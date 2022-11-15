TV Recap: “Dancing with the Stars” – Season 31, Episode 10 – “Semi-Finals”

It’s the semi-finals! It’s crunch time and the couples will be performing two dances tonight to showcase their growth and talent in this competition. It’s a heated race, with any of the remaining couples having a clear argument to lead to their victory. On top of that? A double elimination. EEK, I’m nervous! Someone hold me! (Someone being Ezra…)

Wayne Brady & Witney Carson

Round 1 – Paso Doble – The stress of double dances is always going to be high in the ballroom. This paso doble had an incredible lighting package that needs to be discussed right off the bat. Every spin, leg flick, and pass across the floor had a clear strength. Len saw some issues within the twist turns, while Derek found his posture to be incorrect for the dance. As the judges mentioned, it’s the semi-finals, so they have to be more nit-picky. Carrie Ann found him reverting back to quick steps in his performance from early in the competition. For Wayne, I’ve had any issue throughout the season of high flip-flopping between engaging and boring…and this dance was a bit forgettable. However, who cares…WITNEY IS EXPECTING! YIPPEE!

Judges Scores: 9 – 9 – 9 – 9

Round 2 – Viennese Waltz – This will be the ultimate tribute to his grandmother, who inspired him to enter the competition in the first place. The performance was, as Tyra said, a fiery tribute. Len said it lacked a bit of content, but he thought it was still a great performance. Bruno said it wasn’t technically at the level he wanted to see, but Carrie Ann said the other elements aided in the perfection. Wayne’s tears show just how much he has put his entire heart into this competition.

Judges Scores: 10 – 9 – 9 – 9

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart

Round 1- Viennese Waltz – Britt wants Daniel to bring a solid frame and a smoothness to the ballroom, which has always been a struggle for him during the competition. The choreography and song choice led to a waltz that felt more staccato, even though the flow was there. I will say, Daniel looked more confident than ever on that ballroom floor. Derek said his lines were beautiful, but the hand placement during his posture wasn’t correct. Len found the performance a bit skippy, while Carrie Ann was moved to tears.

Judges Scores: 9 – 8 – 9 – 9

Round 2 – Samba – It’s hard! We know this! Dnaiel’s confidence was at an all-time high, however. It was infectious as all heck. He was so smooth and feisty and iconic. Derek was in awe of the technique and Carrie Ann loved the swagger. Y’all, how can you hate Daniel? Ya can’t!

Judges Scores: 9 – 8 – 9 – 8

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko

Round 1 – Paso Doble – If I have not made it clear thus far, I would take a bullet for Shangela. She is an icon, a legend, and she is the moment. Now come ON, now! Shangela has always been ready to tackle this competition with strength and clear energy. That was equally apparent with this dance. Gleb knows how to choreograph to Shangela’s skill and this was fabulous. Bruno said the performance was fabulous, but he said she missed a pass. Carrie Ann loved the light and shade of the dance, while Len loved her phenomenal solo section. Derek tried to out-comedy the doll, and honey, he could not compete.

Judges Scores: 9 – 9 – 9 – 9

Round 2 – Viennese Waltz – It’s not natural for Shangela, so Gleb wants to make sure she can remain elegant and flow through this performance. Let me tell you, the flow was there. Paired with a Whitney Houston power ballad, this performance was goosebump-inducing. Y’all, Cheryl Burke was in the SkyBox screaming and loving the performance. Bruno said there was an issue with underarm turns, but Carrie Ann bowed down! Len said her head placement was a little askew at times, but again, we have to be since it’s the semi-finals. Shangela is always turning the party.

Judges Scores: 10 – 9 – 9 – 9

Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas

Round 1 – Viennese Waltz – Without fail, the worry for Charli is classic ballroom dances. She stresses herself out and she can never seem to perfect them until Monday. Also, we’ve known her stress with dances in hold. Yet, her elegance during this dance was perfection personified. During a pass by the judges table, you could see Carrie Ann screaming. Carrie Ann and Heidi were both weeping. Len said it took his breath away. Derek said she’s the first celebrity to actually look like a ballroom dancer, highlighting the nuances in her performances like a pro. Charli is that girl.

Judges Scores: 10 – 10 – 10 – 10

Round 2 – Paso Doble – Matador? Mark. Cape? Charli. Bull? Len. (“That’s my guy!” -Charli) What do you know, the performance was so perfect that she made it look easy. They finished the dance and just walked off the dance floor. Carrie Ann had to go over and hug the couple. (Tyra went “Perform the critique, darling!”) Len was speechless. The judges can’t stop glowing. This paso doble should be taught at DWTS University.

Judges Scores: 10 – 10 – 10 – 10

Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater

Round 1 – Cha Cha – I love Trevor. His growth has been astronomical, especially considering his fear of dance was palpable at the beginning of the season. His contemporary performance a few weeks back is still on my mind. This dance was the most confident he’s looked in a Latin routine thus far. Len loved the Cuban breaks and the New York section, but the footwork was messy. The judges are at the point where they know it wasn’t great, but still have compliments about the journey. I’ll be Team Trevor until I die.

Judges Scores: 8 – 8 – 8 – 8

Round 2 – Viennese Waltz – He’s dedicating the dance to Emma! He didn’t think he’d make it this far and he knows it’s all due to Emma. Trevor was lovely, and again, his growth has been beautiful. I think we all know this will probably be his last dance, but a wonderful way to go out. He said this was a life changing opportunity and I want nothing but joy for Trevor!

Judges Scores: 9 – 8 – 8 – 8

Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy

Round 1 – Waltz – Last week had Gabby yelling for everyone to take their shirt off from the SkyBox. How can you not love her energy?! The crazy, sexy energy from last week was altered and turned into an effortless beauty for this Waltz. Exceptional extensions and lyrical moments were ever present. Bruno said she looked like she stepped out of a dream, saying this was just as perfect as Charli’s Viennese Waltz. Carrie Ann said the performance was elevated to a nuanced platform, while Len made sure to mention her control and artistry. Gabby is beauty and grace, girlies!

Judges Scores: 10 – 10 – 10 – 10

Round 2 – Paso Doble – There’s a shot of Gabby in rehearsals trying to be intense with a shoulder full of KT tape. I have never felt more seen in my entire life. During the performance, sometimes the intensity came across as a lack of confidence. Derek agreed with seeing a nervousness, but there was no need to worry, as she slayed. Bruno took off his shirt, Gabby wanted to grab his nipples, I don’t know what is happening. Carrie Ann loved her ferocity, while Len loved the moments of still amidst the speed. Tyra called it a “Paso WHAT?!” Y’all, she was right.

Judges Scores: 10 – 10 – 10 – 10

Len Goodman announced that next week’s finale will be his last episode with DWTS. It will be quite sad to see Len leave, as he is an institution on this show and in the ballroom dancing world. I hope that another legend will take his place next season, but can anyone actually replace Len?!

Our final four have been revealed. After Shangela & Gleb were saved by the judges, Trevor & Emma and Daniel & Britt have been eliminated from the competition. An exceptional season for both couples. Next week is the finale, it’s a tense race and I cannot wait to see who takes the mirrorball trophy. Until then, BA BA DA BA BA BA BA BA BA DA BA BA!