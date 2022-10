Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #126: Imperial Prison Blues with Bill Gowsell

Date: October 28th, 2022 (recorded October 27th)

LaughingPlace.com contributor Bill Gowsell returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” for a discussion of Andor episode 8 and the Tales of the Jedi series of animated shorts on Disney+. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

