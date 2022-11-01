Disney Receives 86 Nominations from the First Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences just announced the nominations for the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, which include 86 nominations for The Walt Disney Company.

Children’s and Family Emmy Awards Nominees:

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES

Helpsters – Apple TV+

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition – HBO Max

Sesame Street – HBO Max

Tab Time – YouTube Originals

Waffles + Mochi – Netflix

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES

The Astronauts – Nickelodeon

The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Apple TV+

Raising Dion – Netflix

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Disney Channel

OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES

OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Hi I'm Sevy – Magnolia Network

Kids Baking Championship – Food Network

Nick News – Nickelodeon

Sesame Street in Communities: Talking About Race – YouTube.com

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES

Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix

Molly of Denali – PBS

Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix

Santiago of the Seas – Nickelodeon

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – PBS

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES

City of Ghosts – Netflix

The Cuphead Show! – Netflix

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Disney+

Star Trek: Prodigy – Paramount+

A Tale Dark & Grimm – Netflix

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM

El Deafo – Apple TV+

Hilda and the Mountain King – Netflix

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Prime Video

Maya and the Three – Netflix

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans – Netflix

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto Disney+

Little Bird – Vimeo

Rhymes through Times – Noggin

Sesame Street in Communities – Explaining Race | #ComingTogether – YouTube.com

We the People – Netflix

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Cat Burglar – Netflix

In Space with Markiplier – YouTube Originals

Madrid Noir – Oculus TV

Namoo – Baobab Studios

Paper Birds – Oculus TV

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CHOOSE KINDNESS Campaign – ABC

Dragons: The Nine Realms – Hulu

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – Netflix

Maya and the Three – Netflix

My Squishy Little Dumplings – Nickelodeon

PBS KIDS: “You Taught Me” Brand Campaign – PBS

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson – Heartstopper – Netflix

Loretta Devine as M'Dear – Family Reunion – Netflix

Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer – The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring – Heartstopper – Netflix

Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer – The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix

Rueby Wood as Nate – Better Nate Than Ever Disney+

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Adeel Akhtar as Aditya Singh – Sweet Tooth – Netflix

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd – Sweet Tooth – Netflix

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent – Heartstopper – Netflix

William Gao as Tao Xu – Heartstopper – Netflix

Lisa Kudrow as Aunt Heidi – Better Nate Than Ever Disney+

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier – The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix

Quinn Copeland as Izzy – Punky Brewster – Peacock

Sammi Haney as Esperanza – Raising Dion – Netflix

Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi – The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix

Ja'Siah Young as Dion Warren – Raising Dion – Netflix

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson – Heartstopper – Netflix

Chris Diamontopoulos as Owen Quinn – Ghostwriter – Apple TV+

Sharon Lawrence as Susan – Punky Brewster – Peacock

Randall Park as Dr. Choi – Doogie Kameāloha M.D. Disney+

Gina Rodriguez as Grown-Up Elena – Diary of a Future President Disney+

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

David Errigo Jr. as Dudley – Ridley Jones – Netflix

Eden Espinosa as The Queen of Hearts – Alice's Wonderland Bakery Disney Junior

Michael Luwoye as Wavey Jones – Baby Shark's Big Show! – Nickelodeon

Daniel Ross as Donald Duck – Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas Disney Junior

Sherri Shepherd as Queen Fastine – Blaze and the Monster Machines – Nickelodeon

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tweety – Looney Tunes Cartoons – HBO/HBO Max

Grey Delisle as Lola, Lana, Lily, Meryl, Cheryl, Scoots, Mopes & Mrs. Bernardo – The Loud House – Nickelodeon

Mark Hamill as Skeletor – Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Netflix

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants – SpongeBob SquarePants – Nickelodeon

Frank Welker as Himself, Fred and Scooby – Scooby-Doo And Guess Who? – Cartoon Network

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED OR PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud – The Loud House – Nickelodeon

Tucker Chandler as Alex – Madagascar: A Little Wild Hulu

Kyrie McAlpin as Emma – Doug Unplugs – Apple TV+

Amir O'Neil as Marty – Madagascar: A Little Wild Hulu

Andy Walken as Young Durpleton – Centaurworld – Netflix

OUTSTANDING HOST

Tabitha Brown – Tab Time – YouTube Originals

Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez – The Kids Tonight Show – Peacock

Dame Helen Mirren – Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses – Cartoon Network I TBS

Jack McBrayer – Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show – Apple TV+

Coyote Peterson – Coyote Peterson's Wild Field Trip – YouTube Originals

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN'S PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special – HBO Max

Sesame Street – HBO Max

Waffles + Mochi – Netflix

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix

Alma's Way – PBS

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS

Molly of Denali – PBS

Muppet Babies Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Amphibia Disney Channel

City of Ghosts – Netflix

Dug Days Disney+

Karma's World – Netflix

Maya and the Three – Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Raven's Home Disney+

The Quest Disney+

Sesame Street – HBO Max

Top Chef Family Style – Peacock

Zero Chill – Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS

Go! Go! Cory Carson – Netflix

Muppet Babies Disney Junior

Stillwater – Apple TV+

Storybots: Learn to Read – Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Arlo the Alligator Boy – Netflix

Carmen Sandiego – Netflix

Ciao Alberto Disney+

City of Ghosts – Netflix

Dug Days Disney+

Hilda and the Mountain King – Netflix

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Cat Burglar – Netflix

Looney Tunes Cartoons – HBO/HBO Max

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love – Apple TV+

The Tom & Jerry Show – Boomerang

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Disney+

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

“Friends with a Penguin”: Sesame Street – HBO Max

“If You Have a Dream”: Fancy Nancy Disney Junior

“In Your Shoes”: Sneakerella Disney+

“It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown”: It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown – Apple TV+

“Kicks”: Sneakerella Disney+

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Apple TV+

Sneakerella Disney+

Sweet Tooth – Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Making Fun – Netflix

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition – HBO Max

Sesame Street – HBO Max

The Quest Disney+

Top Chef Family Style – Peacock

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Beepers – Cartoon Network

Go! Go! Cory Carson – Netflix

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire – Netflix

Stillwater – Apple TV+

Trash Truck – Netflix

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

The Astronauts – Nickelodeon

Raising Dion – Netflix

Scaredy Cats – Netflix

Sweet Tooth – Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

City of Ghosts – Netflix

Go! Go! Cory Carson – Netflix

Mecha Builders – HBO Max

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire – Netflix

Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHICS

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, HAIR AND MAKEUP

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION

Danger Force – Nickelodeon

Endlings Hulu

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder – Paramount+

Raising Dion – Netflix

Side Hustle – Nickelodeon