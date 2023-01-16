Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for January 16th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Disney100: The Eras Collection Coming to shopDisney on January 27th

The Disney100 Celebration officially kicks off at the Disneyland Resort on January 27th and that day will also mark the launch of a new merchandise collection on shopDisney. The previously announced Disney100 The Eras Collection will showcase early decades across the studio and parks and we can’t wait to check it out!

Disney Artist Vinyl Series Featuring JLED Coming to shopDisney Tomorrow

Disney fans looking for a fun way to expand their ever-growing collection will love the new Disney Artist Vinyl Series from shopDisney. Artist JLED starts things off with a fun take on the Sensational Six and their unique personalities.

Stoney Clover Lane Disney Princes Ear Headband Is a Dream Come True!

It’s time to update your Disney Ear Headband collection and Stoney Clover Lane as the perfect style for you. Inspired by Disney Princesses, this pretty pink design is a subtle nod to several beloved heroines and is a great accessory for your Disney bounding look.

Classic Pooh Apparel and Home Collection Now Available on shopDisney

Our favorite silly old bear—Winnie the Pooh— is back on shopDisney as part of a charming apparel and home collection celebrating his origins. This Classic Pooh assortment has already arrived at Disney Resorts, but now guests across the country can shop the delightful collection.

Entertainment Earth

Hot Off The Truck: Newly In-Stock Disney, Star Wars and Marvel Merchandise at Entertainment Earth

If you’re in the mood to do some shopping and want to expand your Star Wars, Marvel and Disney collections, Entertainment Earth has a wide selection of toys, games, figures and display pieces that will do the trick. