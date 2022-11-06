What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – November 6th-12th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Zootopia+ When: Wednesday, November 9th on Disney+ What: A new short series from Walt Disney Animation Studios that expands the wild world of Zootopia .

The Calling When: Thursday, November 10th on Peacock What: A new crime drama from David E. Kelly ( Big Sky, Big Shot, Nine Perfect Strangers ) based on Dror Mishani’s Avraham Novels.

Falling for Christmas When: Thursday, November 10th on Netflix What: Lindsay Lohan ( The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Mean Girls ) makes her triumphant return to the screen in a Christmas romantic comedy about an engaged heiress who gets amnesia in a small skiing town.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever When: Friday, November 11th Exclusively in Theaters What: The highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther that also closes out Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

My Father's Dragon When: Friday, November 11th on Netflix What: The latest animated film from Cartoon Saloon ( The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers ) features an all-start voice cast that includes Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno, Dianne Wiest, Yara Shahidi, Leighton Meester, Alan Cumming, Adam Brody, and Chris O'Dowd.



Sunday, November 6th

New TV Shows

Christmas Cookie Challenge – Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Flour will cloud the air as a festive yet furious battle between bakers to determine the best cookie baker in the country. Five bakers' holiday treats are judged in three rounds of competition to determine which delectable treat will be the one to take home the prize for best treat. Each round of the competition focuses on a different theme, examples could be Christmas past and future, 3D art and ornaments. Judged on taste and creativity only one baker can take home the $10,000 prize.

– Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Dangerous Liasons – Series Premiere – 9/8c on STARZ “Dangerous Liaisons” is a bold prelude of Laclos’ classic 18th century novel focusing on the origin story of how his iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution. This modern take on a classic story takes audiences through wonder and terror, beauty and degradation, seduction and deception in pre-revolutionary Paris. Driven to right the wrongs of their past, the young couple’s survival depends on their skills of seduction and manipulation of not only the French nobility but of each other. Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton portray the notorious lovers: Camille who is taken in by the current Marquise de Merteuil (played by Lesley Manville) navigates her own path in a world of men, using the power of secrets to take back control, and Valmont who will stop at nothing to regain his title that was recently taken from him. Their on-again off-again love story is the heart of the series. It’s not love… it’s war.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Family Karma – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Follow several multi-generational families originally from India who are now taking America by storm! Featuring the first-ever all Indian cast in an American docuseries, Bravo takes a peek into the world of this rich subculture under the hot Miami sun.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Smithsonian – Sports – NR A definitive look at the creation of the English Premier League and rapid evolution told through the lens of people like Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Vinnie Jones and Alan Shearer.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Smithsonian – Sports – NR Holiday Wars – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Three teams of master cake and sugar artists face off in two jolly challenges to produce mind-blowing holiday displays that are just as festive as they are delicious.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Mood – U.S. Premiere – 10/9c on BBC America/Streaming on AMC+ – Drama – NR Mood is a British musical drama television series created and written by Nicôle Lecky, based on her one-woman play Superhoe.

– U.S. Premiere – 10/9c on BBC America/Streaming on AMC+ – Drama – NR Spector – Series Premiere – 9/8c on SHOWTIME SHOWTIME Documentary Films will air SPECTOR, a four-part documentary series produced by Lightbox from directors Sheena M. Joyce and Don Argott (Framing John Delorean, Believer) about enigmatic, legendary music producer Phil Spector and what happened on the fateful night of February 3, 2003 when actress Lana Clarkson was shot dead in his mansion. All four episodes of the docuseries are now available. SPECTOR is executive produced by Oscar-nominated producer Jonathan Chinn (LA 92, Tina) and Oscar-winning producer Simon Chinn (Man on Wire, Searching for Sugar Man) and Oscar-winning director James Marsh (Man on Wire, The Night Of). Stephen Neely (Goodnight Oppy, Murder Mountain) also serves as executive producer and Janet Ginsburg produces.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

All Saints Christmas – 8/7c on Hallmark Lisette is a popular R&B singer who’s getting ready to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas. When the media mistake a photo of her with her music producer ex as an engagement announcement, her family insists that he join her on the trip. Starring Ledisi and Roger Cross.

