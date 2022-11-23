Having launched limited edition collections featuring plenty of nerdy nods to the galaxy far, far away, Columbia Sportswear is no stranger to Star Wars. This winter, they’re heading back to the epic saga with a new assortment of jackets and outdoor gear inspired by The Clone Wars.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Everyone loves the Star Wars universe, even Columbia Sportswear Star Wars: The Clone Wars .

. With a clever color scheme and design details, this special-edition gear pays homage to heroic Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano.

Beyond the winter jackets built to handle the elements, the Star Wars line also features a heavyweight pullover and baseball cap embroidered with the Republic logo.

The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Collection launches on December 2, 2022 at 12:01 am EST. It will be available online

Collection launches on December 2, 2022 at 12:01 am EST. It Fans can sign up by email to be notified when the collection goes on sale. Prices range from $40-$500.

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

The Republic Parka – $500

Inspired by the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker on the ice planet Orto Plutonia, this special-edition hooded parka is built for warmth in frigid conditions and crafted with The Clone Wars fans in mind.

fans in mind. Available in Men's sizes: XXS-XXL

The Ahsoka Tano Jacket – $414

Inspired by the invincible Ahsoka Tano and the snow jacket she wore on Carlac, this special-edition hooded jacket delivers a fiercely independent look with fan-favorite details and plenty of warmth for chilly weather.

Supplies Are Limited

Available in Women's sizes: XS-XXL

The Republic Heavyweight Pullover – $140

A comfortable yet durable cotton-blend pullover built for versatile everyday wear while featuring fan-favorite details like a Jedi crest on the chest, Republic insignia on the sleeve, and coded Aurebesh message on the back.

Available in Men's sizes: XXS-XXL

The Republic Ball Cap – $40