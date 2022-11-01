Disney Receives 86 Nominations from the First Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences just announced the nominations for the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, which include 86 nominations for The Walt Disney Company.

(NATAS/Disney)

(NATAS/Disney)

What’s Happening:

Children’s and Family Emmy Awards Nominees:

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES

  • Helpsters – Apple TV+
  • The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition – HBO Max
  • Sesame Street – HBO Max
  • Tab Time – YouTube Originals
  • Waffles + Mochi – Netflix

 

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES

OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES

OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM

  • Hi I'm Sevy – Magnolia Network
  • Kids Baking Championship – Food Network
  • Nick News – Nickelodeon
  • Sesame Street in Communities: Talking About Race – YouTube.com
  • Who Are You, Charlie Brown? – Apple TV+

 

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES

  • Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix
  • Molly of Denali – PBS
  • Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix
  • Santiago of the Seas – Nickelodeon
  • Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – PBS

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM

  • El Deafo – Apple TV+
  • Hilda and the Mountain King – Netflix
  • Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – Amazon Prime Video
  • Maya and the Three – Netflix
  • Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans – Netflix

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM

  • Ciao Alberto – Disney+
  • Little Bird – Vimeo
  • Rhymes through Times – Noggin
  • Sesame Street in Communities – Explaining Race | #ComingTogether – YouTube.com
  • We the People – Netflix

                                                                                                             

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA

  • Cat Burglar – Netflix
  • In Space with Markiplier – YouTube Originals
  • Madrid Noir – Oculus TV
  • Namoo – Baobab Studios
  • Paper Birds – Oculus TV

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

  • CHOOSE KINDNESS Campaign – ABC
  • Dragons: The Nine Realms – Hulu and Peacock
  • Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – Netflix
  • Maya and the Three – Netflix
  • My Squishy Little Dumplings – Nickelodeon
  • PBS KIDS: “You Taught Me” Brand Campaign – PBS

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

  • Kit Connor as Nick Nelson – Heartstopper – Netflix
  • Loretta Devine as M'Dear – Family Reunion – Netflix
  • Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer – The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
  • Joe Locke as Charlie Spring – Heartstopper – Netflix
  • Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer – The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
  • Rueby Wood as Nate – Better Nate Than Ever – Disney+

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

  • Adeel Akhtar as Aditya Singh – Sweet Tooth – Netflix
  • Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd – Sweet Tooth – Netflix
  • Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent – Heartstopper – Netflix
  • William Gao as Tao Xu – Heartstopper – Netflix
  • Lisa Kudrow as Aunt Heidi  – Better Nate Than Ever – Disney+

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

  • Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier – The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
  • Quinn Copeland as Izzy – Punky Brewster – Peacock
  • Sammi Haney as Esperanza – Raising Dion – Netflix
  • Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi – The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
  • Ja'Siah Young as Dion Warren – Raising Dion – Netflix

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

  • Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson – Heartstopper – Netflix
  • Chris Diamontopoulos as Owen Quinn – Ghostwriter – Apple TV+
  • Sharon Lawrence as Susan – Punky Brewster – Peacock
  • Randall Park as Dr. Choi  – Doogie Kameāloha M.D. – Disney+                
  • Gina Rodriguez as Grown-Up Elena – Diary of a Future President – Disney+

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

  • Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tweety – Looney Tunes Cartoons – HBO/HBO Max
  • Grey Delisle as Lola, Lana, Lily, Meryl, Cheryl, Scoots, Mopes & Mrs. Bernardo – The Loud House – Nickelodeon
  • Mark Hamill as Skeletor – Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Netflix
  • Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants – SpongeBob SquarePants – Nickelodeon
  • Frank Welker as Himself, Fred and Scooby – Scooby-Doo And Guess Who? – Cartoon Network

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED OR PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

  • Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud – The Loud House – Nickelodeon
  • Tucker Chandler as Alex – Madagascar: A Little Wild – Hulu and Peacock
  • Kyrie McAlpin as Emma – Doug Unplugs – Apple TV+
  • Amir O'Neil as Marty – Madagascar: A Little Wild – Hulu and Peacock
  • Andy Walken as Young Durpleton – Centaurworld – Netflix

OUTSTANDING HOST

  • Tabitha Brown – Tab Time – YouTube Originals
  • Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez – The Kids Tonight Show – Peacock
  • Dame Helen Mirren – Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses – Cartoon Network I TBS
  • Jack McBrayer – Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show – Apple TV+
  • Coyote Peterson – Coyote Peterson's Wild Field Trip – YouTube Originals

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN'S PROGRAM

  • The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix
  • See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special – HBO Max
  • Sesame Street – HBO Max
  • Waffles + Mochi – Netflix
  • Who Are You, Charlie Brown? – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

  • Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix
  • Alma's Way – PBS
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS
  • Molly of Denali – PBS
  • Muppet Babies – Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

  • Ada Twist, Scientist – Netflix
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS
  • Go! Go! Cory Carson – Netflix
  • Muppet Babies – Disney Junior
  • Stillwater – Apple TV+
  • Storybots: Learn to Read – Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

  • Arlo the Alligator Boy – Netflix
  • Carmen Sandiego – Netflix
  • Ciao Alberto – Disney+
  • City of Ghosts – Netflix
  • Dug Days – Disney+
  • Hilda and the Mountain King – Netflix

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

 

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

  • Making Fun – Netflix
  • The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition – HBO Max
  • Sesame Street – HBO Max
  • The Quest – Disney+
  • Top Chef Family Style – Peacock

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

  • Beepers – Cartoon Network
  • Go! Go! Cory Carson – Netflix
  • Octonauts & the Ring of Fire – Netflix
  • Stillwater – Apple TV+
  • Trash Truck – Netflix

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

 

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

  • City of Ghosts – Netflix
  • Go! Go! Cory Carson – Netflix
  • Mecha Builders – HBO Max
  • Octonauts & the Ring of Fire – Netflix
  • Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Netflix

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

 

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHICS

 

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, HAIR AND MAKEUP

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION

  • Danger Force – Nickelodeon
  • Endlings – Hulu
  • The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder – Paramount+
  • Raising Dion – Netflix
  • Side Hustle – Nickelodeon

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now