Jennifer Nettles to Host U.S. Version of International Hit “Farmer Wants a Wife” on FOX

Four farmers search for love in America’s heartland in the new FOX reality series Farmer Wants a Wife, hosted by Jennifer Nettles.

What’s Happening:

Fremantle Farmer Wants a Wife gets a U.S. edition on March 8th on FOX.

gets a U.S. edition on March 8th on FOX. Country star Jennifer Nettles will host the series, which centers on four farmers on a quest to find love.

Farmer Wants a Wife is the most successful dating show in the world, broadcast in 32 countries and responsible for 180 marriages and 410 children to date.

is the most successful dating show in the world, broadcast in 32 countries and responsible for 180 marriages and 410 children to date. Women will vie for the affection of these four eligible ranchers, being hosted on each farmer’s land and shown the realities of farm life to make sure they’re really cut out for it.

Farmer Wants a Wife asks the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love?

asks the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love? The series is produced by Eureka Productions. Paul Franklin (Holey Moley, Name That Tune), Chris Culvenor (The Mole, The Real Dirty Dancing, Dating Around), Eden Gaha (MasterChef, The Real Love Boat) and David Tibballs (The Mole, Finding Magic Mike) serve as executive producers, with David Emery as executive producer in post. Lauren Taylor Harding serves as an executive producer and the showrunner of the series.

What They’re Saying: