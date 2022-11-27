What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – November 27th – December 3rd

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Mickey Saves Christmas When: Sunday, November 27th at 7/6c on ABC What: A brand-new stop-motion animated holiday special for all ages.

Reindeer in Here When: Tuesday, November 29th on CBS What: An animated special based on the popular children’s book of the same name, paired with a re-airing of the Rankin/Bass classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer .

Willow When: Wednesday, November 30th on Disney+ What: A series continuation of the Lucasfilm fantasy classic with Warwick Davis returning alongside a new ensemble cast.

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas When: Thursday, December 1st at 8/7c on NBC What: Dolly Parton stars in a scripted TV special about the making of a TV special set in Dollywood, featuring tons of celebrity cameos.

Darby and the Dead When: Friday, December 2nd on Hulu What: A new comedy from 20th Century Studios starring Riele Downs as a teenager who helps dead people move on in the afterlife who ends up being tormented by her recently deceased bully, played by Auli'i Cravalho, best known as the voice of Moana .



Sunday, November 27th

New TV Shows

Homicide Hunter: Devil in the Mountains – Special – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – NR A man found stabbed and burned launches Lt. Joe Kenda on a manhunt; when the trail goes cold, Kenda connects the dots among a string of otherwise-unrelated heartless murders, leading him into his first and only search for a serial killer.

– Special – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – NR The Kingdom Exodus – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on MUBI – Horror – TV-MA 25 years ago the very foundations of Copenhagen’s most famous haunted hospital began to shake, as the second season of Lars von Trier’s magnum opus reached its terrifying conclusion. In a brand new limited event series, the acclaimed Danish filmmaker returns with The Kingdom Exodus, the third and final season of a cult TV phenomenon three decades in the making.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on MUBI – Horror – TV-MA Mickey Saves Christmas – Special – 7/6c on ABC Disney’s new stop-motion holiday special, Mickey Saves Christmas, follows Mickey, Minnie and their pals as they attempt to celebrate the perfect Christmas at their snowy cabin. However, when Pluto causes Santa to lose all the presents on his sleigh, the friends travel to the North Pole on a quest to save Christmas and find the true meaning of the holiday. A collaboration between Disney and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, Mickey Saves Christmas premieres with a simulcast on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD.

– Special – 7/6c on Tis the Season: The Holidays on Screen – Special – 8/7c on CNN – Documentary – NR From Emmy Award-winning executive producers Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog, Tis the Season is a panoramic celebration of the beloved genre of holiday films and television specials. Featuring decades of rich archival footage and lively interviews with notable celebrities, directors, producers, film critics, historians and pop culture experts, this two-hour special unwraps the most memorable and festive moments on screen and explores why these projects continue to delight audiences, no matter what age. The special features interviews with Hanif Abdurraqib, Lorraine Ali, David Bianculli, Shane Black, Ken Burns, Tim Burton, Jen Chaney, Rick Cleveland, Jacqueline Coley, Alonso Duralde, Clea DuVall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, FINNEAS, Vince Gilligan, Renee Graham, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Estee Haim, Pete Hammond, Tom Hanks, Aisha Harris, Kate Hearst, John Heilemann, Fiona Hill, Ann Hornaday, Ron Howard, Rami Malek, Ben Mankiewicz, Tim Naftali, Abby Philip, Phil Rosenthal, Sara Sidner, Emily St. James, Dana Stevens, David Talbert, Ken Turan, and Chris Wallace.

– Special – 8/7c on CNN – Documentary – NR The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration – Special – 8/7c on ABC This ABC holiday season staple returns for its seventh year with a dazzling array of all-new musical performances. Scheduled performers include Becky G, Chloe Flower, Black Eyed Peas, Katharine McPhee, Il Volo, Jordin Sparks, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, Ne-Yo and Run DMC; Derek Hough and Julianne Hough host.

– Special – 8/7c on Written in the Stars – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ In a stellar social experiment, singles representing each of the 12 zodiac signs are paired up by world-renowned astrologers. Matched using their birth charts, these new couples will find out if true love really is written in the stars.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Candace Cameron Bure Presents A Christmas… Present – 8/7c on GAF – NR Maggie and Eric are busy parents of teenagers who embark on a trip to the home of Maggie’s widowed brother to celebrate Christmas. Everyone has different expectations of the perfect holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the season. Starring Candace Cameron Bure and Marc Blucas.

– 8/7c on GAF – NR A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe – 6/5c on Hallmark Annie is trying to save her late grandmother’s cookie company, but when the secret recipe is stolen during their Christmas party, that becomes tougher. She works with Sam, a local baker, to recreate the recipe, and they soon learn they go together like milk and cookies.

– 6/5c on A Christmas Spark – 8/7c on Lifetime Recently widowed Molly has lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again. But when she decides to visit her daughter for Christmas she has no idea what holiday magic is in store for her. A former drama teacher, Molly reluctantly takes on the job of directing the town’s Christmas pageant and soon finds herself falling for her leading man, Hank, the town’s most eligible bachelor. As Molly and the irrepressible Hank fall in love, she rediscovers her inner free spirit and finds a new lease on life. And when the star of the pageant loses her voice moments before the show, it will be up to Molly to step into the spotlight and shine brightly for the first time in her life. Starring Jane Seymour, Toni Braxton, and Joe Lando.