– 8/7c on Love at the Christmas Contest – 8/7c on Great American Family – NR For as long as she can remember, Angie's favorite part of Christmas has been the Christmas Eve tree lighting in town square. But this Christmas, her first without her mom, Angie doesn't feel much like celebrating… until she learns her mom had always dreamed of winning the annual tree decorating contest and seeing her tree lit up in town square. Angie realizes winning the contest and decorating the town's tree is the perfect way to honor her mom. What Angie isn't expecting is her high school sweetheart David and his adorable daughter Gabby to enter the contest, too. Starring Samantha Cope and Ross Jirgl.

– 8/7c on Great American Family – NR Well Suited for Christmas – 8/7c on Lifetime Fashion designer Rachel Rocca (Mercedes de la Zerda) lands a spot in a design competition to create a tuxedo for one of the city’s most eligible bachelors, Brett Stone (Franco Lo Presti), for a Christmas charity gala. As Rachel begins to unthread his well-spun public image, she discovers the true reason behind his Christmas charity, and find themselves falling in love.

– 8/7c on

Monday, November 7th

New TV Shows

Behind Every Star – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Agents at a talent management firm tackle strong personalities and office politics while keeping their celebrity clients happy and helping them shine.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Culpo Sisters – Series Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 With their larger-than-life personalities, sisters Olivia, Sophia and Aurora Culpo use small-town charm and playful antics to stand out in the ultra-competitive world of content creation while navigating love, heartbreak and sibling rivalry.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Deepa & Anoop – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The colorful, music-driven series follows the adventures of seven-year-old Deepa and her best friend Anoop, a half-ton color-changing baby elephant. The dynamic duo, self-appointed “concierges of fun,” makes everything bigger, grander and more wonderful for guests at Mango Manor, the bed and breakfast run by Deepa’s multigenerational family. Deepa creates music, merriment and mischief while working with the rambunctious Anoop to solve the simplest of problems with the most imaginative of solutions.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Holiday Baking Championship – Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Eight bakers enter the kitchen to show off their traditions and baking skills.

– Season 9 Premiere – 8/7c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G " The Bachelor

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Inside the Heist – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ A 6-part series that explores some of the most well-planned heists of the modern era, including the 1997 Dunbar Armored robbery, the Hatton Garden heist of 2015, London’s Millennium Dome raid in 2000, the Antwerp diamond heist of 2003, the 2009 Västberga helicopter robbery in Stockholm, and the 2006 Rio Banco heist in Argentina.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Judy Justice – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Freevee Judy Justice is an arbitration-based reality court program presided over by Judge Sheindlin, a retired Manhattan family court judge, who adjudicates real-life high-stakes claims. Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom once again are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California. Returning for her second season is law clerk Sarah Rose, a recent graduate of New York Law School (NYLS) and Judge Sheindlin's granddaughter, extending the legacy of the television and courtroom pioneer by bringing in a new generation of legal analysis.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

Tuesday, November 8th

New TV Shows

Beat Bobby Flay : Holiday Throwdown – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G The Food Network family is challenging Bobby Flay to face his worst holiday nightmares. In each supersized hour, familiar faces battle it out to choose the final challenge and pick the teams in this epic Beat Bobby Flay Holiday Throwdown!

: – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Minions & More 2 – Special – Streaming on Netflix Catch animated shorts like “Phil’s Dance Party” and “Binky Nelson Unpacified” in this compilation from the company behind the “Despicable Me” franchise.

– Special – Streaming on Neal Brennan: Blocks – Special – Streaming on Netflix In his newest comedy special, Neal Brennan moves physical blocks around the stage in order to explain the emotional and cultural issues that make him feel like something's wrong with him. From his complicated relationship with his dog Keith, drugs and alcohol, liberalism and his slim chances of finding real everlasting love, Brennan gives the audience an honest and hilarious look inside his psyche.

– Special – Streaming on Triviaverse – Special – Streaming on Netflix Highest score wins! Challenge a friend or beat a mysterious foe by answering random rapid-fire trivia questions on science, art, geography and more.

– Special – Streaming on

New Movies

The Claus Family 2 – Streaming on Netflix Jules Claus has embraced Christmas again and is getting ready for the busiest time of the year together with grandpa Noël. Everything seems to go according to plan, until Jules receives a very special letter with an intriguing question.. The Claus Family 2 is a cozy film for the entire family to enjoy, starring some incredible Dutch and Flemish talent.

