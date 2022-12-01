Disney x CASETiFY Presents Spooky but Charming “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Collection

Just in time for the upcoming holiday season, CASETiFY is collaborating with Disney on a limited edition collection of tech accessories featuring Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Global lifestyle brand CASETiFY is once again teaming up with Disney for an exciting new collection focusing on The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- The exclusive collaboration brings the eerie world to life, allowing fans to choose from special designs on a range of CASETiFY’s best-selling tech accessories.
- Fans of the cult classic can now rep their favorite Halloween and Christmas-themed film with some of CASETiFY’s best-selling cases including:
- Impact
- Ultra Impact
- Mirror
- Bounce
- Designs in the collection feature iconic moments from the film and fan-favorite characters including Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero, and Oogie Boogie.
Oogie Boogie Glow Case – CASETiFY
Nightmare Before Christmas Sticker Case – CASETiFY
Nightmare Toys Medley Case – CASETiFY
- There’s also a limited-edition Oogie Boogie Glow-in-the-dark Case which will be sold exclusively on the CASETiFY Co-Lab App for 2 weeks following the launch.
- Special edition accessories also include a Jack Skellington Bead Strap and a Scary Teddy 3D Airpods Case.
- Products are priced between $38-$92 USD.
Where to Shop:
- The CASETiFY Nightmare Before Christmas collection is coming soon and launches online and in CASETiFY Studio locations, with products shipping to more than 100+ countries.
- To score the limited edition designs before they’re gone, visit casetify.com and download the new CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store).
The Disney x CASETiFY Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas
The collection spans a wide range of products for today’s tech savvy customers. Guests will find special designs for:
- iPhone (including iPhone 14)
- Samsung
- Google Pixel
- Airpods and Airpods Pro
- Airtags