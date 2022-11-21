Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 130: Brick with David Murto

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #130: Brick with David Murto

Date: November 21st, 2022 (recorded November 13th)

Topics

In the third installment of “Mike and David Movie Club,” recurring guest David Murto joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of Rian Johnson’s (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) first film Brick starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt from 2006.

