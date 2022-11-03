Event Preview: National Geographic’s “Beyond King Tut” Immersive Experience Opening in Downtown Los Angeles

100 years ago tomorrow, the now-world-famous Tomb of Tutankhamun was discovered by archaeologist Howard Carter and his team in Egypt’s Valley of Kings.

And now, in celebration of that milestone, National Geographic is opening an immersive experience like no other in Downtown Los Angeles, and coming soon to other cities around North America. “Beyond King Tut” is described as being made up of nine distinct multi-sensory galleries that unlock the 3,300-year-old story of King Tut in an evolution of immersive experiences. Yesterday evening I had the opportunity to attend the media preview of the exhibit, and I walked away having learned quite a bit about Tutankhamun, his tomb, and undoubtedly one of the most important historical discoveries of the 20th century.

“Beyond King Tut” begins with a pre-show about Carter and his 1922 discovery, after which guests are invited to walk through a series of winding hallways meant to evoke passageways leading to the tomb. On the walls are photos and information about King Tutankhamun and the excavation of his burial chamber.

But the first real “wow” moment of the “Beyond King Tut” experience comes as you enter the room designed to replicate the experience of what it must have been like to discover the tomb itself. A virtual sarcophagus sits in the middle of the chamber while projection effects and informative historical narration explain the process of uncovering the site and how the area was laid out.

Some of the rooms replicate what it was like to enter King Tut’s tomb by using projection effects and historical narration. #BeyondKingTut @natgeo pic.twitter.com/IdnOJz8T9e — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 3, 2022

Below are some photos of this room, with the faux sarcophagus in the center and the four projected walls surrounding it.

The next room is an examination of some of the many items that were found in the tomb, with large photos of each artifact on display.

Other rooms show off images of the artifacts found in the tomb 100 years ago. #BeyondKingTut @NatGeo pic.twitter.com/6Nv92Yl7ox — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 3, 2022

There’s even an oversized board game called Senet available in the middle of this room for guests to play, though the original rules have been lost to time, so the designers of this experience have invented some of their own.

Another chamber describes how the process of mummification worked in Ancient Egypt, and then guests enter into what is undeniably the most impressive room of the exhibit.

In this final enormous area, tales of the Ancient Egyptian afterlife are described via audio narration, while images of these myths are projected onto the surrounding walls. A replica of a solar funerary barge sits in the center of the chamber.

The biggest room tells stories about ancient Egyptian mythology concerning the afterlife. #BeyondKingTut @NatGeo pic.twitter.com/V3qJmJqf9D — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 3, 2022

Here are some photos of that jaw-dropping final room, complete with projections and the solar barge:

The remainder of the exhibit gives historical context for the legacy of King Tut and the 1922 discovery of his tomb.

And of course guests will not want to leave the experience without taking a photo in the “Beyond King Tut” photo op and passing through the gift shop, which offers merchandise tied in to King Tutankhamun, Ancient Egypt, and National Geographic.

“Beyond King Tut” opens tomorrow, November 4th, and runs through December 31st at Magic Box LA in Downtown Los Angeles, followed by a national tour. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets to the experience, be sure to visit National Geographic’s official “Beyond King Tut” website.