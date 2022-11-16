Disney+ Watch Guide: November 16th-22nd

It’s time to celebrate this week on Disney+! Mickey Mouse’s 94th birthday is a big occasion, with a documentary film, new sesonal special, and lots of Disney Junior short series arriving this week. A sequel to Enchanted debuts in the same week as the original film’s 15th anniversary. Live events include Elton John’s last U.S. performance on his farewell tour and the season finale of Dancing with the Stars. And Tim Allen returns to the North Pole. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s frightfully magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, November 16th

The Santa Clauses – "Chapter One: Good To Ho" and “Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause”

Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth – All Episodes Streaming

What if you could combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body? Global movie star Chris Hemsworth (“Extraction,” “Thor,” “The Avengers”) explores this revolutionary idea in the new National Geographic original series “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth,” created by Darren Aronofsky and hailing from his production company Protozoa and Jane Root’s Nutopia. New scientific research is shattering conventional wisdom about the human body and offering fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight illness, perform better and even reverse the aging process. This science is put to the test by Hemsworth, who, despite being in peak superhero condition, is on a personal mission to learn how to extend our health, strength and intellect further into our later years. Undergoing a series of epic trials and extraordinary challenges in order to understand the limits of the human body, he’ll learn firsthand how we can live better for longer by discovering ways to regenerate damage, maximize strength, build resilience, supercharge memory and confront mortality. Entertaining, immersive and life-changing, “Limitless” will rewrite the rulebook on living better for longer.

The Mysterious Benedict Society – "Blank Expression"

The kids call in the help of an old friend as they scour the countryside for clues to Constance’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, Constance finds herself imprisoned by a surprising foe who hopes to shed light on an old failure. After successfully following the kid’s trail, Rhonda splits off from Milligan and Ms. Perumal on a solo detour. As Curtain’s methods prove to have troubling side effects, his lackeys scramble to find a cure and Number Two begins to doubt Mr. Benedict’s desire to escape.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – Episode 5

On the day of the women's tournament, Honoka once again meets Mayu Motohashi, the top wrestler for Meiritsukan University. Ryota distances himself from sumo but still wonders about Honoka's matches. He watches the video recordings of the matches and is touched by Honoka's earnest attitude towards sumo. He realizes his love for sumo but cannot find an excuse to return to the dojo. Meanwhile, Honoka meets Sakurako Yoshino and invites her to join the sumo club.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – “Trade Rumors”

Fresh off their visit to the Anaheim Pond, our Ducks have found their “sideways” skills – offbeat ways to succeed on the ice – putting them on a collision course with Coach Cole’s juggernaut Team Dominate. Jace and Evan step into new roles as captains, but talk of a major shake-up threatens the chemistry of both the Ducks and Dominate. And while Alex and Cole grow closer, it’s hard for them to overcome their nature.

Andor – Episode 11

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

New Exclusives – Friday, November 18th

Disenchanted

It's been fifteen years since Giselle and Robert wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city. They decide to move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life – unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe, who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale, placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse

One of the world’s most beloved icons, Mickey Mouse is recognized as a symbol of joy and childhood innocence in virtually every corner of the globe. Dreamed up at a low point in Walt Disney’s burgeoning career, Mickey became an overnight sensation when he starred in the first sync-sound animated short, Steamboat Willie. Through the decades that followed, the character evolved into strikingly different versions of himself that reflect both his creator’s remarkable career and dramatic societal shifts in the nation he came to represent.

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse

In a leafy hamlet, Mickey Mouse is determined to undo the failures of his family's past after inheriting a rundown pumpkin farm from a distant relative, and the epic legend of its futility.

Best in Snow

"Best in Snow" is a festive holiday special, hosted by Tituss Burgess, featuring teams from around the world transported to a magical snowy village, Snowdome, and thrown into a spirited competition to compete for the title of Best in Snow. With the help of Snowdome’s finest carvers, teams will transform their ten-foot, twenty-ton blocks of snow into beautiful creations inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Walt Disney Studios, and The Muppets Studios. The teams will take family favorites such as Moana, Coco and The Lion King and bring the characters to life in a way you’ve never seen before – in snow! Spectacular snow sculptures and lively musical performances from Tituss Burgess, Kermit the Frog, and DCappella make this an action-packed winter event for the entire family.

New Exclusives – Sunday, November 20th

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium – Live at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM is a concert event featuring legendary, global superstar Elton John, live from Dodger Stadium in his final North American show. As part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, this concert experience features special guests and performances of unparalleled global hits spanning decades, in one of the greatest send-offs in music history. This is a must-see concert event for audiences of all ages, around the world. Leading up to the concert is the “Countdown to Elton Live” red carpet event featuring celebrity guests and a countdown to the historic live concert.

New Exclusives – Monday, November 21st

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 11 “Finale” – Live at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT (Season Finale)

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, November 16th

Atlas of Cursed Places

Sam Sheridan explores the intersection of science and myth in this Nat Geo series.

Ice Road Rescue

Fans aren’t left waiting out in the cold with the arrival of Season 6.

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals

11 new episodes from season 2 continue Minnie and Daisy’s party planning fun.

Ultimate Survival WWII

Survivalist Hazen Audel recreates World War II survival experiences.

World’s Deadliest Snakes

A 3-part series about the snakes you definitely want to tread carefully around.

New on Disney+ – Friday, November 18th

Game of Sharks

Sharks go head-to-head in this SharkFest special.

Genoa Bridge Disaster

This Nat Geo special tells the story of the tragic collapse of Morandi's bridge in Genova.

Me & Mickey

Mickey Mouse becomes a vlogger in this short-form Disney Junior series.

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Hot Diggity Dog Tales

Mickey Mouse and pluto go on fun advantuures in this Disney Junior short series.

Mickey Mousekersize

Kids are encouraged to get up and move around in this Mickey Mouse exercise short series.

Virus Hunters

Meet the scientific experts trying to prevent future outbreaks.

Library Highlights

90th Anniversary – Babes in the Woods

The classic fairytale about a witch who lives in a house of candy to lure children for her lunch was adapted as a Silly Symphony, released on November 19th, 1932.

70th Anniversary – Pluto’s Christmas Tree

Chip and Dale caused some grief for Pluto while Mickey decorated for the holidays in this classic short that premiered on November 21st, 1952.

15th Anniversary – Enchanted

Amy Adams became a household name thanks to her role as a fairytale princess-to-be who got cursed to the real world, released on November 21st, 2007.

10th Anniversary – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

This direct-to-video sequel to a spin-off of another spin-off was released on November 20th, 2012.

5th Anniversary – Coco

Pixar’s hit animated musical about a boy who gets trapped across the marigold bridge on Dia de Muertos was released on November 22nd, 2017.

5th Anniversary – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Controversially attached to Pixar’s Coco in theaters, this animated holiday special debuted on November 22nd, 2017 ahead of its intended TV broadcast.

5th Anniversary – The Punisher

Jon Bernthal starred as Frank Castle in this Marvel series that first debuted on Netflix on November 17th, 2017, running for two seasons and connecting to The Defenders.