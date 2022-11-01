Disney Receives 86 Nominations from the First Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences just announced the nominations for the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, which include 86 nominations for The Walt Disney Company.
- Television projects suitable for a wider range of audiences now have more opportunities than ever with the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.
- Over the past two years, there has been a 23% increase in content aimed at children and families, which led to the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition since 1979.
- With more than 3,000 submissions, the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards is now the largest that the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences oversees.
- Awards will be presented on Saturday, December 10th and Sunday, December 11th at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will stream on watch.theemmys.tv.
- The Walt Disney Company, which has specialized in Children’s and Family television for more than six decades, has earned a total of 86 nominations at this inaugural ceremony.
- A majority of Disney’s nominations are for content from the company’s streaming platforms. The breakdown of Disney’s 86 nominations by platform are as follows:
- Disney+ – 59
- Disney Channel – 14
- Hulu – 7
- Disney Junior – 5
- ABC – 1
- Netflix earned the most number of nominations for a single platform or network with 86 nominations, led by Heartstopper and Sweet Tooth, each with 9 nominations.
- The breakdown of Disney’s individual program nominees are:
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – 11 nominations
- Sneakerella – 11 nominations
- Better Nate Than Ever – 8 nominations
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – 5 nominations
- Muppets Haunted Mansion – 4 nominations
- Doogie Kameāloha M.D. – 4 nominations
- Ciao Alberto – 4 nominations
- Dug Days – 3 nominations
- Endlings – 3 nominations
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – 3 nominations
- Raven's Home – 3 nominations
- The Quest – 3 nominations
- Amphibia – 2 nominations
- Madagascar: A Little Wild – 2 nominations (shared with Peacock)
- Monsters at Work – 2 nominations
- Muppet Babies – 2 nominations
- Spin – 2 nominations
- Alice's Wonderland Bakery – 1 nomination
- Bunk'd – 1 nomination
- CHOOSE KINDNESS Campaign – 1 nomination
- Diary of a Future President – 1 nomination
- Dragons: The Nine Realms – 1 nomination (shared with Peacock)
- Fancy Nancy – 1 nomination
- First Day – 1 nomination
- The Ghost and Molly McGee – 1 nomination
- Just Roll With It – 1 nomination
- Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales – 1 nomination
- Olaf Presents – 1 nomination
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – 1 nomination
- Check out the full nominees and categories below.
Children’s and Family Emmy Awards Nominees:
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES
- Helpsters – Apple TV+
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition – HBO Max
- Sesame Street – HBO Max
- Tab Time – YouTube Originals
- Waffles + Mochi – Netflix
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES
- The Astronauts – Nickelodeon
- The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
- Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Apple TV+
- Raising Dion – Netflix
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs – Disney Channel
OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES
- Doogie Kameāloha M.D. – Disney+
- First Day – Hulu
- Heartstopper – Netflix
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney Channel
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL
- Better Nate Than Ever – Disney+
- Muppets Haunted Mansion – Disney+
- See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special – HBO Max
- Sneakerella – Disney+
- Spin – Disney Channel
- Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast – Netflix
OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM
- Hi I'm Sevy – Magnolia Network
- Kids Baking Championship – Food Network
- Nick News – Nickelodeon
- Sesame Street in Communities: Talking About Race – YouTube.com
- Who Are You, Charlie Brown? – Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES
- Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix
- Molly of Denali – PBS
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix
- Santiago of the Seas – Nickelodeon
- Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – PBS
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES
- City of Ghosts – Netflix
- The Cuphead Show! – Netflix
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Disney+
- Star Trek: Prodigy – Paramount+
- A Tale Dark & Grimm – Netflix
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM
- El Deafo – Apple TV+
- Hilda and the Mountain King – Netflix
- Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Prime Video
- Maya and the Three – Netflix
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans – Netflix
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM
- Ciao Alberto – Disney+
- Little Bird – Vimeo
- Rhymes through Times – Noggin
