“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” to kick Off on April 6th on Paramount+

Paramount+ just unveiled the first trailer, poster, and release date for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

What’s Happening:

Return to Rydell High four years before the events of the original Grease in the 10-episode musical prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies , premiering April 6th on Paramount+.

Set in 1954, the series follows four fed-up outcasts who dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes ( Atypical, Transparent ), who also serves as showrunner and director.

Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey executive produce for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach also executive produces, and Alethea Jones (Made For Love, Dollface, Evil) directed the pilot plus two more episodes and executive produces.

) directed the pilot plus two more episodes and executive produces. Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produce via PICTURESTART, and it’s produced by Grace Gilroy.

The choreography was done by Jamal Sims, who also directed, and music comes from GRAMMY award nominee and executive music producer Justin Tranter.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is produced by Paramount Television studios.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is produced by Paramount Television studios. Check out the teaser trailer below.

