Event Review – Field to Feast Offers Some of the Best Walt Disney World Dishes While Raising Money for a Great Cause

Everyone knows one of the best reasons to visit Walt Disney World is to eat. Well, guests at Field to Feast got to enjoy some of the very best the Most Magical Place on Earth has to offer as chefs from some of the top restaurants brought signature dishes to the special event.

Guests were welcomed to this year’s event with a cocktail and a photo op as well as som delicious charcuterie as we waited for the main courses to be available.

Once the event really kicked off, dishes were available from a wide variety of top-notch Walt Disney World restaurants, including:

Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom

Tiffins at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Cítricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

The Hollywood Brown Derby at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Flying Fish at Disney’s BoardWalk

Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs

Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera at Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort Bakery

EPCOT

Global Catered Events.

My personal favorite was the Spruce-crusted Bison Tenderloin with Smoked Corn Spoon Bread and Short Rib Jam served with House Pickles.

One of the fun aspects of the event was the EPCOT Festivals booth, which offered a preview of next year’s International Festival of the Arts. In addition to a delicious cocktail from the Flower & Garden Festival, guests were able to sample Duck & Dumplings with Celeriac Cream, Baby Vegetables and Duck Jus.

For dessert, the Port Orleans Resort Bakery served up boozy beignets and Amorette’s Patisserie offered a Garden Harvest Superfood Mousse with Purple Cabbage Cake and a Cucumber Gelee. Additionally, Amorette’s and most other booths also offered plant-based alternatives.

Another big part of this fundraising event was a raffle, which gave guests a chance to win one of eight amazing prize packages. Some of the prizes included a package of four Walt Disney World theme park tickets, the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary cookbook and collectible Munchlings; a freshly baked pumpkin spice cake from Gwendoly Roger’s The Cake Bake Shop, which will be coming to Disney’s BoardWalk in 2023; A package of gift cards to Disney Springs restaurants totaling a value of $625 and much more.

And the best part is that all of the proceeds from both the event and the raffle go to the Kids’ Café Program of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. So in addition to enjoying delicious food, guests can also be delighted in knowing that it’s all for a good cause.

Guests were also able to take a tour of the Long & Scott Farms, which played host to the event, by taking a ride on the Sweet Corn Express. The narrated hayride takes a short ride around the farm and educates guests on its history.

#FieldToFeast guests can also take a ride on the Sweet Corn Express, a hayride tour of the farm. pic.twitter.com/Oif1e8D6qK — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 5, 2022

And, as if all of that wasn’t enough, guests also got to take home a special gift. Guests were handed a bag that included some Triple Sweet Corn from Long & Scott Farms, some treats from The Ganachery at Disney Springs and more gifts from various partners of the event.

Field to Feast is a great way to both sample some delicious food from some of Walt Disney World’s best restaurants and give back to the community. If you’ve wanted to try some of these amazing restaurants, this annual event may just be the perfect way to do so.