Social Reaction Roundup – “Disenchanted”

The long awaited sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, cleverly titled Disenchanted, will be released this Friday, November 18th on Disney+. Some critics have been able to see the film already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.
Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…
Our reviewer Alex takes note of the 7 new songs written by Alan Menken for the film:
The film has appropriately been called “magical.”
Another highlight is the music and the way it has been visualized:
Easter Egg hunters will have a lot to look forward to with Disenchanted:
While this reviewer enjoyed Disenchanted, in her eyes it did not live up to the original:
And she was not alone…
Amy Adams (Giselle) and Idina Menzel’s (Nancy) performances have been praised:
About Disenchanted:
- It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.
- Disenchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, with Idina Menzel and James Marsden.
- Directed by Adam Shankman from a screenplay by Brigitte Hales and a story by J. David Stem & David N. Weiss, and Richard LaGravenese, Disenchanted is produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams, with Jo Burn, Sunil Perkash, and Adam Shankman serving as executive producers.
- The movie features songs with music by 8-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on Enchanted garnered three Academy Award nominations and a score by Alan Menken.
- Disenchanted debuts on Friday, November 18th, exclusively on Disney+.