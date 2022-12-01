Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for December 1st

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Holiday Hoopla! Enjoy Free Shipping on Any Size Order at shopDisney

Happy December Disney friends! Ahead of this month’s winter holidays, shopDisney is treating everyone to Free Shipping sitewide. Today only, guests can shop delightful decorations, charming collections and terrific toys all while taking advantage of the free shipping no matter how much they spend.

Snow White nuiMO Coming Soon to shopDisney

The Disney nuiMOs collection is welcoming another friend as Disney’s first princess, Snow White, makes her debut in the line of poseable plush. She certainly is the fairest of all (shhh, don’t tell the others) and will be a great addition to your ever-growing Disney collection.

CASETiFY

Disney x CASETiFY Presents Spooky but Charming "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection

Just in time for the upcoming holiday season, CASETiFY is collaborating with Disney on a limited edition collection of tech accessories featuring Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Marvel Comics

Christmas 2022: Gift a Year of Marvel Unlimited Digital Comics for Just $55!

Share a year of epic Marvel Comics fun with the biggest fans in your life thanks to Marvel Unlimited. The digital resource for all things Marvel Comics is offering a one year subscription for just $55 but this deal won’t last for long.

Christmas 2022: Gift the Marvel Universe with Marvel Comic Collectible Books and Trade Paperbacks

The gifting season is upon us and this year, Marvel Comics has several options that will surprise the biggest fans with thoughtful collectible books they’ll treasure for years to come.

Columbia

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Collection by Columbia Sportswear Coming December 2nd

Having launched limited edition collections featuring plenty of nerdy nods to the galaxy far, far away, Columbia Sportswear is no stranger to Star Wars. This winter, they’re heading back to the epic saga with a new assortment of jackets and outdoor gear inspired by The Clone Wars.

ColourPop

Whimsical, Enchanting "it's a small world" Collection Cruises to ColourPop

ColourPop has joined the happiest cruise that ever sailed with their newest Disney collaboration! Disney’s beloved attraction “it’s a small world” serves as the inspiration—and package decoration—for this cheery collection that’s full of good vibes.

RSVLTS

Spread Galactic Cheer All Year with the Star Wars x RSVLTS Holiday Collection

The holidays aren’t complete until there’s some Star Wars fun in the mix and this year RSVLTS is delivering in a big way with two designs inspired by the galaxy far, far away.

Entertainment Earth

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off this February with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Qunatumania, and now fans can get their hands on the first wave of Funko Pop! figures themed to the movie.

Pick of the Day

Doctor Strange, as seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, joins the S.H.Figuarts line up! The figure includes 8x left and 7x right optional hands, magic effect parts (L/R), magic effect set, cape, and cape stand. Measures about 6 3/10-inches tall.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Doctor Strange S.H.Figuarts Action Figure – $41.99

