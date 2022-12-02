As many fans know, shopDisney is the best place to go for Disney merchandise from the parks, incredible gifts for year round giving and even stylish apparel for the whole family. It’s also where fans can find Princess dress up outfits including a new premium Cinderella gown that will set you back $1,000.00. Yes, the decimal point is in the right place, this dress costs a grand.

This week shopDisney quietly dropped a new product on the website designed for the ultimate princess dress up experience. It’s a light-up Cinderella dress, interactive wand and tiara inspired by the gown the Fairy Godmother conjures for Cinderella so she can attend the Ball.

Disney’s dress up version hails from premium costume maker A Leading Role and is no doubt the dress every little girl dreams of. It’s nearly as exquisite as the blue-white ensemble from the film and is highly detailed, crafted to perfection if the pictures are to be believed. It features premium fabrics, a beaded bodice and sleeves, iridescent organza, is fully lined and even has motion activated twinkling lights. As for the included wand, it has a ribbon-wrapped handle and satin bow and when activated, makes the tiara sparkle.

The entire costume is beautifully packaged with a keepsake garment bag and padded hanger while the Wand and Tiara come in keepsake gift box with satin lining. Disney describes this gown as “heirloom quality” and it should be. That’s because the dress costs a pretty penny, or more like 100,000 pennies, this beauty is priced at $1000.00 (one thousand dollars)!

Cinderella Light-Up Costume for Kids with Interactive Light-Up Wand and Tiara – $1000.00

No matter how great the quality, I’m not sure I understand the rationale behind spending so much on one costume dress for a child, especially since this is something they’ll quickly outgrow. Yes, giving them this magical dress is sure to create long-cherished memories and make for the best photo session ever…but you could just as easily share a Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique experience where they’ll get a magical transformation from one of the Fairy Godmother’s “apprentices.”

If you are looking for a high end costume to gift your princess, this might be the answer. It will be interesting to see if the Cinderella Costume is a one-off for shopDisney or the start of a full series of premium Disney Princess dresses for young dreamers.

The Cinderella Light-Up Costume set is available in kids sizes 5-6, 7-8 and 9-10 and can be purchased on shopDisney.