TV Recap: “Tell Me Lies” – Episode 9 “Sugar, We’re Going Down Swinging”

Drew (Benjamin Wadsworth) sits alone in his room when the police and a member of the dean’s office shows up at his door. They have the note Lucy (Grace Van Patten) delivered to the dean’s office and ask him some questions about the night Macy (Lily McInerny) died.

Lucy asks Stephen (Jackson White) if he’s heard from Wrigley (Spencer House) or Drew. In town, Lucy and Stephen are walking when she encounters Max (Edmund Donovan). She introduces the two, (which is totally awkward), and Max asks how she’s been. Stephen questions Lucy later about Max and how she knows him. Lucy admits to having a relationship with Max.

While the discussion is awkward between Lucy and Stephen, she receives an email from her professor telling her she wants to meet. Meeting up with Pippa (Sonia Mena), and Bree (Catherine Missal) the three go and study. During study group, Lucy lets it casually slip to her friends that she may take her India trip next summer instead of the one coming up.

Lucy meets with her professor and learns that an issue has come up with her previous assignment. The professor tells her that her story matches word for word an online post, and now she is being recommended for disciplinary action for plagiarism. Lucy tells her professor that she wrote it back in high school. The professor sympathizes with her but tells Lucy that she needs to prove unequivocally that she wrote the story.

With Stephen, Lucy confides in him about the situation and how the story is about her life and her mother and father. She mentions that when she told Max about it, he said she was depressed. Lucy goes on to describe how she told him over Christmas break when Stephen wasn’t around. (Stephen is obviously hurt by this fact). Worried that she is going to be expelled, Stephen tells her that she needs to get her mom to come to the school to tell the professor that it is all true. Lucy says no because it would humiliate her, and she doesn’t want to hurt her mom. (Oh my god, does Lucy care about her mom? Am I going to start liking Lucy?) Stephen encourages Lucy to get her mom to come to school, that she shouldn’t care what it does to her mom. (Me thinks that Stephen is living through Lucy because he can never get revenge on his own mom.)

Lucy calls her mom (Jessica Capshaw) and asks her to come to campus to help her. Unwilling to drop everything at the last minute without explanation, Lucy tells her mom about how she knows where she was when her dad died.

Stephen arrives at his dorm room to find Bree waiting for Evan (Branden Cook). Stephen attempts to make small talk, and Bree cuts him off before he begins. (Yup, I love Bree. Best character in the show, is smart, confident, and capable of dealing with bad people. Bree is awesome.) Bree lets him know that she knows he ruined the school camera and when Evan arrives, they leave Stephen alone in the room.

Mrs. Albright arrives and admits to Lucy’s professor that the story is true. After meeting with the professor, Lucy and her mom walk out to the quad to talk. Her mom tells Lucy how sorry she is, and that she has no idea where to start to apologize. The two continue their conversation, and for the first time, mother and daughter have an open and honest conversation. (Jessica Capshaw is perfect in this role. She captures grief and heartache and the willingness to do whatever for her kids in the best possible way.)

Stephen interrupts the heart to heart (Of course he would. Stephen is a self-centered miserable jerk). Boyfriend and mom are introduced and naturally Stephen is rude and insulting. The heart-to-heart falls apart because of Stephen. (That was his intention. I really dislike Stephen). Mrs. Albright tells Lucy that she is dating the guy she was seeing when Lucy’s dad died.

Drew is in a desperate way. He shows up at Stephen’s room, asking if anyone else but Pippa knows about what happened with Macy. Evan returns and breaks up their conversation and Stephen takes off to look for Lucy. While Lucy is feeling regret about what she said to her mom, Stephen is harsh in his treatment of her mom. Lucy and Stephen leave for Bree’s party.

Lucy is still thinking about her mom, and Stephen can’t understand what is bothering her. Drew confronts Wrigley about telling Pippa. Drew is drunk and meeting Bree he apologizes about messing things up. Drew accuses Pippa of sending the letter to the dean. He tells everyone about the letter. (I love how Stephen quickly looks at Lucy knowing that she wrote the letter.)

Drew and Wrigley fight and while leaning on the railing Wrigley falls from the balcony, screaming about his knee. (I’m guessing this is the end of the football career.) Stephen confronts Lucy, and while she denies writing the letter (Seriously Lucy, of course you wrote it), Stephen goes to help Wrigley.

Lucy and Bree are waiting for updates on Wrigley. He’s going into surgery, and the discussion about the fight is focused back on Macy, and Lucy learns that Stephen was seen talking to Macy at the party. Bree questions Lucy, and the lies continue to come out.

Wrigley blames Pippa and kicks her out of the hospital room. Stephen tells Wrigley he’s sorry this happened to him (Yeah right). Drew gets kicked out of school but doesn’t face any legal consequences. Pippa arrives at Lucy’s room, telling her that Wrigley broke up with her. She tells Lucy that she doesn’t think she wrote the letter, but Pippa asks Lucy if she thinks Stephen wrote the letter. Lucy denies any involvement and that Stephen didn’t write the letter.

Driving back from the hospital, Stephen stops at the accident site where Macy died, and gets emotional. When he arrives back at Lucy’s dorm, she is upset and admits to writing the letter. Over tears, Stephen tells Lucy he loves her. (What a perfect moment to say I love you.)

Bill’s Perspective:

The lies are unraveling, people’s patience is wearing out, and I am all in for the consequences. While I feel bad for Pippa, Wrigley, and Drew, I have no sympathy for Stephen and Lucy. How they still have friends is beyond me. Seeing Bree and Evan happy and content makes my day. Watching Jessica Capshaw get to have more screen time is just what the show needs. Bring back Jessica Capshaw more.

Next week is the final episode of the season. Will truth and consequences rear their ugly heads, or will more lies lead to more hurt? I am hoping for a happy ending, but I doubt that will happen.