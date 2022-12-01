Christmas 2022: Gift the Marvel Universe with Marvel Comic Collectible Books and Trade Paperbacks

Give the gift of Marvel Comics this holiday season with awesome book collections, trade paperbacks and even an incredible deal from Marvel Unlimited.

The gifting season is upon us and this year, Marvel Comics has several options that will surprise the biggest fans with thoughtful collectible books they’ll treasure for years to come.

For the avid reader, there are comic collections and trade paperbacks to consume from Marvel licensed publishers like: Abrams Books Insight Editions Folio Society IDW Rizzoli

Fans who prefer the digital route will truly appreciate a one year subscription to Marvel Unlimited

These are just a handful of the thoughtful ways you can surprise the Marvel fan in your life with a truly epic gift.

Hardcover Books

Black Panther By Ta-Nehisi Coates Omnibus

Marvel: June 1962 Omnibus

Marvel Super Hero Contest Of Champions Gallery Edition

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War Premiere

The Best Marvel Stories By Stan Lee Omnibus

Trade Paperbacks

Marvel’s Voices: Pride

Moon Knight Vol. 1

Mighty Marvel Masterworks: The Black Panther Vol. 1: The Claws Of The Panther

Abrams Books

Fantastic Four: Full Circle OGN by Alex Ross – $24.99

Taschen

Avengers, Vol. 1. 1963-1965 – $200.00

Limited Collector’s Edition ($600/Available August 2022)

Fantastic Four, Vol. 1. 1961-1963 – $200.00

Limited Collector’s Edition ($600/Available December 2022)

Insight Editions

Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman – $85.00

Discover the secrets behind the powers of Marvel’s greatest characters through stunning anatomical cutaway illustrations and in-depth commentary from the Black Panther and Shuri.

Folio Society

Thor (Marvel Heroes #4) – $135

Witness the debut of the thunder god’s nemesis Loki in legendary comic books by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Walt Simonson.

Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Special Edition – $110

Discover the saga that sank its claws into a new generation of graphic novel readers. Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet presents all twelve issues of the groundbreaking series written by National Book Award-winner and Pulitzer Prize-finalist Ta-Nehisi Coates.

IDW

Todd McFarlane’s Spider-Man Artist’s Edition – $150.00

Experience one of the most acclaimed runs in Spider-Man history like never before!

Rizzoli

The Amazing Spider-Man: Web Slinger / Hero / Icon – $50.00

Spider-Man: Web-Slinger, Hero, Icon is a dynamic curation of Spider-Man’s seminal comic book stories and related story lines spanning the comic book’s run.