Christmas 2022: Gift a Year of Marvel Unlimited Digital Comics for Just $55!

Share a year of epic Marvel Comics fun with the biggest fans in your life thanks to Marvel Unlimited. The digital resource for all things Marvel Comics is offering a one year subscription for just $55 but this deal won’t last for long.
What’s Happening:
- The gifting season is upon us and this year, Marvel Comics can be one of the best gifts your hero obsessed friends can receive.
- Of course if you just want to treat yourself to some Marvel fun, that’s fine too. Either way, Marvel Unlimited is offering a year of the digital service for just $55 when guests use the code MUGIFT55.
- With access to 30,000+ digital comics, Marvel Unlimited is the best way to discover Marvel origin stories and epic moments!
- The Marvel Unlimited app is available for:
- iPhone
- iPad
- Android devices
- On the web
- The Marvel Unlimited Holiday Deal is available now through January 3, 2023.
Good to Know:
- Valid only for U.S. residents.
- Gift is valid for redemption only at marvel.com/gift.
- Gift is redeemable by new and former (now-cancelled) Marvel Unlimited members.
- Gift subscriptions do not auto-renew; gift purchaser pays a one-time fee upfront.
- No expiration date for gift redemption code. Gift redemption code is one-time use only.
- Cannot be combined with any other offers, coupons, discounts or promotions.
