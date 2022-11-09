Disney+ Watch Guide: November 9th-15th

It’s a wild week on Disney+ with the launch of Zootopia+ and a ton of National Geographic content added to the library. It also happens to be the streamer’s 3rd anniversary! Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s frightfully magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, November 9th

Zootopia+ – All Shorts Streaming

“Zootopia+” heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar®-winning feature film’s most intriguing residents, including Fru Fru, the fashion-forward arctic shrew; ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser, the sweet-toothed cheetah; and Flash, the smiling sloth who’s full of surprises.

Save Our Squad with David Beckham – All Episodes Streaming

David Beckham is coming home. A career that has taken him to the summit of world football, is now heading back to its source: East London. This is where David’s footballing journey began – in the Echo Premier League. In Save Our Squad, David Beckham is joining up with Westward Boys, an under 14's grassroots side from East London who are in desperate need of help. Westward have not won a game all season, and the threat of being relegated looms large. David is going to have to draw on all of his years of experience in the game if he’s going to stand a chance of saving them from relegation. From heroics to heartbreak, failure to redemption, the experiences that Westward Boys, their coaches and their families will go through over the course of the season, are ones they’ll never forget.

The Montaners – 5-Episode Premiere

We follow the iconic Montaner family, headed by one of the most important artists in Latin music's history: Ricardo Montaner. This family of artists has become one of the most successful in the entertainment business. Get a peek at their daily lives as they balance family and professional life. Ricardo and Marlene, the parents, observe how the nest becomes emptier and emptier. Their eldest son, Ricky, is ready to marry actress and model Stefi Roitman. Evaluna, the youngest is expecting her first child with Camilo. After overcoming a crisis trying to balance his work life and his relationship, Mau, the middle child, announces he is expecting a baby with his wife, Sara Escobar. We'll see stunning images and live performances. We'll get to know the family's lifestyle through videos captured on phones, interviews, and private family footage.

The Mysterious Benedict Society – "Free of Pointless Command"

Heading to the train station, the kids realize that Curtain must have sent multiple teams after them. Benedict, in his state of involuntary elation, praises Curtain for his discovery. Jackson and Jillson alert Curtain’s second in command that there are more “frozen” acolytes, but he dismisses their warning. As the kids board the train, the water polo team follows, and once again they have nowhere to run. While on lookout, Sticky’s drowsiness defeats him, and when they wake up…Constance is gone.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Episode 4

With four male members in the club now, Ryota and the team train hard. When the day of the tournament arrives, Ryota and the team are nervous. Kyoritsu's alumni are present to watch the matches with expectations. Meanwhile, Honoka feels prepared for the women's tournament and trains with Kaito's help.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2″

Alex takes the Ducks on an unsanctioned field trip, hoping some legendary hockey magic will turn the team around. Meanwhile, Evan feels the price of the sacrifices he’s made at EPIC, and he’s determined to become Dominate’s captain to make it all worth it. While the excursion doesn’t quite go as planned, Jace faces his past with help from Sofi, and Alex digs deep to help her squad. And when they return to EPIC, Jace’s turnaround leads to a big moment between Alex and Cole.

Andor – Episode 10

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

New Exclusives – Monday, November 14th

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 10 “Semi-Finals” – Live at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, November 9th

Breakthrough

Explore some of the biggest scientific breakthroughs in this Nat Geo documentary series.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown​​

A twist on Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, this season finds the celebrity chef going head-to-head with his protégés.

The Lion Ranger

A documentary series about Kevin Richardson and his natural ability to commune with wild lions.

World’s Deadliest

3 episodes from Season 3 of Nat Geo’s hit series about animal preservation.

New on Disney+ – Friday, November 11th

Eyewitness: D-Day

Five heroes who participated in the turning point of World War II reflect on that fateful day.

Fire of Love

National Geographic Documentary Films presents the story of two volcanologists who found love through their scientific passion.

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

Raise your voice “Underneath the Lovely London Sky” in a sing-along version of the 2018 musical spectacular.

Port Security: Hamburg

Nat Geo documents Germany’s customs officials as they work to keep smuggled goods out of the country.

Sea of Shadows

A group of conservationists try to save the endangered vaquita, the smallest whale in the world, who are victims of cartels illegally hunting for “the cocaine of the sea.”

Library Highlights

75th Anniversary – Mail Dog

Pluto starred as an arctic mail carrier in this charming short that was released on November 14th, 1947.

25th Anniversary – Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

A direct-to-video midquel set during the winter of Beauty and the Beast, telling the story of how Belle and Beast celebrated the holiday shortly before falling in love, released on November 11th, 1997.

20th Anniversary – Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Released on DVD on November 12th, 2002, this holiday film repurposes the 1991 TV special Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too alongside a New Year’s-themed story.

3rd Anniversary – Disney+

Disney+ launched on November 12th, 2019. Celebrate by reliving some of your favorite launch day Disney+ Originals!