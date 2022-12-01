Christmas 2022: Gift a Year of Marvel Unlimited Digital Comics for Just $55!

Share a year of epic Marvel Comics fun with the biggest fans in your life thanks to Marvel Unlimited. The digital resource for all things Marvel Comics is offering a one year subscription for just $55 but this deal won’t last for long.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The gifting season is upon us and this year, Marvel Comics can be one of the best gifts your hero obsessed friends can receive.

Of course if you just want to treat yourself to some Marvel fun, that’s fine too. Either way, Marvel Unlimited is offering a year of the digital service for just $55 when guests use the code MUGIFT55 .

when guests use the code . With access to 30,000+ digital comics, Marvel Unlimited is the best way to discover Marvel origin stories and epic moments!

The Marvel Unlimited app is available for: iPhone iPad Android devices On the web

The Marvel Unlimited Holiday Deal is available now through January 3, 2023.

Good to Know:

Valid only for U.S. residents.

Gift is valid for redemption only at marvel.com/gift.

Gift is redeemable by new and former (now-cancelled) Marvel Unlimited members.

Gift subscriptions do not auto-renew; gift purchaser pays a one-time fee upfront.

No expiration date for gift redemption code. Gift redemption code is one-time use only.

Cannot be combined with any other offers, coupons, discounts or promotions.