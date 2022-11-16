Social Reaction Roundup – “Disenchanted”

The long awaited sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, cleverly titled Disenchanted, will be released this Friday, November 18th on Disney+. Some critics have been able to see the film already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.

Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…

Our reviewer Alex takes note of the 7 new songs written by Alan Menken for the film:

Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph cast a spell over viewers in #Disenchanted, which features 7 new songs from @AIMenken, 2 of which are sung by @idinamenzel!!! Coming 11/18 to #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/CxeluGmkLv — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 17, 2022

The film has appropriately been called “magical.”

“Disenchanted” takes a hold of every Disney fan’s heart and brings them on a journey infused with comedy, family, and a tight-knit community. #amyadams was absolutely magical #Disenchanted ✨ #DisenchantedMovie #DisneyDisenchanted pic.twitter.com/01cjJSp9qf — Sarah Scoop (@SarahScoop) November 17, 2022

Another highlight is the music and the way it has been visualized:

#Disenchanted is a blast! It builds on #Enchanted in a very logical & fantastical fashion & aptly deconstructs relevant ideas of fantasy & reality again. The songs & the way they're visualized is FANTASTIC. Everyone in the cast is great but Amy Adams functions on another LEVEL! pic.twitter.com/8olO5XqrMC — Pramit (@pramitheus) November 17, 2022

Easter Egg hunters will have a lot to look forward to with Disenchanted:

#Disenchanted is charming and bursting with magic. Filled with unexpected twists and turns you won't see coming, continuously bouncing back between good & evil. Endless Disney Easter eggs that never stop! @idinamenzel steals the show with her solo performance. Bravo👏 #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/pN1BMZ1mZy — Kami Allen (@TheMommaDiaries) November 17, 2022

As someone who loved Enchanted growing up, #Disenchanted is so much fun. It’s filled with heart, magical Easter eggs, and everything you loved about the first movie. It’s amazing to see Amy Adams, @PatrickDempsey, @idinamenzel, and James Marsden reprise these beloved roles. pic.twitter.com/xeahXZra1q — Sophia Soto (@srsoto26) November 17, 2022

While this reviewer enjoyed Disenchanted, in her eyes it did not live up to the original:

Now, is #Disenchanted better than #Enchanted? I personally don’t think so. I’ve been waiting for this sequel since I was 12 when I went to see the first film at my local cinema. I still enjoyed it but don’t expect the sequel to be better than the original. — Stephanie Ramirez (@SweetnShy13) November 17, 2022

And she was not alone…

DISENCHANTED was milquetoast & bloated.

It lacked the catchy playful wonder that the 1st film had. Felt like this sequel arrived 15 years too late.

The songs were just okay but hardly memorable; they're not Menken's best work

A big blah all around#Disenchanted #AmyAdams #Disney pic.twitter.com/1CFWDPJIr8 — Rama's Screen (@RamasScreen) November 17, 2022

It gives me no pleasure to say this, but DISENCHANTED is *terrible.* Not funny, lacking in charm, forgettable songs, and a dumb story. I loved the original, so this is a massive, massive disappointment. #Disenchanted — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) November 17, 2022

I would be lying if I say that #Disenchanted was a good sequel, it feels forced and made just for money, a solid plot, forgettable songs and a villain that can not even get close to the one we had in the original movie…



Full review tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/meAuyVZfit — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) November 17, 2022

Amy Adams (Giselle) and Idina Menzel’s (Nancy) performances have been praised:

…a devastating drama but a lovely musical where she sings & kicks her heels up. Also, I worried we’d be getting another film where Idina Menzel only belts as an animated character, but she lets her huge voice rip through Menken/Schwartz's #Disenchanted score in live-action too. pic.twitter.com/tMESiICsN4 — The MN Movie Man 🍃 🍁 🍂 (@joemnmovieman) November 17, 2022

DISENCHANTED is a fun return 2 storybook life meets reality. Amy Adams is both delightfully wicked & princess perfect as Giselle. There is a new kind of stepmother in town.



Packed w/ musical numbers, easter eggs, & loads of Disney magic, you don't want 2 miss it. #Disenchanted pic.twitter.com/LUbonBV12K — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) November 17, 2022

About Disenchanted:

It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

Disenchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, with Idina Menzel and James Marsden.

stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, with Idina Menzel and James Marsden. Directed by Adam Shankman from a screenplay by Brigitte Hales and a story by J. David Stem & David N. Weiss, and Richard LaGravenese, Disenchanted is produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams, with Jo Burn, Sunil Perkash, and Adam Shankman serving as executive producers.

is produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams, with Jo Burn, Sunil Perkash, and Adam Shankman serving as executive producers. The movie features songs with music by 8-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on Enchanted garnered three Academy Award nominations and a score by Alan Menken.

garnered three Academy Award nominations and a score by Alan Menken. Disenchanted debuts on Friday, November 18th, exclusively on Disney+.