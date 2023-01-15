Photos: Planet Hollywood at Disney Springs Offers Fun Food Fit for a Movie Star

This past week, I was invited to Planet Hollywood at Disney Springs to try out some of their food, drinks, and desserts, as well as to check out the incredible atmosphere on display at the restaurant.

All throughout Planet Hollywood, you’ll find costumes and props used in many of your favorite films and television shows. For example, here we have a costume worn by Charlie Cox in Netflix’s Daredevil series and James Marsden’s Cyclops Battle Suit from X-Men.

The interior dome of Planet Hollywood is half-taken up by a truly gigantic video screen, showing clips from classic movies as well as music videos and some sing-alongs. It’s a great way to keep the kiddos, and even adults entertained while waiting for their food.

I got to try two of their specialty drinks. First is Practical Magic, a sweet but delicious non-alcoholic drink with pineapple & orange juices, fresh lemon & lime juices & grenadine.

Secondly, I had a classic Pineapple Express – SKYY Infusions blood orange vodka, SKYY Infusions pineapple vodka, orange & pineapple juices, Sprite & grenadine.

This delightful ferris wheel full of appetizers offered us a fun way to try some different appetizers, including:

World Famous Chicken Crunch – All-natural chicken tenders hand-breaded with a crunchy sweet coating, served with signature Creole mustard sauce

– All-natural chicken tenders hand-breaded with a crunchy sweet coating, served with signature Creole mustard sauce Five Cheese Dip – A flavorful, gooey dip made of Swiss, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan & Asiago cheeses with spinach & artichoke hearts, served with corn tortilla chips & grilled pita bread

– A flavorful, gooey dip made of Swiss, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan & Asiago cheeses with spinach & artichoke hearts, served with corn tortilla chips & grilled pita bread Twice-Cooked Buffalo Wings – Chicken wings baked & then fried to perfection & tossed in Buffalo sauce, served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese dressing

– Chicken wings baked & then fried to perfection & tossed in Buffalo sauce, served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese dressing Fried Jumbo Shrimp – Six large fried shrimp accompanied by spicy Sriracha sauce, served on cabbage slaw

– Six large fried shrimp accompanied by spicy Sriracha sauce, served on cabbage slaw Texas Tostados – Crispy gyoza skins topped with BBQ chicken, sautéed onions, blend of cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses & drizzled with sour cream & BBQ sauce, served with pico de gallo

We also got to sample from a few different entrees. First was the Bacon Mac-n-Cheese Burger – Guy Fieri's smash-grilled burger, Applewood smoked bacon, six cheese mac-n-cheese, cheddar, LTOP, crispy onion straws & donkey sauce on a brioche bun.

Up next was the L.A. Lasagna – Fresh pasta tubes filled with ricotta & Bolognese meat sauce, fried to a golden brown, served with roasted garlic cream & tomato basil sauce.

Finally for entrees we had my personal favorite, the 14 oz. Prime Rib – Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes & green bean blend.

By this point, I was already pretty full, but we still got to at least look at some of their fantastical dessert options. From some different crazy shakes with far too many ingredients to count, to the gigantic Brownie Sundae Martini, there’s plenty to satisfy your sweet tooth at Planet Hollywood!

Next time you’re at Disney Springs, be sure to check out Planet Hollywood (located near the AMC Theatres and the Orange Garage).