Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off this February with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Qunatumania, and now fans can get their hands on the first wave of Funko Pop! figures themed to the movie.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Ant-Man and the Wasp are returning to the big screen early next year, but you can already start shopping for collectibles from Funko!

Following the debut of a new featurette at Brazil Comic Con , pre-orders for four Pop! figures (and key chains) opened showcasing the main characters dressed for epic action. Among this first series to arrive are: Ant-Man Wasp Kang M.O.D.O.K.

, pre-orders for four Pop! figures (and key chains) opened showcasing the main characters dressed for epic action. Among this first series to arrive are: The latter are longtime Marvel comic favorites, and are finally making their way to the MCU. If we’re getting technical, this is Kang’s first appearance in the franchise, but last summer, audiences met one of his variants—He Who Remains— in the Disney + Loki (both played by Jonathan Majors) .

first appearance in the franchise, but last summer, audiences met one of his variants—He Who Remains— in the (both played by Jonathan Majors) As for M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing), he most recently starred in his own animated show on Hulu , but this was not part of the MCU. He was voiced by Patton Oswalt.

on , but this was not part of the MCU. He was voiced by Patton Oswalt. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Funko Pop! collection is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and prices range from $5.99-$11.99.

Funko Pop! collection is available for pre-order on and prices range from $5.99-$11.99. Pre-orders are expected to ship in January 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link that can save you 10% off in-stock items plus Free Shipping on orders of $39+! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Wasp Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

​​Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania M.O.D.O.K. Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ant-Man Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania M.O.D.O.K. Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on February 17, 2022