- Sesame Street in Communities – Explaining Race | #ComingTogether – YouTube.com
- We the People – Netflix
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA
- Cat Burglar – Netflix
- In Space with Markiplier – YouTube Originals
- Madrid Noir – Oculus TV
- Namoo – Baobab Studios
- Paper Birds – Oculus TV
OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
- Kit Connor as Nick Nelson – Heartstopper – Netflix
- Loretta Devine as M'Dear – Family Reunion – Netflix
- Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer – The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
- Joe Locke as Charlie Spring – Heartstopper – Netflix
- Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer – The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
- Rueby Wood as Nate – Better Nate Than Ever – Disney+
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
- Adeel Akhtar as Aditya Singh – Sweet Tooth – Netflix
- Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd – Sweet Tooth – Netflix
- Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent – Heartstopper – Netflix
- William Gao as Tao Xu – Heartstopper – Netflix
- Lisa Kudrow as Aunt Heidi – Better Nate Than Ever – Disney+
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
- Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier – The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
- Quinn Copeland as Izzy – Punky Brewster – Peacock
- Sammi Haney as Esperanza – Raising Dion – Netflix
- Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi – The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
- Ja'Siah Young as Dion Warren – Raising Dion – Netflix
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
- Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson – Heartstopper – Netflix
- Chris Diamontopoulos as Owen Quinn – Ghostwriter – Apple TV+
- Sharon Lawrence as Susan – Punky Brewster – Peacock
- Randall Park as Dr. Choi – Doogie Kameāloha M.D. – Disney+
- Gina Rodriguez as Grown-Up Elena – Diary of a Future President – Disney+
OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
- David Errigo Jr. as Dudley – Ridley Jones – Netflix
- Eden Espinosa as The Queen of Hearts – Alice's Wonderland Bakery – Disney Junior
- Michael Luwoye as Wavey Jones – Baby Shark's Big Show! – Nickelodeon
- Daniel Ross as Donald Duck – Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas – Disney Junior
- Sherri Shepherd as Queen Fastine – Blaze and the Monster Machines – Nickelodeon
OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tweety – Looney Tunes Cartoons – HBO/HBO Max
- Grey Delisle as Lola, Lana, Lily, Meryl, Cheryl, Scoots, Mopes & Mrs. Bernardo – The Loud House – Nickelodeon
- Mark Hamill as Skeletor – Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Netflix
- Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants – SpongeBob SquarePants – Nickelodeon
- Frank Welker as Himself, Fred and Scooby – Scooby-Doo And Guess Who? – Cartoon Network
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED OR PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud – The Loud House – Nickelodeon
- Tucker Chandler as Alex – Madagascar: A Little Wild – Hulu and Peacock
- Kyrie McAlpin as Emma – Doug Unplugs – Apple TV+
- Amir O'Neil as Marty – Madagascar: A Little Wild – Hulu and Peacock
- Andy Walken as Young Durpleton – Centaurworld – Netflix
OUTSTANDING HOST
- Tabitha Brown – Tab Time – YouTube Originals
- Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez – The Kids Tonight Show – Peacock
- Dame Helen Mirren – Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses – Cartoon Network I TBS
- Jack McBrayer – Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show – Apple TV+
- Coyote Peterson – Coyote Peterson's Wild Field Trip – YouTube Originals
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN'S PROGRAM
- The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
- See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special – HBO Max
- Sesame Street – HBO Max
- Waffles + Mochi – Netflix
- Who Are You, Charlie Brown? – Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
- Better Nate Than Ever – Disney+
- Doogie Kameāloha M.D. – Disney+
- Heartstopper – Netflix
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
- Sweet Tooth – Netflix
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix
- Alma's Way – PBS
- Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS
- Molly of Denali – PBS
- Muppet Babies – Disney Junior
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Amphibia – Disney Channel
- City of Ghosts – Netflix
- Dug Days – Disney+
- Karma's World – Netflix
- Maya and the Three – Netflix
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
- The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
- Sneakerella – Disney+
- Spin – Disney Channel
- Sweet Tooth – Netflix
- Who Are You, Charlie Brown? – Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM
- Raven's Home – Disney+
- The Quest – Disney+
- Sesame Street – HBO Max
- Top Chef Family Style – Peacock
- Zero Chill – Netflix
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix
- Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS
- Go! Go! Cory Carson – Netflix
- Muppet Babies – Disney Junior
- Stillwater – Apple TV+
- Storybots: Learn to Read – Netflix
