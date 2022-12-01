Disney x CASETiFY Presents Spooky but Charming “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Collection

Just in time for the upcoming holiday season, CASETiFY is collaborating with Disney on a limited edition collection of tech accessories featuring Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Global lifestyle brand CASETiFY is once again teaming up with Disney for an exciting new collection focusing on The Nightmare Before Christmas .

. The exclusive collaboration brings the eerie world to life, allowing fans to choose from special designs on a range of CASETiFY’s best-selling tech accessories.

Fans of the cult classic can now rep their favorite Halloween and Christmas-themed film with some of CASETiFY’s best-selling cases including: Impact Ultra Impact Mirror Bounce

Designs in the collection feature iconic moments from the film and fan-favorite characters including Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero

Oogie Boogie Glow Case – CASETiFY

Nightmare Before Christmas Sticker Case – CASETiFY

Nightmare Toys Medley Case – CASETiFY

Products are priced between $38-$92 USD.

Where to Shop:

The CASETiFY Nightmare Before Christmas collection is coming soon and launches online and in CASETiFY Studio locations, with products shipping to more than 100+ countries.

To score the limited edition designs before they’re gone, visit casetify.com and download the new CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store).

The Disney x CASETiFY Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas

The collection spans a wide range of products for today’s tech savvy customers. Guests will find special designs for: