Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 127: Big Brother Isn’t Watching You with Cavan Scott, Nick Brokenshire, and Luke Manning

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #127: Big Brother Isn’t Watching You with Cavan Scott, Nick Brokenshire, and Luke Manning

Date: November 4th, 2022 (recorded November 4th, interviews recorded November 3rd)

“Who’s the Bossk?” welcomes first-time guest Luke Manning from LaughingPlace.com for a discussion of the eighth episode of the live-action Disney+ series Andor. Plus acclaimed writer Cavan Scott returns to the show with talented artist Nick Brokenshire to talk about their new IDW comic miniseries Dead Seas, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