– Streaming on Say Hey, Willie Mays! – 9/8c on HBO HBO Sports Documentaries in association with Company Name & UNINTERRUPTED presents SAY HEY, WILLIE MAYS!, a film exploring the life and career of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays, debuting TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max. Directed by Nelson George, the documentary includes exclusive interviews with Mays and his family.

– 9/8c on

Wednesday, November 9th

New TV Shows

56th Annual CMA Awards – Special – 8/7c on ABC Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. With unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations and special tributes from some of the biggest names in music, “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” is a must-see event. Artists taking the CMA Awards stage include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Brandy Clark, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.

– Special – 8/7c on Breathe: Into the Shadows – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video J’s existence and ideology re-emerge as he sets out to finish what he started, leading Avinash to confront his merging dual identity. But this time around, he has a new partner-in-crime, Victor. Kabir Sawant must now fight the battle of his life as he protects the society that has become a victim in the endgame of this crazed saga.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Crown – Season 5 Premiere – Streamin on Netflix With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly question their role in '90s Britain. As Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire. Yet new challenges are on the horizon. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order presenting both obstacles and opportunities. Meanwhile, trouble is brewing closer to home. Prince Charles (Dominic West) pressures his mother to allow him to divorce Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), presenting a constitutional crisis of the monarchy. Rumours circulate as husband and wife are seen to live increasingly separate lives and, as media scrutiny intensifies, Diana decides to take control of her own narrative, breaking with family protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor. Tensions are set to rise further as Mohamed Al Fayed (Salim Daw) arrives on the scene. Driven by his desire for acceptance of the highest order, he harnesses his self-made wealth and power to try and earn him and his son Dodi (Khalid Abdalla) a seat at the royal table.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streamin on Diesel Brothers – Season 8 Premiere – 10/9c on Discovery – Lifestyle – TV-14 Diesel Brothers follows Heavy D, Diesel Dave and the team at Dieselsellerz as they build big, bad trucks, pull elaborate pranks and push the limits with new stunts.

– Season 8 Premiere – 10/9c on Discovery – Lifestyle – TV-14 FIFA Uncovered – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix For decades, FIFA united the globe through football. But behind the game, craftier schemes were at play. This documentary series traces the organization's legacy, exploring the pageantry, power struggles and politics of hosting the World Cup.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals – Series Premiere – 11/1c on HBO Television’s most acclaimed sports reality franchise HARD KNOCKS, which expanded its programming platform last fall with the introduction of a multi-episode, in-season edition, will debut a second presentation when HBO Sports and NFL FILMS team up for HARD KNOCKS IN SEASON: THE ARIZONA CARDINALS this fall for an all-access primetime docuseries on the NFC West contender.

– Series Premiere – 11/1c on The Montaners – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ We follow the iconic Montaner family, headed by one of the most important artists in Latin music's history: Ricardo Montaner. This family of artists has become one of the most successful in the entertainment business. Get a peek at their daily lives as they balance family and professional life. Ricardo and Marlene, the parents, observe how the nest becomes emptier and emptier. Their eldest son, Ricky, is ready to marry actress and model Stefi Roitman. Evaluna, the youngest is expecting her first child with Camilo. After overcoming a crisis trying to balance his work life and his relationship, Mau, the middle child, announces he is expecting a baby with his wife, Sara Escobar. We'll see stunning images and live performances. We'll get to know the family's lifestyle through videos captured on phones, interviews, and private family footage.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Moonshiners – Season 12 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 It's the season 12 premiere and prices are going nuts. Mark and Digger discover they're under investigation by the law. Mike and Jerry recruit Popcorn Sutton's son and Josh goes into hiding when a fire marshal tracks the source of his house fire.

– Season 12 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 Moonshiners: Master Distiller – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 Two moonshiners and a pro distiller face off in a big box store challenge. With just three minutes to shop the discount aisles, each must turn bulk buys into a working mash then distill it into high-proof liquor. Only one will emerge as Master Distiller.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 Pawn Stars Do America – Series Premiere – 8/7c on History Channel – Reality – TV-PG Hitting the road to visit America's exciting places in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects while connecting with fans in eight different cities.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on History Channel – Reality – TV-PG Rooted: America's Tree of Life – Series Premiere – 9/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – NR The creators who brought you the multi-award-winning series “Rooted: Africa,” now take you on a new journey of discovery… in the Americas. “Rooted” is a three-part series about three of the Americas’ iconic trees. In each episode, the viewer will be taken on a journey across the continent’s majestic landscapes to meet a cast of charismatic characters that visit these incredible trees. The series investigates their fight for survival in these untamed lands, and explores their link to some of the world’s oldest living beings… trees. Each tree is a vast ecosystem that will surprise even the most avid nature lover. It’s a series of extraordinary interlinked relationships… One link simply cannot survive without the others.