– 8/7c on Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays – 8/7c on ION – TV-14 When an egotistical social media influencer's dog is kidnapped overnight, her long-suffering assistant, Emily Chaiet, teams up with charming local vet, James Conway, to find the puppy before Christmas. As the two investigate suspects including a rival influencer, a crazed fan, and the father of a spoiled little rich girl, they form a romantic bond along the way… until she suspects her charming vet isn't all he seems to be.

– 8/7c on ION – TV-14 A Holiday Spectacular – 8/7c on Hallmark In 1958, heiress Maggie heads to New York City to pursue her dream of dancing with the Radio City Rockettes.

– 8/7c on

Monday, November 28th

New TV Shows

The Action Pack Saves Christmas – Special – Streaming on Netflix The Action Pack teams up with Santa Claus to save the day when greedy Teddy Von Taker plots to steal all of the Christmas cheer from Hope Springs.

– Special – Streaming on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on VH1 – Reality – TV-14 Love & Hip Hop cast members from New York, Atlanta, Hollywood and Miami gather to celebrate Black joy and discuss important social issues — and of course, turn up.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on VH1 – Reality – TV-14 The Great Christmas Light Fight – Season 10 Premiere – 8/7c on ABC It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as season 10 of the tree-mendously popular series begins and four families face off! The Hellewell family creates an incredible interactive display that makes everyone of all ages feel like little kids with their custom-made inflatables, a giant playable piano and more in Newark, California. The Pratt family showcases their sweet-themed display with the first-ever motorized amusement park ride taking guests through Lollipop Lane, Peppermint Place and Marshmallow Way in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Maan family puts on a dazzling and awe-inspiring light show, combining traditional Christmas with the Indian Diwali Festival of Lights, featuring over 50,000 pixels in their display in Manteca, California. And the Lunsford family carries on their family tradition of building a stunning light display on their 90-acre farm, which has been in the family since the 1700s in Bowman, Georgia. Watch as judge Carter Oosterhouse decides who will win the $50,000 prize and coveted Light Fight Trophy on the season premiere of ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”

– Season 10 Premiere – 8/7c on Kids Baking Championship: All-Star Holiday Homecoming – Special – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Four Kids Baking Championship winners return to show off their top-notch skills as they craft tasty holiday delights. Hosts and judges Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli challenge the champs to bring the holiday cheer with decked-out Yule logs for a chance to win a stunning prize package worth $10,000!

– Special – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-G Southern Hospitality – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 The series follows “Southern Charm” resident boss-lady Leva Bonaparte as she manages Charleston’s very own “it” crowd, otherwise known as her larger-than-life staff at Republic Garden & Lounge. Leva and husband Lamar own four restaurants along the city’s famous King Street, but Republic is the crown jewel of their kingdom. The hottest nightclub and backdrop for Charleston’s lively party scene, Republic is the place to go for pleasure, business or both.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Whitstable Pearl – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV The Acorn TV Original cozy seaside mystery series, Whitstable Pearl, returns ashore for its second season premiering Monday, November 28 with two episodes on Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ acclaimed streamer devoted to British and international television. Two new episodes will premiere weekly every Monday through December 12. Starring Kerry Godliman (After Life, Derek) as the titular Pearl Nolan, a restaurateur with a knack for investigation, Season Two will find Pearl in the middle of some big changes and even bigger cases including a potential kidnapping, a voyeuristic investigation of a man across the street, and the attempted murder of a ‘70s starlet. In Season One, Pearl (Godliman) juggled her commitments to the restaurant—the eponymous—Whitstable Pearl—with her ‘side hustle’ as a PI. Season Two, however, finds Pearl prioritizing her detective work—transitioning from being a chef who solves crimes to a full-time investigator who just happens to own a restaurant. It’s also been six months since the breakdown of her fleeting romance with DCI Mike McGuire (Howard Charles, Shadow and Bone, The Musketeers); the two former lovers have decided to remain friends, and both have moved on…fast. With every new case she takes, it always seems to begrudgingly overlap with Mike’s police investigations. Charged by a determination to outdo each other (and a fiery mutual attraction), it’s a race to solve each case, but when they work together, they make a hell of a team. This season features the return of Frances Barber (Mr. Holmes, The Chelsea Detective) as Pearl’s spitfire mother and Rohan Nedd (Harry Wild) as Pearl’s humorous and caring son, as well as new cast members Robert Webb (Peep Show, Back) as Pearl’s kind albeit righteous boyfriend and Emily Head (The Inbetweeners, The Syndicate) as Mike’s new outgoing, sunny girlfriend.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

