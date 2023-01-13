Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 134: Crosshair ‘n Cody: Rescue Rangers with Kristen Bates

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #134: Crosshair ‘n Cody: Rescue Rangers with Kristen Bates
Date: January 13th, 2023 (recorded January 13th)
StarWars.com contributor Kristen Bates joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the latest episode of The Bad Batch (entitled “The Solitary Clone”) and the first-season finale of the Willow sequel series on Disney+. Plus an interview with the Hasbro Star Wars team, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!