– Series Premiere – 9/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – NR Save Our Squad with David Beckham – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ David Beckham is coming home. A career that has taken him to the summit of world football, is now heading back to its source: East London. This is where David’s footballing journey began – in the Echo Premier League. In Save Our Squad, David Beckham is joining up with Westward Boys, an under 14's grassroots side from East London who are in desperate need of help. Westward have not won a game all season, and the threat of being relegated looms large. David is going to have to draw on all of his years of experience in the game if he’s going to stand a chance of saving them from relegation. From heroics to heartbreak, failure to redemption, the experiences that Westward Boys, their coaches and their families will go through over the course of the season, are ones they’ll never forget.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Secret Restoration – Series Premiere – 19/9c on History – Documentary – TV-PG Inside an old tool factory in New England, restorers and craftsmen repair precious items and family heirlooms in secret, then reveal them to unsuspecting recipients; the skilled artisans bring to life people's treasured posessions.

– Series Premiere – 19/9c on History – Documentary – TV-PG The Tatami Time Machine Blues – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ It is August 12th. After the remote control to his boarding house's only air conditioning unit is inadvertently destroyed by spilled cola, "I" devises a plan to return to yesterday in a time machine to recover the remote before it breaks. However, his prankster friend Ozu cannot resist playing with past events, even if it means bringing the universe to the brink of destruction. Now "I" finds himself racing through time to avoid disaster.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Zootopia+ – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ “Zootopia+” heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar®-winning feature film’s most intriguing residents, including Fru Fru, the fashion-forward arctic shrew; ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser, the sweet-toothed cheetah; and Flash, the smiling sloth who’s full of surprises. The series is directed by Josie Trinidad (Co-Head of Story, “Zootopia”; Head of Story, “Ralph Breaks the Internet”) and Trent Correy (Director, “Once Upon a Snowman” and “Drop”), and produced by Nathan Curtis. “Zootopia+” makes its Disney+ premiere on November 9, 2022.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

The Soccer Football Movie – Streaming on Netflix Four young soccer superfans team up to help their idols regain their abilities after a scheming evil scientist steals their talent.

– Streaming on

Thursday, November 10th

New TV Shows

Afrofuturism: The Origin Story – Special – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – NR An exploration and celebration of the centuries-old tradition that combines sci-fi/fantasy and history to explore and transform the African-American experience.

– Special – 8/7c on Smithsonian – Documentary – NR The Big Brunch – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Created by Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and centering around one of the most versatile, yet underrated, dining experiences, THE BIG BRUNCH celebrates inspiring and undiscovered culinary voices from every corner of the country. This eight-episode cooking competition series gives ten talented chefs the opportunity to share their stories and business dreams while vying for a life altering $300,000 cash prize. With Levy acting as host and judge alongside fellow culinary experts chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara, THE BIG BRUNCH serves up the next generation of success stories in American cuisine. Created and hosted by Dan Levy; executive produced by Dan Levy, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Faye Stapleton.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Calling – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock THE CALLING tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Going From Broke – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Crackle – Reality – NR From Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Executive Producer Ashton Kutcher comes Going From Broke, the award-winning unscripted series focused on helping Americans overcome their crippling financial struggles. Students are graduating from college with mounds of debt and shrinking employment opportunities. Older adults are still living paycheck to paycheck with no savings in sight. And what makes matters worse is that they all lack the basic financial literacy to get themselves out of trouble. Going From Broke hosts Dan Rosensweig, entrepreneur and CEO of Chegg, and financial expert Tonya Rapley work with these people to turn their financial woes around and become the CEOs of their own lives.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Crackle – Reality – NR Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Two spectacular villas in a new paradisiacal setting, the island of Sardinia. Six couples ready to prove that their love and sincerity are proof against everything, including eye detect, a revolutionary detector that analyses the involuntary alterations that occur in the eye when lying. Mónica Naranjo hosts the new edition of Love never lies: Destination Sardinia.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Warrior Nun – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Autumn Beat – Streaming on Prime Video Autumn Beat is a coming-of-age drama that follows the story of Tito and Paco, two brothers who grew up in Milan with the same dream: to break into the world of rap and be heard through music. The duo seem destined for success—Paco is a born performer and Tito knows how to write like no other—but ambition, life, and love for the same woman will test their bond. This exciting, three-decade-long story stars Hamed Seydou, Abby 6ix, Geneme, Juliet Joseph, Dylan Magon, Mohamed Diallo, Marco Renna, Mamy Seny Gueye, Francesco Danquah, and Mafoku Michelle Cloe Kengne, with the extraordinary participation of Gué and the presence of some of the most interesting names in the Italian rap scene.

– Streaming on Christmas on Mistletoe Lake – 8/7c on Lifetime Every Christmas, Reilly Shore picks a random spot on the map to take an adventurous trip. This year, that destination is the quaint hamlet of Mistletoe Lake. As she arrives, Reilly discovers that the town’s lone bed & breakfast is full due to the town’s annual Christmas Harbor Festival. When twelve-year-old Emma invites Reilly to stay on her dad’s boat, she learns that Emma’s dad Raymond Mitchell is selling his boat and can’t participate in the festival. Saddened, Emma enlists Reilly’s help to convince Raymond to enter into the festival so they can have one last perfect Christmas on Mistletoe Lake. Stars Genelle Williams, Corey Sevier, Hattie Kragten, and Robin Dunne.

– 8/7c on The Critic (El Critico) – Streaming on HBO Max Carlos Boyero is one of Spanish cinema's most followed and feared figures. Controversy has hounded him since he published his first article more than forty years ago, and he has remained in the eye of the hurricane ever since. Is he the last representative of a disappearing time? Has social media put an end to the traditional influence of critics? Taking the background and personality of this very controversial figure as its basis, El críticowill also endeavour to reflect on the enormous changes taking place in Spain in the field of film criticism.

– Streaming on Falling for Christmas – Streaming on Netflix A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

– Streaming on The First Noelle – Streaming on BET+ – NR After twenty years of friendship, Terrance and Noelle finally decide to date each other but ultimately break up when Terrance moves to London for work. Now that Terrance is back in Atlanta for Christmas with his new girl, also named Noelle, our lead is determined to get him back and say goodbye to being friend-zoned forever.

– Streaming on BET+ – NR Lost Bullet 2 – Streamig on Netflix After the death of Charras, Lino (Alban lenoir) and Julia (Stéfi Celma) took over and form the new narcotic unit. Determined to find the murderers of his brother and his mentor, Lino continues his hunt and won't let anyone get in his way.

– Streamig on Mandrake – Streaming on Shudder Mandrake follows probation officer Cathy Madden, who is given the task of rehabilitating notorious killer ‘Bloody’ Mary Laidlaw back into society after twenty years of jail. Cathy has always believed that every client deserves a shot at redemption, but her beliefs are firmly tested when two children disappear near Mary’s farm.

– Streaming on State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith – Streaming on Netflix This documentary tells the harrowing story of a woman trying to use Alabama's Stand Your Ground law after killing a man she says brutally attacked her.

– Streaming on

Friday, November 11th

New TV Shows

All Saints Street – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-PG Join the supernatural roommates of room 1031 in the series All Saints Street!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – TV-PG Ancient Apocalypse – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix What if everything we know about prehistoric humans is wrong? Journalist Graham Hancock visits archeological sites around the world to uncover whether a civilization far more advanced than we ever believed possible existed thousands of years ago.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Circuit Breakers – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ In this sci-fi anthology series, curiosity leads to chaos when students in the near future experience mysterious events.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Dive (La Caída) – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video From award winning Argentinian director Lucía Puenzo, whose debut feature film XXY won the Critics Week Grand Prize of the Cannes Film Festival, comes the searing thriller La caída, starring Karla Souza in a dramatic tour de force performance. In this nuanced story about the complexities of relationships, Mariel (Souza) is a veteran competitive diver who has one last chance at the Olympics. However, when a terrible truth surfaces, Mariel confronts her biggest personal question yet: is winning defined as the ultimate dream?

