TV Recap: “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2, Episode 9 “Summer Breezers”

This week’s episode seems to have graduated from the School of Simple Resolutions. Every two minutes, another answer was given for a question that was asked mere moments before. At the very least, we finally escaped the prison of EPIC and headed to the lake.

Before the teams experienced summer fun, a physical altercation broke out between Dominate and the Ducks. Weirdly, it happened at the finals banquet and not on the ice. As the two teams went to partake in the buffet, they started going to war. Evan was mad about the possible trading. Jace was mad at his dad about everything. Others were mad just because it was en vogue at the moment.

Sofi gave a rousing speech about the teams coming together to actually enjoy their experiences. The entire summer had been plagued with competition, no matter how unhealthy the rivalries became. With the snap of a finger, all parties involved were peachy keen.

The next day, Rich Eisen was back in the box ready to call the final match. However, none of the kids showed up. In fact, they had all disappeared from campus. Evan texted his mom “You can’t win summer,” sending Alex to find them all at the lake. It was so refreshing to see the kids happy, as all season long they’ve been plagued with bitterness and resentment.

Coach Cole is initially furious with the camp coup. Who will go up against the Canadian All-Stars to compete in front of the talent scouts now? Yet, when he gets to the lake, he jumps in the water and is completely fine. The writers have given up and honestly, I support them.

Jace and his dad have a heart-to-heart about their relationship that seems to end on a good note (Hooray!), even though Cole’s reasoning feels baseless to me. (Toxic masculinity is a pain, ain’t it?) Everyone heads back to EPIC/Alex’s camper for a night around the fire. The teams decide to send a combo roster to compete against the Canadians, then inexplicably sing “Landslide” while Alex plays guitar. I love televised Mad Libs!

Penalty Box Thoughts:

The rewarding end is seeing Jace finally and consistently starting to make goals. The can trick has worked, alongside clearing up generational trauma! That’ll do it.

I can’t get over the “Landslide” moment. What a bizarre song? I don’t believe AJ even knows who Stevie Nicks is, let alone the lyrics to a song before 2004? Maybe he knows The Chicks’ version? Reader, I laughed when Koob started to sing the lyrics. A bonkers song choice.

Marnie in love is a holiday gift for us all.

Alex trying to point out constellations, but having absolutely no clue which is which, is the Alex I have missed all season long.

The budget of EPIC is immense…and their banquet has paper decorations and a crappy buffet? I would’ve started a fight too, tbh.