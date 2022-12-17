Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Exclusive “The Little Mermaid” Sebastian Funko Pop!

“The human world is a mess,” so why not explore under the water for a bit? Funko and Entertainment Earth can help you do just that with an exclusive figure from The Little Mermaid.

Earlier this month, our friends at Entertainment Earth generously invited us to browse their selection of in-stock merchandise and choose some items to feature and review. Being the big Disney fans that we are, we jumped at the chance and came away with an awesome assortment of collectibles that we think will appeal to you too. Let’s take a look!

Our Entertainment Earth Spotlight continues with an exclusive Sebastian Funko Pop showcasing the musical crustacean from Disney’s animated classic The Little Mermaid. This version of Sebastian splashed onto the scene in September and comes packaged in the standard Funko window box. It includes the mold number (1239) and sticker indicating Entertainment Earth exclusivity.

Sebastian has surfaced at Entertainment Earth and while he looks great online he’s even better in person. He is a bit smaller than the average Pop! figure, but that’s because he’s a crab! He’s also about to act as conductor for a chorus and his music book is open and propped on a seashell. Speaking of his music book, if you turn the figure around there’s an actual musical staff with notes, though I don’t know if it translates to a familiar song.

Sebastian looks quite happy (he must not realize that Ariel has gone off again) and right claw is holding a black conductor’s baton. The entire setting is attached to a flat sandy base to help give off the vibe of the “under the sea.” The figure is currently in-stock on Entertainment Earth and sells for $13.99. If you shop with our code LPFAN (see below) you can save 10% on in-stock items.

The Little Mermaid Sebastian Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