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Down to Earth with Zac Efron – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In this new season, Emmy® winning actor Zac Efron travels around Australia with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live. The hosts bring viewers to beautiful locales where they seek out sustainable practices in a way that is both educational and enlightening, embracing local food, culture and customs throughout their journey.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The English – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video The English is an epic chase Western, from award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick. The series takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination—the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live. The series’ ensemble cast includes Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, and Ciarán Hinds.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Entre Nos: The Winners 3 – Special – Streaming on HBO Max ENTRE NOS: THE WINNERS 3 welcomes the winners of the 3rd edition of the “Latino Stand-Up! Comedy Competition” Ralph Barbosa and Gwen La Roka. Disarmingly shy and low-key hilarious, Barbosa shares the good news about his apartment lease and analyzes the lyrics of great hip-hop classics. La Roka confesses her deepest fears during the height of the pandemic and teases her physical comedy chops while discussing inter-generational differences.

– Special – Streaming on From the Top of My Lungs (A Grito Herido) – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Four school friends and their singing teacher make up a fun and very promising romantic music cover band until a big fight breaks them up. Seven years later, thanks to the marriage of one of them, they meet again. When the friend gets stood up at the altar, the problems they all have come to light: Daniela, the bride, wants to leave her father's house and find a man with whom she can be happy; Rocio is about to be fired from the school where she has worked as a singing teacher for over 30 years; Ana's driving academy is about to go bankrupt and she is also about to separate from her son's father because she feels he has no ambition; Paloma, a psychologist who never got to practice her profession because she was stuck taking care of her husband's kids, finds out she's pregnant two days before her husband is taken away for a notorious corruption case; and Karla, the successful entertainment news anchor doesn't know how to handle the tortuous affair she has with one of her co-worker's husband. An improvised and emotional bar performance opens up the possibility for these five women to re-form the cover group they had as teenagers, but first they will have to solve their complicated and chaotic lives and the marked differences that led them to separate. After that, and only after that, "Las Fans" will be ready to enjoy life, their friendship, and to go out and devour the world using 'iron music' and singing "At the top of their lungs!"

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy – Special – Streaming on HBO Max he New York comedian delights HBO audiences with his first standalone “Entre Nos” special. Lara explores the lessons learned during the pandemic, including common problems of New Yorkers during travel, and offers some essential advice to avoid risky dating experiences.

– Special – Streaming on Mammals – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video What starts as a romantic getaway, quickly escalates into a dark comedy drama which explores the truths at the heart of modern relationships. MAMMALS follows the story of Jamie (JAMES CORDEN), a Michelin star chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (MELIA KREILLING). Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (COLIN MORGAN). Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff’s marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue (SALLY HAWKINS) also widen. Jeff attempts to get through to Lue, but this only makes Lue descend deeper into a secret fantasy world. Meanwhile, after a tragic loss, Amandine delves into her passion for violin but finds solace from an unlikely source.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Mythic Quest – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ “Mythic Quest” follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game — they happen in the office. In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Play-Doh Squished – Series Premiere – Streaming on Freevee From Amazon Studios, Entertainment One (eOne), and Hasbro, Play-Doh Squished is the ultimate Play-Doh competition. Three teams of adults and kids go toe-to-toe in exciting challenges—all designed to test their artistry, speed, and skill. First, they’ll face a wild “mini-challenge,” followed by a race through the colorful arena, all leading to the final test of their imaginations—creating an epic Play-Doh world. One team will become our Play-Doh champs, and the others will get squished! Host Sarah Hyland will be joined each week by resident Play-Doh expert Jason Loik as well as two standing judges, painter Alexandra Nechita and sculptor Gil Grimmett. An all-star lineup of celebrity guest judges adds to the fun, including Wells Adams, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Julie Bowen, D’Arcy Carden, “Young Dylan” Gilmer, Tony Hale, Chloe Kim, Marshawn Lynch, Alyssa Milano, Madison Pettis, Jay Pharoah, Jaime Pressly, Francia Raisa, Rob Riggle, and Kristen Schaal.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Transformers: EarthSpark – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ The all-new animated series TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK introduces a new generation of Transformers robots–the first to be born on Earth–and together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, they'll redefine what it means to be a family.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

A Christmas Open House – Streaming on discovery+ A Christmas Open House follows the story of Atlanta property stager Melissa Norwood (Katie Stevens) as she teams up with her old high school crush, real estate agent David Phelps (Victor Rasuk), and local artists Henry and Sarah Wright (Ben and Erin Napier) to prepare and sell her mom’s home before the holidays. As the tensions of the Christmas deadline grow, so does a romance between Melissa and David, but their diverging goals could be a deal breaker for their new relationship.

