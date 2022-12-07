Photos: Decorate a Mosaic-Like Holiday Ornament Made of Ostrich Eggs at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is celebrating the holidays with a unique activity allowing guests to make their own ornament made with real ostrich eggs. On behalf of Laughing Place, I was invited out to participate in the activity and create my own ornament.

We began by learning a little about ostriches, how they lay eggs, and what is done with them. All ostriches at Walt Disney World are female, meaning when they lay their eggs, these eggs remain unfertilized and go unused by the female ostriches who lay them on a cycle similar to chickens. We were shown a couple of examples of eggs, including one that was pretty intricately carved.

Throughout December, guests of all ages can make a unique, mosaic-like holiday ornament that uses real eggs laid by ostriches at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Once cleaned, the unused eggs are crushed and colorfully dyed, where guests can glue onto an animal-shaped ornament, which is tied off with a recycled telephone wire.

Above are three examples of ornaments guests have made in year’s past, while below you can see my masterpiece!

Guests can participate by visiting Simba’s Cubhouse at Jambo House from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Kidani Village from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. until December 31st. Participation is free for all guests, however donations to the Disney Conservation Fund are recommended.

shopDisney 2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by