Tuesday, November 29th

New TV Shows

Behind the Music – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ New episodes of the groundbreaking documentary series BEHIND THE MUSIC will feature Jennifer Lopez, Boy George, Jason Aldean and Remy Ma. Additionally, seven remastered episodes spotlighting iconic artists Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, Gloria Estefan, Hootie & the Blowfish, Mötley Crüe, Pink and TLC will drop the same day.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Considered one of the first “trials of the century” that polarized conversation in living rooms across America, the Casey Anthony case is one that still leaves more questions than answers. There have been several movies and documentaries made to fill in the gaps, and yet, the woman at the center of it all remains the biggest mystery. Throughout the exclusive three-part documentary series, Casey Anthony finally tells her side of the story and addresses the public that has made so many assumptions for the past 13 years.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Creature Cases – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The Creature Cases, a new animated action-comedy series. The Creature Cases follows the adventures of Sam Snow and Kit Casey, agents of CLADE: the Covert League of Animal Detective Experts. In a world populated exclusively by animals, these brilliant sleuths travel the globe, solving mind-boggling mysteries that mix real zoological facts with wild detective action! Young viewers will love joining Sam and Kit as they embark on each mission aboard their talking jet RON, equipped with a dazzling array of hi-tech detective gear and gadgets. Their tough-squawking boss Director Peggy Scratch is sure to become a family favourite, as are their pals The Mice Squad, co-hosts of a one-minute musical “Fact File” segment that recaps key animal info from each adventure using real wildlife footage.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix An overgrown field and a stretch of highway connect a series of grisly murders spanning several decades as grieving families search for answers.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Fixer to Fabulous – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Dave and Jenny Marrs embrace small-town America by renovating classic homes in and around their hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas. This resourceful and creative couple transforms historic houses in desperate need of an update and turn them into charming forever homes.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Love Actually: 20 Years Later ABC ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer will mark the 20th anniversary of the making of the holiday classic movie “Love Actually” with a primetime special. The one-hour special features interviews with the stars of the film, including Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson and more, as well as writer and director Richard Curtis, and a message from Martine McCutcheon. The special will look at how the film became a beloved Christmas tradition and a global sensation, with new insight into behind-the-scenes secrets and iconic scenes. The special will also examine how the COVID-19 pandemic refocused the ways we love and connect and the omnipresent acts of kindness inside our families and communities.

Piano y Mujer II – Special – Streaming on HBO Max Following the success of Piano y Mujer, the HBO concert special and Sony Music Latin album, acclaimed pianist Arthur Hanlon returns to join forces with some of Latin music’s most prominent female vocalists in PIANO Y MUJER II. The HBO concert special and album features Arthur on piano with guests reggaetón legend Ivy Queen, Mexican power duo Ha*Ash, Colombian singer Catalina García of Monsieur Periné, Costa Rican singer/songwriter Debi Nova and Mexican powerhouse Lupita Infante. The all-female roster joins Arthur performing a series of acoustic renditions of their most successful songs alongside timeless Latin hits. PIANO Y MUJER II, the album, is out November 25 on Sony Music Latin and the HBO concert special, produced by Loud and Live and Sony, debuts TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 on HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America.

– Special – Streaming on Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Cara is an actress, one of the world’s most photographed people and an award-winning LGBTQ+ icon. On this immersive journey, she puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature. In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there’s no limit on how far Cara’s willing to go to explore what makes us all human.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Reindeer in Here – Special – 9/8c on CBS REINDEER IN HERE is the heartwarming story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer who has one antler that is significantly smaller than the other, and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas. In doing so, they unknowingly create a magical holiday tradition like none other. REINDEER IN HERE’s cast includes Adam Devine voicing Blizzard “Blizz;” Jim Gaffigan voicing Santa; Melissa Villaseñor voicing Candy; Henry Winkler voicing Smiley; Candace Cameron Bure voicing Pinky; Donald Faison voicing Bucky; Jo Koy voicing Hawk; Gabriel Bateman voicing Theo; and Brooke Monroe Conaway voicing Isla.

– Special – 9/8c on Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic – Special – Streaming on Netflix A new standup special from Romesh Ranganathan, followed by a half hour semi scripted comedy doc that will chart Romesh’s desire to create the ultimate Netflix finale in his home town of Crawley and how it never quite happened. This will be the Fyre Festival of comedy finales as his ambitions far outweigh what he is able to achieve.

– Special – Streaming on The Story of Home – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – NR After years of working for others, interior designers Tara and Percy decided to claim an old home in upstate New York for themselves. It's hard to live in a house while renovating it, but the results are beautiful.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Magnolia – Lifestyle – NR

New Movies

My So-Called High School Rank – 9/8c on HBO MY SO-CALLED HIGH SCHOOL RANK chronicles the creation of a musical theater production at Granite Bay High School in Sacramento, CA, inspired by students’ stories of the constant pressures to achieve a top-rank in every part of their lives to get ahead in today’s fierce college admissions process.

– 9/8c on

Wednesday, November 30th

New TV Shows

Christmas in Rockefeller Center – Special – 8/7c on NBC Viewers will be treated to festive performances by Jimmie Allen, Andrea Bocelli along with Matteo Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Alicia Keys, The Muppets of Sesame Street, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, The Shindellas, Gwen Stefani, Louis York and more. The evening also includes a performance by the Radio City Rockettes from their iconic “Christmas Spectacular” and a special bit by Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph. Plus, Shelton and Stefani deliver a rare nationally televised duet of their holiday single, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” NBC News’ “TODAY” co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and “ACCESS Hollywood” host Mario Lopez will host the highly anticipated holiday special.

– Special – 8/7c on Irreverent – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock IRREVERENT is a fish out of water drama that follows criminal mediator Paulo Keegan as he flees the United States after a mediation gone wrong and assumes the identity of Reverend Mackenzie “Mack” Boyd. “Mack” (Paulo) finds himself trapped in Clump, Australia – a small, eccentric beach town hundreds of miles away from civilization and phone reception. In order to stay alive, “Mack” must keep the wool over the town’s eyes and play the role of devoted Reverend, while desperately searching for an exit strategy before his past catches up to him.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Low Tone Club – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ “The Low Tone Club” follows the story of Amaranto Molina, an unconventional music teacher who starts teaching at a music school that only encourages students who do well by commercial success standards. Every year Principal Eduardo Kramer, chooses five students, nicknamed The High Tones, to be part of the school’s prestigious Teen Band. Molina, on the other hand, is put in charge of The Low Tones, a group of students whose talents do not meet the school’s standards. With his disruptive methods, this eccentric teacher and The Low Tones will embark on a music journey that will help heal wounds and inspire each one of them to express their unique talents. Along the way, the students will learn more about Mr. Molina and discover their teacher’s mysterious hidden past.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Money Court – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on CNBC – Reality – NR Entrepreneurs Kevin O’Leary and Bethenny Frankel preside over a wide range of financial disputes that every small and expanding business faces. Whether its estranged partners battling over a deal gone sour, friends and business partners disagreeing over pricing strategy, or partners with different visions for their future, what all the cases have in common are high stakes, real money, and an agreement by the participants to abide by Kevin and Bethenny’s ruling. Together they’ll carefully consider all sides of a case, examine all relevant evidence, and ultimately come up with a unique strategic solution to set the business on the right path.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on CNBC – Reality – NR Snack vs. Chef – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Hosted by comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, this new food competition sees 12 chefs go head-to-head in the ultimate snack showdown. Not only must they recreate some of the world's most iconic snacks, they'll also be challenged to invent their own original snacks inspired by beloved classics. Only one will prevail and claim the $50,000 prize.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Willow Disney+ From Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment comes “Willow,” an all-new live-action fantasy adventure series based on the classic 1988 feature film. “Willow” will premiere November 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world. An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, “Willow” features a diverse international cast, including Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley.



New Movies

Christmas Full of Grace – Streaming on Netflix After discovering a betrayal, Carlinhos takes a fun stranger to accompany him on Christmas. But Graça proves to be a madwoman capable of bringing the traditional family home down.

– Streaming on The Lost Patient – Streaming on Netflix After waking up from a coma with no memory of the night when his entire family was murdered, a young man and his psychiatrist try to untangle the truth.

– Streaming on A Man of Action – Streaming on Netflix Loosely inspired by the life of Lucio Urtubia, A Man of Action explores the figure of the Spanish anarchist who pulled off a legendary counterfeiting operation in Paris that landed him in the crosshairs of America's biggest bank, when he managed to obtain a huge amount of money by forging traveller's cheques. A Man of Action is a fast-paced film spanning five decades, from the 1940s to the 1980s, in which we follow in Lucio's footsteps, from his humble beginnings as a bricklayer-turned-bank robber, to taking the lead in bringing down one of the world’s biggest banks.

– Streaming on My Name is Vendetta – Streaming on Netflix Sofia is a quiet teenager who spends her time between hockey games, of which she is the champion, and off-road driving lessons. Until the moment when she, disobeying Santo, her father, she secretly photographs him and publishes a photo on her Instagram. The small post is enough to change their lives forever. Following the computer trail, two criminals enter their home and brutally kill Sofia's mother and uncle, giving rise to a settling of scores that has been brooding for almost twenty years. Sofia will discover that the truth has always been withheld from her and that Santo hides a dark past as an affiliate of the N’drangheta. Not without conflict, Sofia will embrace a legacy of fury and violence and will ally with her father to seek merciless revenge.

– Streaming on Take Your Pills: Xanax – Streaming on Netflix A cure for some and a curse for others, widely prescribed anti-anxiety medication is examined by patients and experts in this revealing documentary.

– Streaming on

Thursday, December 1st

New TV Shows

Agatha Christie's Hjerson – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Topic – Mystery – NR Never before has a spin-off character from Agatha Christie’s literary universe been adapted into a television series, until now. Agatha Christie created Ariadne Oliver, a mystery crime writer who Christie herself admitted to sharing certain similarities with. Ariadne, in turn, has her own master detective: Scandinavian sleuth Sven Hjerson, who loves crudités and cold winter swims and solving murder mysteries. This character is brought to life, and taken to modern-day Sweden to explore new crimes and cases. Johan Rheborg stars in the leading role as detective Sven Hjerson, and his sidekick Klara Sandberg is played by Hanna Alström.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Topic – Mystery – NR Bosé – U.S. Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ All six episodes of the biopic based on the life of Spanish singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé will be available to stream in Spanish and dubbed in English upon launch. Produced by Paramount, the six-episode Spanish-language series stars José Pastor and Iván Sánchez and was one of the top scripted series when it debuted on Paramount+ in Latin America in November.