– Streaming on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Exclusively in Theaters In Marvel

– Capturing the Killer Nurse – Streaming on Netflix Charlie Cullen was an experienced registered nurse, trusted and beloved by his colleagues at Somerset Medical Center in New Jersey. He was also one of history’s most prolific serial killers, with a body count potentially numbering in the hundreds across multiple medical facilities in the Northeast. Based on The Good Nurse, the best-selling book written by Charles Graeber – to be dramatized in a Netflix feature film starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, premiering this fall – this documentary uses interviews with the nurses who blew the whistle on their coworker, the detectives who cracked the case, and audio from Cullen himself as it unravels the twisted path to his conviction.

– Streaming on Designing Christmas – Streaming on discovery+ In Designing Christmas, interior designer, Stella (Jessica Szohr), and contractor, Pablo (Marco Grazzini), have charmed millions as co-hosts of their popular home renovation show. Although Stella is planning her wedding with fiancé Jack (Mykee Selkin), a last-minute production change means that she and Pablo must work overtime to keep their hit show on schedule. Stella confides in her mentor Freddy (Hilary Farr) about her complicated feelings for Pablo that could jeopardize everything.

– Streaming on The Dog Days of Christmas – 8/7c on Lifetime While visiting her family during Christmastime, Annie Blake decides to help three stray dogs get adopted before heading back into her career working for a global non-profit. But when she runs into local veterinarian, Dylan Hawkes, her old high school debate partner, they team up to save an animal rescue. Ultimately, Annie discovers that finding love, and making a difference in the world, can happen right at home. Stars Georgia Flood and Ezekiel Simat.

– 8/7c on Don't Leave – Streaming on Netflix Semih's girlfriend suddenly breaks up with him. In search of answers about their relationship, he must soon confront what he had long ignored.

– Streaming on A Gingerbread Christmas – Streaming on discovery+ A Gingerbread Christmas finds Hazel Stanley (Tiya Sircar) spending the holidays with her father Ted (Sugith Varughese) in Chicago, where she discovers the family bakery is in decline and that former best friend Shelby (Kyana Teresa) has opened a trendy new bake shop across the street. Hazel, who hopes to save the family business by winning $100,000 in a gingerbread house competition led by food celebrity Mark Clemmons (Duff Goldman), finds unexpected romance with local contractor James Meadows (Marc Bendavid), a family friend who is helping to restore the bakery. When a series of misunderstandings threaten to tear everything apart, will the magic of the holidays lead everyone to have a Merry Christmas?

– Streaming on In Merry Measure – 8/7c on Hallmark When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam. Starring Patti Murin, Brendan Penny and Jennifer Robertson.

– 8/7c on Is That Black Enough For You?!? – Streaming on Netflix From celebrated writer and film historian Elvis Mitchell, IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!? is both a documentary and deeply personal essay. The film examines the craft and power of cinema from a perspective often overlooked: the African American contribution to films released from the landmark era of the 70s. It is a deep dive into the impact that point of view had on movies, as well as popular culture, and serves as a love letter to film, posing questions that have never been asked, let alone answered. Crucial artistic voices, including director Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya and others, offer their distinctive prism on the creators and films that dazzled and inspired. The film provides insight into the history of Black representation going back to the earliest days of cinema, and the cultural impact of witnessing unapologetic Blackness. Produced by Steven Soderbergh, David Fincher, Angus Wall and Ciara Lacy, IS THAT BLACK ENOUGH FOR YOU?!? marks Mitchell’s directorial debut.

– Streaming on Monica, O My Darling – Streaming on Netflix Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie will keep you at the edge of your seat with humor, mystery and a spine-chilling murder along with a crackling star cast. The film brings together some of the finest actors including Rajkummar Rao, Huma S. Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bagavathi Perumal, Sikandar Kher, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khanand.

