TV Recap: “The Santa Clauses” – “Chapter 1: Good to Ho”

Santa is back! Santa is back! After many a clause for Mr. Claus, he has finally returned to share his trials and tribulations as he delivers presents to kids across the globe. However, as we begin the trek with Santa this time, something seems to be a bit off. He’s slower than usual, yet ahead of schedule. How can that be?

There’s a drastically shorter list than previously. Santa is becoming like paper mail, a relic of the past. In the hopes to boost his self confidence, he stops by Sara’s house. One of his favorite stops of yesteryear has led to an adult Sara completely forgetting his magic. She eventually remembers, but still Santa seems hurt.

This lack of magic is worrisome, as his usual tactics aren’t working in the same way. He’s having trouble going back up chimneys, his sleigh is having issues, and his normal safety precautions are all out of whack. Never good to see Santa with less-than-stellar working conditions. I mean, he’s not Amazon.

Speaking of, we’re introduced to Simon and his daughter Grace. He’s a Bezos-type, trying to run a delivery business called Everything Now. He’s semi-annoyed with his daughter’s love for the lore of Santa, but mostly stressed about the follow through with his company’s infrastructure. Dad things, am I right?

As Santa/Scott returns back to the North Pole after the less than flawless night, familial problems start to arise. Cal and Sandra are sad to always have their dad gone on Christmas. Add in the fact that they’ve grown up in the North Pole without other kids and you’ve got a heaping pile of incoming therapy. Mrs. Claus/Carol is becoming annoyed by her status as “frumpy wife of Santa” and hates that no one knows anything about the legacy of being Mrs. Claus. All things considered, Scott is eyeing retirement. Maybe it’s time to hang up the red coat and move on.

As the next year passes, Scott tries to get back into the spirit of Christmas and push for the magic to be restored. Unfortunately, the lack of magic is leading to a de-Santa-fication process reminiscent of The Santa Clause 2. As the second Christmas night of the episode hits, everything is going wrong for our two guys. Scott is still struggling to make the sleigh and overall powers work properly, while Simon has dropped the ball and his company has not been able to adhere to any delivery goals they made for the Christmas season.

While it seems like the news can’t get any worse…Santa falls off a roof and into the snow below. Did…did he just die?! Is this actually a reboot?!

Fireside Chat:

Casey Wilson’s delivery of the line “A Polly Pocket potty party” should be hung in the Louvre. So sincere.

How could anyone in their right mind assume raising children in the North Pole is a good idea? There are no other children! Isolation can’t be healthy! I truly look at Scott and Carol with a disappointed glance after realizing this news.

When a pie chart is shown to showcase the delivery market shares, 17% is listed as “other,” as if to signify Santa is that slice. Nothing is funnier to me than Amazon and Target having to compete with a man who loves cookies and milk. Elon Musk wishes.

I don’t enjoy Simon. I am worried he is being set up to become a new Santa figure, but I do not enjoy that. That is all.

shopDisney 2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by