– U.S. Series Premiere – Streaming on Branson – Series Premiere – 10/9c on HBO Sixteen days before Richard Branson is scheduled to make a potentially historic flight as the first passenger to reach space in his own spacecraft in July 2021, the billionaire entrepreneur sits down for a conversation with acclaimed filmmaker Chris Smith, in light of the risk that lies ahead. Smith ultimately takes us on an expansive and intimate 70-year journey, from Branson’s upbringing as the son of a spirited, tough-love mother in Britain, to his pursuits of extreme, personal daredevilry that serve both to grow his businesses’ brands and feed his insatiable, lifelong thirst for high-stakes adventure. With added insight from family members, business associates, and journalists, and illustrated by decades of archival and home video footage, BRANSON reveals the ups and downs of a man driven by risk taking in both his business and personal life, reflecting on the costs and rewards of his lifelong, relentless optimism and boundary-pushing.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Dead End – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A group of people sharing a ride accidentally switches cars with a bank robber, who then pursues them to retrieve the stolen money he left in the trunk.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Flip or Flop: The Final Flip – Special – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestle – NR Tarek and Christina have one final house to flip before going their separate ways.

– Special – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestle – NR Gossip Girl – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max It's the second semester of Junior year, and Gossip Girl is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives/spin the scandalous lies of Manhattan's elite. She's learned a thing or two from her first go-round — namely what her audience wants, they shall get. It's time for her to turn the heat up on what's been simmering (Julien, have you met Monet?) as well as look at her own impact, and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before. Even if that means lying to do it. Old enemies, new allies, constantly shifting sands — this semester, there can only be one queen, and by the end of the school year, everyone will know where the bodies are buried, and just who was holding the shovel.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on A Hollywood Christmas – Streaming on HBO Max Jessica (Jessika Van) is a young, up-and-coming filmmaker in Hollywood who has made a name for herself directing Christmas movies. But when handsome network executive Christopher (Josh Swickard) shows up threatening to halt production on her latest movie, Jessica’s assistant, Reena (Anissa Borrego), points out the irony: Jessica isn’t just trying to save her Christmas movie, she’s actually living in one! Jessica must now juggle all the classic tropes—actors falling in and out of love, a wayward elf dog, and her own stirring romantic feelings for her perceived nemesis—in order to get her movie and her life to their happy endings.

– Streaming on Hush – Series Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Drama – NR When a body is found in her penthouse, Dr. Draya Logan is identified as a prime suspect. During a recap of the events that lead to the deadly incident, the lives of three high-profile wives are put on display. First, Gina Rodriquez, a calculating aspiring Reality TV star turned housewife to a professional baseball player. Then, Syleena Gibson, a former corner girl turned housewife of a high-powered attorney. And finally, Jordan Vincent, a desperate housewife whose husband is serving a bid for a crime he claims he didn't commit. In the end, one of the four are guilty, but it’s a secret they are willing to bury to keep their lives intact. Well, all except Draya's, of course.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Drama – NR Inside the Black Box – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Crackle – Documentary – NR Inside the Black Box’s 10-episode second season is hosted by Emmy Award winner and NAACP Image Awards recipient Joe Morton (Scandal, Terminator 2: Judgment Day) and celebrity acting coach, director, producer, and casting director, Tracey Moore. The hosts interact with celebrity guests facilitating discussions about the role race plays in the entertainment industry. Talent featured in the second season includes Debbie Allen (Grey’s Anatomy, Fame), Keith David (Nope, Armageddon), Jeffrey Wright (The Batman, Westworld), Malik Yoba (First Wives Club, Designated Survivor), Wendell Pierce (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Wire), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Billions, Castle), Rob Morgan (Stranger Things), and Naturi Naughton (Power, Queens).

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Crackle – Documentary – NR JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean – Season 5 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Florida, U.S.A, 2011 — After an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, Jolyne Cujoh falls into a trap and is sentenced to fifteen years at the state-run maximum-security correctional facility Green Dolphin Street Prison—AKA "the Aquarium." On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her. "There are things in this world that are more terrifying than death, and what's happening in this prison is definitely one of them." A message from a mysterious boy who appears before Jolyne, inexplicable events that occur one after another, the horrifying truth told to her by her father when he comes to visit, and the name DIO… Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end the century-long, fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins!!

– Season 5 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Luxe for Less – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Designer Michel Smith Boyd uses clever budget hacks to help homeowners create luxurious renovations without stretching their bank accounts. Along with his creative team, Michel brings upscale design within reach to deliver beautifully overhauled spaces.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Sort Of – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max The eight-episode second season of SORT OF is the season of love. Love includes your friends, family, work, romantic love and, most importantly, one’s self-love. Sabi decides that not only are they ready for some uncomplicated romance but they also want everyone to love each other. Unfortunately, Sabi is faced with situations and relationships that are anything but simple, including their dad’s unexpected return from Dubai, the Kaneko-Bauers’ struggles as Bessy is released from rehab and issues at Bar Bük.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Wicked City – Series Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Drama – NR While living their best life in Atlanta, four young, chic, modern-day witches, Jordan Davis, Mona De La Cruz, Angela Harris, and Sherise Baker make the acquaintance of Camille, a naturally powerful witch who is oblivious to her gift. Reluctantly, Camille joins the women for a spell, but things take a menacing turn resulting in an accidental death. The witches quickly perform a forbidden resurrection spell, however it is too late, as a dark sinister being is brought back from the other side. Now, between their complicated personal lives, unearthed secrets of the past, and attempting to defeat a powerful wraith, this coven is in for the most dangerous ride of their lives.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Drama – NR

New Movies

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas – 8/7c on NBC A modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique “mountain magic” she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men. When it’s time for her big special to air live, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.

