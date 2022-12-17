Theatre Review: “Hadestown” at Dr. Phillips Center

It’s human nature to return again and again to stories that spark emotion, to stories that resonate no matter when or how they’re adapted. It’s apparent in the many versions of Shakespeare’s classics like Romeo and Juliet, and reworked tales like Hadestown, a beautiful retelling of the Greek myths of Hades and Persephone, and Orpheus and Eurydice. Many people have at least a slight understanding of these stories, even if it’s mostly in reference to Disney’s Hercules. However, even if you have no idea about the original story, you’ll pick it up quickly.

Hadestown is a gorgeous show, in every possible way. The musicians and the cast are all onstage for a vast majority of the show, and work as a stunning ensemble- a true Greek chorus. The lighting design, however, was my favorite part of the show. The way lighting designer Bradley King used brightness and color to punctuate moments was incredible. The lighting ranged from traditional stage lighting, to handheld lanterns, and it was just captivating. As far as the brilliant cast, it’s hard to choose standouts because every single person was phenomenal. Hermes, played by Nathan Lee Graham, serves as the show’s narrator, and keeps things moving. Orpheus (Chibueze Ihuoma) and Eurydice (Hannah Whitley) had some of the most beautiful, natural chemistry I’ve ever seen on stage. Lindsey Hailes’ Persephone was impossible to beat- she commanded the stage, and I absolutely adored her performance. And, of course, the king of the underworld himself, Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades, had the voice you’d expect from a Greek god- his low bass notes were a gorgeous contrast from the equally impressive tenor vocals of Ihuoma’s Orpheus.

I simply cannot recommend Hadestown enough. I can only suggest bringing plenty of tissues, and getting tickets soon. Hadestown is running at Dr. Phillips Center until December 18.