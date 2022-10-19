Disney+ Watch Guide: October 19th-25th

Welcome, welcome, welcome to the big blue Disney+! The generation who grew up with Playhouse Disney (the precursor to Disney Junior) can relive fond memories with the arrival of Bear in the Big Blue House and PB&J Otter. There’s lots of new content this week, so see what’s new and worth celebrating in this week’s watch guide. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, October 19th

IN THE SCOOP: Friendcation – All 4 Episodes

Park Seojun, Peakboy, Choi Wooshik, Park Hyungsik, and V, the well-known friend group of the entertainment industry, enjoy spending any time they get to have together. In the winter of 2022, a friend's surprise proposal sends them on a four-day friendcation to Goseong in Gangwon-do. Witness how they spend their time as they become their true selves together. In a story of friendship, this is a travel record of five friends who mean more than family.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – “Draft Day”

It’s the annual Coach Classic, where the coaches take the ice against the kids. It’s real smash-mouth hockey, and everyone’s got an agenda. Evan’s desperate to get picked for the game. Alex is desperate for him not to, while Cole wants Jace to play to get over the glitch in his shot. Meanwhile, Maya, Sam, and Koob see a unique opportunity around this competition. Along the way, Sofi discovers there’s a lot more to Jace’s past, and an unexpected twist changes Alex’s plans at EPIC.

Andor – Episode 7

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

New Exclusives – Monday, October 17th

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 7 “Michael Buble Night” – Live at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, October 19th

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

Whip up magic with episodes 17-20 of this musical Disney Junior series.

Bear in the Big Blue House

Welcome, welcome, welcome to the Big Blue House! All 125 episodes of the hit Playhouse Disney series from Jim Henson Productions are at long last streaming on Disney+.

PB&J Otter

From Jim Jenkins, creator of Doug, comes one of the first Playhouse Disney shows about three sibling otters – older brother Peanut, younger sister Jelly, and baby sister Butter.

Raven's Home

Episodes 17-23 of Season 5 are now on Disney+, including the new Halloween episode and 7 episodes streaming ahead of their Disney Channel debut.

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series

Sony’s hit 2002 film inspired this 13-episode computer-generated series that aired on MTV, the events of which were negated by Spider-Man 2.

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Cuddle up with your furry pals to watch Season 20 of the hit Nat Geo WILD series.

The Spectacular Spider-Man

Sony’s other animated Spider-Man series began its run on Kids WB in 2008, transferring to Disney XD for its second season when that programming block was retired and Disney acquired Marvel.

Wicked Tuna

Reel in the 11th season of Nat Geo’s hit extreme fishing documentary series.

New on Disney+ – Friday, October 20th

Hall of Villains

Disney Channel’s 2019 Halloween special features musical performances by Sarah Jeffery, Issac Ryan Brown, Kylie Cantrall, and Meg Donnelly.

Library Highlights

10th Anniversary – Secret of the Wings

The fourth film in the Disney Fairies franchise was released on October 23rd, 2012, introducing Periwinkle, a frost fairy from Pixie Hollow’s Winter Woods whose wings are mysteriously identical to Tink’s.