Preview – Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic Set to Return with More Drink Offerings Than Ever Before

Disney fans know all about the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, but just outside the park there is another event that packs just as much flavor. The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic will be returning for its 13th year and it is set to be bigger than ever. We were lucky enough to be invited out for a preview of this year’s event and we have a first look at some of the offerings.

First off, here are some of the quick facts about this year’s event. Guests will find 25 different food dishes and more than 100 beverage offerings from more than 75 different drink booths. That’s more drink offerings than ever before, which, as someone who has attended the event in years past, is difficult to comprehend. Guests will also find offerings from Rosa Mexicano, a new restaurant coming to the Dolphin hotel in 2023. A brand new VIP event will also allow guests access to The Vue, atop the beautiful new Swan Reserve, to enjoy desserts and champagne while taking in the sights for nighttime spectaculars from around Walt Disney World.

If you want to learn more about this year’s event, check out the video below featuring insights from Director of Food & Beverage Luciano Sperduto, Executive Chef Dan Herman and Executive Pastry Chef Arnis Robeznieks:

In addition to the new Champagne and Dessert Part in The Vue, guests will also be able to take part in The Grand Tasting, a high-end wine pairing tasting that will take guests on a journey of elite wines and champagnes curated by Master Sommelier John Blazon and paired with custom chef’s table menu from Chef Herman. Additionally, a number of seminars will also be available for those interested in making pasta, sampling craft cocktails and more.

Now for the good stuff. We were able to sample several of the dishes that will be available at this year’s event. There is a wide array of offerings, from steak and chicken to decadent pastries and everything in between.

The biggest standout for me personally, was the Crispy Cauliflower with Sweet & Spicy Thai Chili Sauce and Shoyu from the Beer Garden. Een if you don’t typically enjoy cauliflower, I highly recommend you give this one a try.

Another top choice at today’s preview was the Dynamite Shrimp from Todd English’s bluezoo. With just the right amount of spice, this is the perfect dish for guests who are looking for a little kick. This dish will only be available on the first of the two nights in which this event will take place. Different menus will be available on Friday and Saturday, though many items will be available both nights. You can check out the full menus here.

Some of the other delicious offerings will include Roasted Linz Heritage Black Angus Beef Tenderloin from Shula’s Steak House, Chargrilled Chicken Souvlaki from Amare and Pork Carnitas de Cazuela from the new Rosa Mexicano.

And then of course, there’s dessert. In the video above, Chef Robeznieks describes the four pastries created especially for this event. The standout is the Banana Split Tart, a twist on a classic. It’s served with Nitro Vanilla ice cream and is the perfect satisfying final bite. But, if that’s not your choice, there are some other tasty treats available as well.

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic will return on Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th. Tickets are available now for $165 per person and can be purchased here. For more information on the event, you can visit FoodAndWineClassic.com.