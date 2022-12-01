Christmas 2022: Gift a Year of Marvel Unlimited Digital Comics for Just $55!

Share a year of epic Marvel Comics fun with the biggest fans in your life thanks to Marvel Unlimited. The digital resource for all things Marvel Comics is offering a one year subscription for just $55 but this deal won’t last for long.

What’s Happening: 

  • The gifting season is upon us and this year, Marvel Comics can be one of the best gifts your hero obsessed friends can receive.
  • Of course if you just want to treat yourself to some Marvel fun, that’s fine too. Either way, Marvel Unlimited is offering a year of the digital service for just $55 when guests use the code MUGIFT55.
  • With access to 30,000+ digital comics, Marvel Unlimited is the best way to discover Marvel origin stories and epic moments!
  • The Marvel Unlimited app is available for:
    • iPhone
    • iPad
    • Android devices
    • On the web
  • The Marvel Unlimited Holiday Deal is available now through January 3, 2023.

Good to Know: 

  • Valid only for U.S. residents.
  • Gift is valid for redemption only at marvel.com/gift.
  • Gift is redeemable by new and former (now-cancelled) Marvel Unlimited members.
  • Gift subscriptions do not auto-renew; gift purchaser pays a one-time fee upfront.
  • No expiration date for gift redemption code. Gift redemption code is one-time use only.
  • Cannot be combined with any other offers, coupons, discounts or promotions.