– 8/7c on The Masked Scammer – Streaming on Netflix The Masked Scammer looks back on the life of Gilbert Chikli, one of France's best-known crooks, who managed to extort millions from the French elite via his sole asset – his voice. He fooled his victims by imitating and disguising himself as Jean-Yves le Drian, the then French Minister of Defence, and persuading them to voluntarily transfer him more than €80 million. By Academy-Award Winning PASSION PICTURES and the creators of Lords of Scam.

– Streaming on Qala – Streaming on Netflix Set in the 1930s, Qala is an emotional psychological drama showcasing a mother-daughter relationship juxtaposed beautifully with stunning visuals, music and powerful performances by Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. The film is directed by Anvitaa Dutt and produced by Karnesh Ssharma, Cleanslate Filmz.

– Streaming on Rolling into Christmas – Streaming on BET+ – NR Two childhood sweethearts who shared a passion for roller skating are reunited 15 years later during the holidays, forcing them to question their love and life choices. Starring Rhyon Nicole Brown, Donny Carrington, Brandee Evans, Gary Dourdan

– Streaming on BET+ – NR Serving Up the Holidays – 8/7c on Lifetime Scarlett is an incredible chef and co-owner of an upscale restaurant. But every year, her too sophisticated and unique holiday dishes never sell because they are not considered festive enough. To shake things up this year, her best friend and co-owner buys her a ticket to a holiday cooking getaway in a beautiful villa where Scarlett will re-learn festive cooking from the bottom up, maybe find love with a handsome rival chef from her past, and regain the Christmas spirit her food–and her life– truly needs. Stars Britt Irvin and Zach Roerig.

– 8/7c on Troll – Streaming on Netflix Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?

– Streaming on A Wounded Fawn – Streaming on Shudder Inspired by surrealist art and Greek mythology, A Wounded Fawn follows the story of Meredith Tanning, a local museum curator who is dipping her toe back into the dating pool, only to be targeted by a charming serial killer. When a fateful romantic getaway between the two becomes a tense game of cat and mouse, both must confront the madness within him.

– Streaming on

Friday, December 2nd

New TV Shows

Firefly Lane – Season 2 Part 1 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our "Firefly Lane Girls Forever?” We'll learn the answer this season — but first — Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny's ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom. This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from — including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud. In the '80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully's career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz. She just might have met her match — that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes. While in the '70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other.

– Season 2 Part 1 Premiere – Streaming on The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday – Special – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Competition – TV-14 This holiday season, co-hosts Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry take audiences into the iconic tent for a spectacular holiday special with six celebrity bakers as they compete for the Star Baker crown.

– Special – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Competition – TV-14 Hot Skull – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Based on the novel HOT SKULL by Afşin Kum, set in a world shaken by an epidemic of madness that spreads through language and speech, the reclusive former linguist Murat Siyavus, having taken refuge at his mother’s home, is the only person mysteriously unaffected by this disease. Hunted by the ruthless Anti-Epidemic Institution, Murat is forced to leave the safe zone and flee within the flames and ruins of the streets of Istanbul, where he searches for the secret of his “hot skull” – a lasting mark of the disease.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas – Special – 10/9c on SHOWTIME The yuletide musical extravaganza you’ve been waiting for. Sharing stories tailor-made to get you in the spirit and performing an original set of soon-to-be-classic songs from a new Christmas album that no one asked for, Matt Rogers is the complete package. Featuring performances and comedy sketches with special guest stars, it’s a holiday tradition with ho, ho, ho for everyone.

– Special – 10/9c on My Unorthodox Life – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix My Unorthodox Life takes you on a journey through Julia Haart’s untamed, unpredictable and unorthodox life. After fleeing her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, Julia Haart inspired millions around the world with her story of liberation, instantly becoming a spearhead for the modern women’s movement. In this season, Julia is forced to navigate yet another avalanche of personal and professional challenges. When she and her husband surprise the world with a blindsiding removal as CEO – followed by filing for a divorce – Julia is left to battle for control of her business empire, which quickly turns contentious. Will she lose everything or gain more than she could ever imagine? Within her family, Julia must find a way to reconnect with her daughter Batsheva, guide her daughter Miriam in her first committed relationship with a woman, and dissuade her son Aron who is determined to drop out of secular school to attend Orthodox yeshiva full-time.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays – Special – Streaming on Disney+ – Music – NR Superstar a cappella group Pentatonix is struggling to find inspiration for their annual holiday album, and the clock is ticking. To make matters worse, their well-intentioned but misguided manager mistakenly locks them in a magic mailroom. But with the help of some Disney magic, we’re soon on a whirlwind tour around the world, discovering holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans all around the globe: from Japan to Grenada, Iceland to Ghana and Mexico. The journey leads the group to realize that wherever we find ourselves, the holidays offer the perfect opportunity to discover how much we have in common and that it really is a small world, after all.

– Special – Streaming on Disney+ – Music – NR Riches – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Riches follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged, super-successful Richards family. When Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his business hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide as they vie for control.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Sean Patton: Number One – Special – Streaming on Peacock Sean Patton: Number One, a stand-up comedy event, at New Orleans legendary Tipitina’s, that takes audiences on a deep dive into the personal experiences that made Sean who he is today. The 90-minute special explores everything from his obsessive-compulsive disorder to his madhouse of an upbringing and the broken, yet unbreakable bonds of his family.

– Special – Streaming on Slow Horses – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb, they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Three Pines – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Adapted from Louise Penny’s New York Times best-selling Chief Inspector Gamache series, Three Pines follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) as he investigates cases that happen beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village of Three Pines, finding long-buried secrets, and facing a few of his own ghosts. The empathetic and astute Chief Inspector Gamache is tasked with solving a number of mysterious and perplexing murders in the strange-but-beguiling village of Three Pines. Assisted by his trusted team—the combative and troubled Sergeant Jean-Guy Beauvoir (Rossif Sutherland), the intelligent Indigenous working mother Sergeant Isabelle Lacoste (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers), and the accident-prone rookie Agent Yvette Nichol (Sarah Booth)—Gamache and his group are initially treated suspiciously by the village’s residents. Yet despite the cool welcome, Gamache can’t help but find himself oddly drawn to this unusual place and its eccentric residents, including the owners of the bistro, Gabri (Pierre Simpson) and Olivier (Frédéric-Antoine Guimond), artists Peter (Julian Bailey) and Clara (Anna Tierney), bookshop-owner-cum-psychologist Myrna (Tamara Brown), gallery owner Bea (Tantoo Cardinal), and the irascible poet Ruth (Clare Coulter). The deeper Gamache delves into the secret lives of these people who have found sanctuary from the outside world in Three Pines, the more it affects him.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

A Big Fat Family Christmas – 8/7c on Hallmark When her family’s Christmas party gets her a cover story, a photojournalist risks her career and relationship with a new co worker to keep her ties to the party a secret.

– 8/7c on Christmas with the Campbells – Streaming on AMC The traditional holiday romcom gets a new spin from Vince Vaughn (Fred Claus), Peter Billingsley (A Christmas Story) and Dan Lagana (American Vandal). When Jesse gets dumped right before the holidays by her boyfriend Shawn, his parents convince her to still spend Christmas with them and Shawn’s handsome cousin while Shawn is away. Starring Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), Justin Long (He’s Just Not That Into You), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live), Joanna Garcia Swisher (Sweet Magnolias), Julia Duffy (Newhart, Designing Women) and George Wendt (Cheers).

– Streaming on Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas – 8/7c on Lifetime Bridget Torres is a prominent national news weather forecaster who comes to the magical, wintry town of Leavenworth, Washington, where Christmas traditions prevail each holiday season. This year, Bridget has been asked by her network to announce a special “snow-cast” at the annual Christmas Eve festival and has brought her boss Lisa along with her. Bridget’s plans to shine are foiled when a talk show host from her network arrives to join her for the broadcast. Drake Kincaid, as it turns out, refused to hire Bridget as his co-host for their morning show a year earlier, making tensions high. The unlikely duo soon finds themselves falling for each other, but when Bridget finally discovers why Drake didn’t hire her, their romance is put to the test. Stars Valery Ortiz, Nicole Bilderback, and Brandon Quinn.

– 8/7c on Darby and the Dead – Streaming on Hulu After suffering a near-death experience as a young girl, Darby Harper (Riele Downs) gains the ability to see dead people. As a result, she becomes introverted and shut off from her high school peers and prefers to spend time counseling lonely spirits who have unfinished business on earth. But all that changes when Capri (Auli’i Cravalho), the Queen Bee of the school’s most exclusive clique, unexpectedly dies in a freak hair straightening accident, resulting in the obvious cancellation of her upcoming “Sweet 17.” Capri, however, pleads with Darby from the other side to intervene and convince Capri’s friends to proceed with the party as planned. In order to appease the wrath of the undead diva, Darby must emerge from her self-imposed exile and reinvent herself — which along the way allows her to find new joy back in the land of the living.

– Streaming on Diary of a Wimpy Kid : Rodrick Rules – Streaming on Disney+ The riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster-prone middle school student Greg Heffley continue in “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules,” focusing this time around on his complicated relationship with older brother Rodrick. A spikey-haired high school student, Rodrick is lazy and undisciplined and spends way too much time practicing with his rock band, Löded Diper. While he loves to torment Greg, he ultimately has a deep affection for his younger brother. Directed by Luke Cormican (“Teen Titans Go!) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” features the voices of Brady Noon (“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”), Ethan William Childress (“mixed-ish”), Edward Asner (“Up”), Chris Diamantopoulos (“Silicon Valley”), Erica Cerra (“Power Rangers”), and Hunter Dillon (“Deadpool 2″). “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” features the original song, “Can You Smell Us Now,” written and produced by Jon Levine, with lyrics by Jeff Kinney, and performed by Jimmy Tatro.

– Streaming on Hotel for the Holidays – Streaming on Amazon Freevee Hotel for the Holidays revolves around an ensemble of staff and guests at the charming Hotel Fontaine in New York City during Christmastime. Georgia (Madelaine Petsch) is an ambitious young woman and the manager of the high-end hotel, which attracts guests of all kinds—including heartbroken singles, an infamous pop star, and a European ex-prince who recently abdicated his throne—all looking to escape from their everyday lives and come to the hotel as a sanctuary over the holidays. Georgia’s work and personal life become entangled when she is caught between the hotel chef Luke (Mena Massoud) and the sophisticated ex-prince staying at the hotel during the holidays. The storylines of Georgia and the hotel’s eclectic guests twist, turn, and come together, as they unexpectedly find friendship, love, and inspiration.

– Streaming on Amazon Lady Chatterley's Lover – Streaming on Netflix Marrying Sir Clifford Chatterley, Connie’s life of wealth and privilege seems set as she takes the title of Lady Chatterley. Yet this idealistic union gradually becomes an incarceration when Clifford returns from the First World War with injuries that have left him unable to walk. When she meets and falls for Oliver Mellors, the gamekeeper on the Chatterley family estate, their secret trysts lead her to a sensual, sexual awakening. But as their affair becomes the subject of local gossip, Connie faces a life-altering decision: follow her heart or return to her husband and endure what Edwardian society expects of her.

– Streaming on Scrooge: A Christmas Carol – Streaming on Netflix Charles Dickens' ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future. Featuring re-imagined songs from the legendary and two-time Academy Award® winner Leslie Bricusse OBE, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is one for a new generation to sing.

– Streaming on Sr. – Streaming on Netflix From documentarian Chris Smith (American Movie) comes a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life, career, and last days of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., whose rebellious spirit infused decades of counterculture movie-making. “Sr.” widens the lens from Downey's art to the life with which it was deeply intertwined, including an intimate examination of his relationship with son Robert Downey, Jr. Shot over the course of three years, the film truly honors Senior's nonlinear, outlaw-like approach, including capturing his decision to embark on his own concurrent and final film project. Smith’s portrait of a family and an artist is a meditation on life that’s as surreal as it is sentimental, a celebration of making art with no rules that tosses out its own rulebook along the way.

– Streaming on Violent Night – Exclusively in Theaters When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

– Warriors of Future – Streaming on Netflix When a meteor carrying a destructive plant strikes the world, a suicide squad is given hours to save their post-apocalyptic city from total collapse.

– Streaming on Your Christmas or Mine? – Streaming on Prime Video Students Hayley and James are young and in love. After saying goodbye for Christmas at a London train station, they both make the same mad split-second decision to swap trains and surprise each other. Passing each other in the station, they are completely unaware that they have just swapped Christmases. Hayley arrives at a vast mansion in a small village in the Gloucester countryside to find a place where Christmas does not exist, whilst James heads north to a small semi-detached in Macclesfield and steps into the warm and chaotic pandemonium that only a large family Christmas can bring. When the entire country is blanketed in the biggest snowfall on record, our star-crossed lovers are trapped at the most manic time of the year. Christmas traditions are turned on their head, secrets are revealed, and family truths are told with hilarious consequences. The couple realise that there is an awful lot they don’t know about each other. Will they be able to swap back in time for Christmas Day? And will Hayley and James’ fledgling relationship make it through to the New Year?

– Streaming on

Saturday, December 3rd

New Movies

Christmas on Candy Cane Lane – 8/7c on GAF – NR Ivy struggles with the long shadow cast by her late mother, Muriel, the darling of Icicle Falls; head of the Candy Cane Lane Lights Extravaganza, owner of The Christmas Haus, and a former TV star known adoringly as the “Christmas Maven.” This Christmas, a series of comical and mysterious events bring the town together in a masterstroke of perfection only the “Christmas Maven” herself could appreciate. A Candy Rock Entertainment production. Starring Andrea Barber and Dan Payne.

– 8/7c on GAF – NR A Fabled Holiday – 8/7c on Hallmark Talia and her childhood best friend Anderson unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors during their times of deep turmoil.

– 8/7c on The Holiday Stocking – 10/9c on Hallmark A new angel gets the chance to address his one regret — that he didn't help his sisters reconcile while he was still alive. Returning to Earth as a stranger, he gets each of them to revive their parents' old tradition of encouraging charity.

– 10/9c on A New Orleans Noel – 8/7c on Lifetime Grace Hill (Keshia Knight Pulliam) and Anthony Brown (Brad James) could not be more different. Despite having gone to college to study architecture together, their lives took them on completely separate paths. But when they’re both hired to work together on the home of Loretta Brown (Patti LaBelle)—a New Orleans praline icon—the two find themselves stuck working together at Christmas…and butting heads over more than just architecture. When Anthony and his family discover that Grace will be celebrating Christmas alone, they invite her to take part in their traditions and their celebrations. Soon, fiercely independent Grace begins to learn the importance of family and community, while modern Anthony learns to embrace tradition and the magic of Christmas. And when Grace is offered a new job far away from New Orleans, she’ll have to decide if she’ll leave or follow her heart. Tim Reid stars as Marcel Lirette, a handsome, retired friend who moves back to town after years away and catches the eye of Loretta.

– 8/7c on Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist – 8/7c on Comedy Central – TV-14 It's the holiday season, and Lieutenant Dangle wishes he'd never been born. With the help of a roller skating "angel," he learns what the lives of the other deputies would be like if he never existed.

– 8/7c on Comedy Central – TV-14

