TV Recap: “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2, Episode 5 “Icing on the Cake”

Coach Cole eating out of a tub of ice cream? More likely than you’d think. The episode ends with this bizarre image that seems to counteract everything this man has stood for since episode 1. HUH?!

Before I get ahead of myself, we have the Evan/Nick debacle of 2022. These best friends are on different hockey teams (Reminder that Evan’s team name is just “Dominate,” a word likely on truck bumpers across the country) and there seems to be a strain within the friendship. These are stuck-at-the-hip buds, so not seeing each other at all times during the summer camp creates a big learning curve for the duo.

Nick’s birthday party is happening (with a Lightning McQueen cake, no less) and, unfortunately, it looks like Evan won’t be able to make it. He’s too busy having to DOMINATE to attend his bestie’s b-day.

Of course, Alex tries to persuade Coach Cole into letting his son have the night off, especially since a Saturday night intense practice is the antithesis of “summer fun,” but he doesn’t budge.

Nick’s birthday party is put on pause from the moment it starts. He won’t allow anyone to “have fun” or “make memories” without Evan there. Meanwhile, Evan is trying to fake being sick, hopefully giving him to ability to leave practice and head to the birthday party.

Quickly, Coach Cole catches on to his plan and is disappointed he’s lied instead of just asking upfront. However, Evan is given an ultimatum. Leave for the party and he’ll be benched for the first game. In a glorious pro-Evan moment, he decides to take the L and head to hang with his bestie. The power of friendship, what a beautiful thing!

Penalty Box Thoughts:

Sofi continually trying to be a rebel is laughable, but almost as laughable as her ready to start flirting with Jace. I understand the boy’s trauma, but dang, what a wet sack of potatoes. Does he have any personality? Sofi, you’re better than that!

The way Jace talks to Alex? I would explode on him. The nerve!

Alex’s line of the episode: “Oh my god, so two years ago you did something once ? You’re out of control!”

? You’re out of control!” The joy on the faces during the Mighty Ducks’ first practice compared to the look of death and destruction in the eyes of DOMINATE? An AP English language definition of oppositional juxtaposition, if you ask me.