TV Recap: “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2, Episode 6 “Twigs”

We’ve taken a hard right turn into the metaverse this week, ending with a reveal that is more confusing than quantum physics. Yet, before we try to figure out the calculus equation we were presented, we receive 25 minutes of The Ducks on the decline.

As expected, our Mighty Ducks are not doing so hot in tournament play at EPIC. Surrounded by teams with psychotic coaches, players who have been trained to smell the blood of bad players, and named after words your smartest friend would suggest for a Mad Libs…The Mighty Ducks just aren’t measuring up.

After a string of bad, no good, very bad games, Alex decides the team should have a good ‘ole summer camp bonding session around the fire. All the Ducks go around and speak their minds, explaining how they feel considering the constant defeat. Sofi dives a bit deeper into her own issue of trying to find out her purpose, which is nice to hear. Jace, expectedly, complains. He complains about Alex’s “we’re a family” mantra. He complains about how he’s sick of losing. The boy is a complainer and won’t listen to any inspirational speech Alex is prepared to give.

The rest of the Ducks leave the fireside chat with a newfound energy. They go into their match with Dominate on the up-and-up, leading to a tie game before the break. However, when Nick runs into AJ, its revealed that the only way they are doing well is because Dominate is using this game as a personal exercise. They are all playing with their non-dominant hands.

Alex is, of course, livid and demands they revert to their normal playing styles. Winning with a big asterisk is not the way to win. Of course, this demanded change leads to the Ducks’ third loss in a row. Yet, somehow, these losses have the team more inspired than ever. Sofi gives a rousing speech about wanting to be the winners of the whole shebang, not just skating through the competition. Jace, without any warning, returns with the same mindset, ready to show EPIC what the Ducks are made of…which is hopefully some wins.

Penalty Box Thoughts:

The episode ends with Alex calling in the big guns to help out the team. In a stunning move, she calls the Anaheim Ducks headquarters. So, somehow, the Ducks didn’t become a professional team in response to the film. Instead, the Ducks are a team simultaneously with The Mighty Ducks, having no relation or mention of the interesting coincidence. Excuse me…huh? In the words of Katya, I need a 45 minute nap to process what just happened.

Coach Cole is looking at Evan as his new son-like hockey prodigy and, fun fact, I don’t love it! Why not love your real kid? I dunno, just spitballing.