at camera, and I’m just…falling for someone unachievable!)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy – Tango – “Prom in 2009 was lit.” Gabby said it so matter-of-factly. She is an icon. She is knowingly a popular girl. I love her. This is the first dance where her personality was present! She gave sex and power and sass and it was just a blast to watch her. The technique was just as flawless as the energy. YES YES YES. Bruno was screaming that it was great, highlighting the emotion finally coming through. Len was glowing, Gabby was glowing, and I was glowing. GABBY HIVE IS EATIN’!

Judges Scores: 10 – 10 – 10 – 10 (The first perfect score of the season!)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – Jive – A punk jive is giving the 1950s Paso from the show’s past. A weird pairing that just might work!Not only did it look like Trevor was having the most fun he’s had all season, but his musicality was at an all-time high. What a blast! Carrie Ann loved how in sync they were throughout, but his elbows are a little too in when performing. Derek found the bounce needed for the jive too robotic with Trevor. It was my favorite Trevor dance so far this season. Trevor’s punk aesthetic is…hawt, kids. HAWT.

Judges Scores: 8 – 8 – 8 – 8

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach – Cha Cha – This felt more stiff than Joseph has been in a bit. He was totally fine, but after last night’s suave rumba, this was just stiff. Len highlights that it was quite solid and the improvement was visible. Derek pointed out his legs were inconsistent and he needs to work out on his wayward thumb.

Judges Scores: 8 – 8 – 8 – 8

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong – Contemporary – “No Air” is the culture. “No Air” is essential. “No Air” is required listening. We hate Chr*s Br*wn, but we LOVE “No Air”. Jordin is dancing her first contemporary routine to her own song and what resulted was my favorite dance of her’s yet. It was beautifully performed, the emotion was felt, it was a delight. Bruno loved that her balance issues have disappeared, while Carrie Ann loved the emotion portrayed. Len is over the spinning of girls in the ballroom and I love the man when he’s out for blood.

Judges Scores: 9 – 8 – 9 – 9

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson – Samba – This 1980s Samba was everything. Y’all, even Tyra was singing along from her seat. This was a swerve, a serve, and they deserve. Carrie Ann said it was his breakthrough dance. It was so flipping delightful, y’all. Len gave the man a standing ovation! Wayne is crying! Derek used the word “texture” to describe his dance, because it was so lived in. Every movement had such purpose and meaning. Wayne and Witney for Prom King & Queen.

Judges Scores: 10 – 10 – 10 – 10

After the final dances, the leader board has all shook up. Charli got Len’s first ten, but Wayne and Gabby received the first perfect scores of the season. Shangela, Heidi, and Jordin are all fighting to break into that Top 3, while many need extra points to help their chances to stay afloat in the competition.

Those extra points will be coming in the form of the dance marathon. The pairs will start in small areas for a hustle. Teams will be tapped out throughout based on ability. At the halfway point, the dance will switch to the Lindy Hop, where the couples can move around the floor. Points will be awarded based on the length they stay within the marathon. Improv is key to win those possible 11 extra points.

The order of removal and points awarded were the following:

-Daniel and Britt – 1 point

-Vinny and Koko – 2 points

-Jordin and Brandon – 3 points

-Joseph and Daniella – 4 points

-Wayne and Witney – 5 points

-Gabby and Val – 6 points

-Charli and Mark – 7 points

-Trevor and Emma – 8 points

-Heidi and Atrem – 9 points

-Shangela and Gleb – 10 points

Truly in the most surprising win of the night, Jessie and Alan win the Dance Marathon, picking up 11 points! Honestly, congrats to them. Their Lindy Hop was giving 1990s Gap ads in the best way.

However, an elimination is still imminent. After two dances this week and the dance marathon, our couples have put in a crazy amount of work, so it’s always sad to see someone go home after such a busy week. Our bottom two couples were Joseph & Daniella and Heidi & Artem. Heidi in the bottom two is…disgusting. Vinny making it through while Heidi is in the bottom?! I’m livid. LIVID. With Heidi saved, Joseph and Daniella’s journey ends tonight. This…shouldn’t happen? It should be Vinny. I am angry.

America, do better next week. DO BETTER. Until then, BA BA DA BA BA BA BA BA BA DA BA BA!