– Streaming on Mother's Deadly Son – 8/7c on Lifetime Marianne’s son, Jacob, returns from military school after two years. Her eldest son died under suspicious circumstances while rock climbing at an old local quarry with Jacob. Jacob was the only witness–or so they think. The police suspected that Jacob killed his brother, and that his death was not an accident but a murder. When Jacob returns from military school after being expelled, Marianne’s best friend Tara is attacked by Jacob and hospitalized. Yet even with these terrible things all pointing to her only living son, Marianne cannot abandon him. She is in a desperate fight for the survival of her only son and must fight for his life to prove his innocence. Stars Ren Ashton, Brittany Underwood, Noah Fearnley and Maurice Hall.

– 8/7c on My Father's Dragon – Streaming on Netflix From five-time Academy Award®-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and Academy Award®-nominated director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), comes an exquisite film inspired by the Newbery-honored children’s book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett. Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

One Delicious Christmas – Streaming on discovery+ One Delicious Christmas explores the story of Abby Richmond, (Vanessa Marano) who inherited the struggling Vermont culinary destination, Haven Restaurant and Inn, and needs to secure an investment from restaurant mogul Alexandra Grandfield (Kathy Maloney) to keep it running. After top food critic Tom Kingsley (Bobby Flay) offers his blunt review, Abby hires hot-shot chef Preston Weaver (Alex Mallari, Jr.) to shake up Haven’s beloved holiday menu. Despite their undeniable chemistry, Preston and Abby must be ready for Alexandra and Tom’s Christmas Eve dinner visit, which will determine what happens to Haven.

– Streaming on

Saturday, November 12th

New TV Shows

Lil Rel Howery: I said it. Y'all thinking it – Special – 10/9c on HBO Returning to his hometown of Chicago for his second HBO special, actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery brings his signature storytelling style and spot-on impressions to the Chicago Theater. In his first hour-long stand-up since HBO’s “Live in Crenshaw” in 2019, Howery gets real on topics such as fame, fatherhood, and therapy – and performs sharp satirical takes on prominent figures in pop culture and beyond. An unparalleled showcase of Howery’s talents, LIL REL HOWERY: I SAID IT. Y’ALL THINKING IT. puts the spotlight on a star at the top of his game as he delivers a uniquely hilarious set focused on everyday issues important to the artist – and his audience. LIL REL HOWERY: I SAID IT. Y’ALL THINKING IT. is written, performed, and executive produced by Lil Rel Howery; co-executive produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Jeannáe Rouzan-Clay, and Avi Gilbert; and directed by Ali LeRoi.

– Special – 10/9c on

New Movies

A Merry Christmas Wish – 8/7c on Great American Family – NR An NYC advertising executive returns to her hometown to sell the family farm, but instead reconnects with her childhood friend and gets involved with organizing the yearly Winter Wonderland, which takes place on the property. Starring Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison.

– 8/7c on Great American Family – NR Our Italian Christmas Memories – 10/9c on Hallmark The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother’s legendary pasta sauce. Starring Sarah Power and Beau Bridges.

Reindeer Games Homecoming – 8/7c on Lifetime MacKenzie Graves is a brilliant, competitive, crossword puzzle loving Biology teacher in Vermont who recently lost her father, beloved fire chief and the heart of the town’s holiday fundraising tradition “The Reindeer Games.” Every year since his death, she competes with her dad’s former team, a group of colorful retired firefighters, to win the Games and keep his tradition alive. The holiday however, her world is rocked when fading Hollywood star, and Mac’s high school crush, Chase Weston, comes home for Christmas to visit his pregnant sister and nephew and is begrudgingly roped into participating in the Games. When the opportunity to compete against her former mega crush arises, Mac is determined to show him up and win the Kris Kringle Cup at all costs. As the competition heats up, so does the spark between Mac and Chase, and Chase soon finds himself eager to not only win the games, but also win her heart as well. Stars Sarah Drew, Justin Bruening, Brian Sills.

– 8/7c on The Royal Nanny – 8/7c on Hallmark MI5 agent Claire goes undercover as the royal nanny, and must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin while keeping the family safe at Christmas. Starring Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte and Greta Scacchi.

– 8/7c on A Tiny Home Christmas – 7/6c on UPtv – NR In order to save her family’s contracting business, Blair reluctantly teams up with her ex-boyfriend and former co-star of a hit home design reality show to build a tiny home for the unsheltered in the community, rekindling old sparks in the process… and just in time for Christmas.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR

