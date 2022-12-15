TV Recap: “The Santa Clauses” – “Chapter 6: A Christmas to Remember”

This show has come and gone faster than you can shake a snow globe and watch the glitter settle. Over these bizarrely fast six episodes, we have witnessed Simon have an arc that was formed and completed with no real understanding as to why he flip-flops so fast.

Obviously, Simon is the “big bad,” but when the Calvins are reunited at the North Pole, they try to look at his evil plans through rose colored glasses. He’s not evil, just making horrible decisions that could ruin the holiday as we know it. Ya know, supes chill.

The red coat is the final point of contention, as both Scott and Simon are in a mad dash to put it on before the other. As we know, the coat solidifies the Santaification process, so it’s the last piece for becoming the big man himself. Simon wants it to burn it (‘cause capitalism?), but Santa wants it to keep Christmas alive (…’cause capitalism?).

Luckily, Scott gets a hold of it after a heart to heart with Simon’s daughter. She says, straight up, that she’s lost her father during this process. All she wants is to spend time with him, which makes Simon realize his ways. (It took him that long? Bad father alert!) He eventually gives up the coat as Scott succumbs to the Christmas spirit running out in the world.

Thanks to one solid group hug, the orb illuminates, bringing back all the evaporated elves and returns Scott to his truest Santa form. Within three hours, he has to get back on the sleigh and fulfill his Santa duties (alongside training his two kids who are now showcasing powers).

With presents being instantly delivered for the past year, no one really has a Christmas list. Instead, Kal decides to gift everyone around the world a snow globe filled with their greatest holiday memory. What saved us all? Love y’all, LOVE!

Fireside Chat

Kal is the MVP of the season. Sweet, funny, kind-hearted, and can sweet talk a gaggle of evil drones into fighting for the good guy? He takes the cake.

In the words of Bianca Del Rio: Simon, what do you do successfully? Quickly.

you do successfully? Quickly. The show has been picked up for a second season

shopDisney 2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by