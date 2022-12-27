TV Review: LA’s Historic Amphitheater Becomes Casita in “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl”

On November 11th and 12th, the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles was magically transformed into Casita from Disney’s Encanto for a live-to-picture score concert. As the movie played, musical numbers came to life in a brand-new way, with the film’s voice cast inhabiting their characters in live, choreographed performances. And now, the magic of those two wondrous nights comes to Disney+ with Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, streaming on December 28th.

This 45-minute concert special trims the event down to just the songs, although it keeps a few isolated dance performances intact, such as Antonio’s arrival in his room, which was brought to life on stage by Cats-style performers. The special is approached similarly to the 2020 presentation A Celebration of the Music of Coco, live segments from a similar Hollywood Bowl event held in 2019.

Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel), Jessica Darrow (Luisa), Diane Guerrero (Isabela), Adassa (Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Angie Cepeda (Julieta), and Olga Merediz (Abuela Alma) bring the Family Madrigal to live on stage. Together, they perform the film’s six musical songs with choreography, sets, and props. And in the case of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the nightmarish imagery of the sequence is enhanced by a giant Bruno puppet.

Two narrative songs not sung by the film’s characters also get their moment in the spotlight. Leading up to “Dos oruguitas,” sung by Andrés Cepeda subbing in for Sebastián Yatra, the special gives a quick peek behind the scenes at the Elemental Choir rehearsing to accompany Andrés Cepeda on stage, plus Lin-Manuel Miranda checking in with them (the songwriter also takes the stage to introduce the show). And closing out the show is Carlos Vives with the lively “Colombia, mi encanto,” which leads into the fireworks grand finale.

The highlights of Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl are the visuals, with projection mapping technology helping to transform the amphitheater into Casita. The production was very creative with its visuals, with the Bruno puppet helping to extend the visuals from the film into the theatrical space. And having choreography from Jamal Sims and Kai Martinez, who provided choreography for the film, gives their work the chance to stand on its own merits. Disney has also, thankfully, kept the live vocals from the show. The actors aren’t necessarily vocalists by trade and occasionally notes are missed or voices sound tired. But they all bring their acting energy to every sequence and often sell the songs through their character portrayals, which is commendable.

With Encanto having become a phenomenon through its streaming debut last Christmas on Disney+, it seems only fitting that we celebrate its impact on pop culture a year later. Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl is a fun way to extend your love of the film’s music and songs through live performances that also bring the voice actors forward for a literal moment in the spotlight. If you love Encanto, you won’t want to miss this.