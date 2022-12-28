“Magic Of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” Continues To Tell Compelling Animal Stories In Second Season

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom is back for a second season on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD, and Disney+. Following the successful first season of the series, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom will once again give viewers a backstage pass to explore the magic of nature within Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT.

This season features 10 episodes, and branches outside of the locations mentioned above, unveiling the multifaceted aspects of animal care and conservation, showcasing the parks’ magnificent array of more than 300 species and 5,000-plus animals and the herculean tasks their animal care experts undertake to keep things running day and night.

The first two episodes of the season are set to debut on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD on January 1st, at 8:00 PM, and they give you a wild look at what you can expect for the rest of the season. The first two episodes alone reminded me how many animal facilities and attractions there are at (or nearby!) Walt Disney World, and I live down the street! Not only do you see Disney’s Animal Kingdom (as you expect from the title of the series), but you also see the Tri-Circle D Ranch at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, Turtle conservation at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort, and the aforementioned attraction, The Seas With Nemo and Friends at EPCOT. Despite the misnomer of the titles on each episode, you will be introduced to numerous creatures with huge personalities during each installment.

For example, while the first episode is titled “Giraffic Jam,” you are not only introduced to some troublesome giraffes, but also a sea turtle older than all the humans reading this, a hippo trying to make some friends, and an “elder” lemur who gets the greatest birthday surprise. The second episode’s title makes you think it’s all about turtles, but then there are some elephants on a very successful date, and a shining example of what this show does best – getting audiences attached to the stories of these individual animals. Sure, a lot of Disney Parks fans are only watching this for the behind-the-scenes look at the park or even the chance to say “hey! I’ve been there!” But then there is the story of Spike the gorilla, which is as emotionally investing (and trying) as any of the scripted fare debuting on Disney+. You may find yourself feeling the plight of the caretakers who can’t pinpoint what’s wrong as they see him limping around the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail exhibit space, screaming at the television “Figure out what’s wrong!”

We also get a look at the dietary care of the animals, when we see both an elephant and a lemur eating very customized birthday cakes with fruit and all-natural ingredients. They even have special ways of making a nutritious cake frosting that begs the question, “well what am I eating?” As investing as the storylines portrayed for the animals are, I have to acknowledge the beauty of a lot of the camera shots too. The stunning footage is far superior to the stock footage most Disney Parks fans see when watching planning materials, ads, and even holiday specials on Disney+ on ABC. Overhead shots, animal close-ups, and even fly-throughs are all shown and provide up close looks at the animals you normally can only see at the park from a truck or a protected pathway x amount of feet away. There are times when you can literally feel the soul of the animal through their eyes, a feat in its own right and something that would likely never happen while at the actual park.

In fact, my only complaint is that even this National Geographic series can't escape the Disney synergy machine. At times it is glaringly obvious, with one instance seeing the cogs and gears rotate to peddle Disney Fairy Tale Weddings, albeit under the guise of new pony training for Cinderella’s Carriage, as it is used in a ceremony. On top of footage from the Disney Fairytale Weddings series that is shown, they mention “Cinderella,” “Wedding,” “Carriage” and other words tying in with that product just as much (if not more) than they mention the pony and its care, leaving it to feel more like a sales pitch than an animal program.

All in all, the second season of Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom is greatly compelling, and well worth the time it will take to get through all 10 episodes of the season. You can catch the first two as you welcome the new year on January 1st at 8:00 PM on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD. All the episodes are slated to be released on Disney+ on January 4th.