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Arlo the Alligator Boy – Netflix
- Carmen Sandiego – Netflix
- Ciao Alberto – Disney+
- City of Ghosts – Netflix
- Dug Days – Disney+
- Hilda and the Mountain King – Netflix
OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES
- Amphibia – Disney Channel
- Centaurworld – Netflix
- Hilda and the Mountain King – Netflix
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Disney+
- Summer Camp Island – HBO/HBO Max
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
- Better Nate Than Ever – Disney+
- The J Team – Paramount+
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
- Ruby and the Well – BYUtv
- Sneakerella – Disney+
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Cat Burglar – Netflix
- Looney Tunes Cartoons – HBO/HBO Max
- Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love – Apple TV+
- The Tom & Jerry Show – Boomerang
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Disney+
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
- “Friends with a Penguin”: Sesame Street – HBO Max
- “If You Have a Dream”: Fancy Nancy – Disney Junior
- “In Your Shoes”: Sneakerella – Disney+
- “It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown”: It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown – Apple TV+
- “Kicks”: Sneakerella – Disney+
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
- Donkey Hodie – PBS
- Endlings – Hulu
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses – Cartoon Network I TBS
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney Channel
- Sesame Street – HBO Max
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
- Better Nate Than Ever – Disney+
- Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Apple TV+
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
- Sneakerella – Disney+
- Waffles + Mochi – Netflix
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM
- Bunk'd – Disney Channel
- Family Reunion – Netflix
- Just Roll With It – Disney Channel
- Punky Brewster – Peacock
- Raven's Home – Disney+
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
- Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Apple TV+
- Sneakerella – Disney+
- Sweet Tooth – Netflix
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
- Who Are You, Charlie Brown? – Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Beepers – Cartoon Network
- Go! Go! Cory Carson – Netflix
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire – Netflix
- Stillwater – Apple TV+
- Trash Truck – Netflix
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Ciao Alberto – Disney+
- Dug Days – Disney+
- Maya and the Three – Netflix
- Monsters at Work – Disney+
- Olaf Presents – Disney+
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
- The Astronauts – Nickelodeon
- Raising Dion – Netflix
- Scaredy Cats – Netflix
- Sweet Tooth – Netflix
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
- City of Ghosts – Netflix
- Go! Go! Cory Carson – Netflix
- Mecha Builders – HBO Max
- Octonauts & the Ring of Fire – Netflix
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Ciao Alberto – Disney+
- Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Prime Video
- Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales – Disney+
- Maya and the Three – Netflix
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans – Netflix
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
- Endlings – Hulu
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
- Raising Dion – Netflix
- Sweet Tooth – Netflix
- Waffles + Mochi – Netflix
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHICS
- Big Nate – Paramount+
- The Ghost and Molly McGee – Disney Channel
- Green Eggs and Ham – Netflix
- Hilda and the Mountain King – Netflix
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
- Better Nate Than Ever – Disney+
- Doogie Kameāloha M.D. – Disney+
- Heartstopper – Netflix
- Muppets Haunted Mansion – Disney+
- Sweet Tooth – Netflix
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Big Nate – Paramount+
- Centaurworld – Netflix
- Go! Go! Cory Carson – Netflix
- Monsters at Work – Disney+
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Disney+
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
- The Barbarian and the Troll – Nickelodeon
- Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Apple TV+
- Muppets Haunted Mansion – Disney+
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+
- Sneakerella – Disney+
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
- The Canterville Ghost – BYUtv
- The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder – Paramount+
- Heartstopper – Netflix
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney Channel
- Sneakerella – Disney+
- Warped! – Nickelodeon
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, HAIR AND MAKEUP
- Danger Force – Nickelodeon
- Muppets Haunted Mansion – Disney+
- Odd Squad – PBS
- The Quest – Disney+
- Sweet Tooth – Netflix
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
- Better Nate Than Ever – Disney+
- The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder – Paramount+
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney Channel
- The J Team – Paramount+
- Siwas Dance Pop Revolution – Peacock
- Sneakerella – Disney+
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION