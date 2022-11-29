Exclusive Clip: “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” Holiday Episode “The Gingerbread Palace” with New Song by Eden Espinosa

The holiday season comes to Wonderland tonight on an all-new episode of Alice’s Wonderland Bakery! Laughing Place is proud to partner with Disney Junior to bring you an exclusive advance clip from “The Gingerbread Palace,” a music video for the song “Royal Christmas Rule” performed by Eden Espinosa as the Queen of Hearts. See it here first, then gather your little ones for this tasty holiday special at 7/6c on Disney Junior.

In “The Gingerbread Palace,” Alice, Hattie, Fergie, Princess Rosa, and Cookie build a gingerbread palace to host Wonderland’s Christmas dinner. Eden Espinosa (Broadway's Wicked, Disney's Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure) was recently nominated for an Emmy for her voice work on the series as Princess Rosa’s mother, the Queen of Hearts.

Families can bring home the magic of “The Gingerbread Palace” through a children’s picture book from Disney Press and a streaming EP album featuring “Royal Princess Rule.” The album is now available from all streaming music providers, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

In addition to tonight’s broadcast on Disney Junior at 7/6c, the newest episode of Alice’s Wonderland Bakery is streaming on DisneyNow. Disney Channel will air “The Gingerbread Palace” on Friday, December 2nd, at 7/6c am. The special will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, December 7th.

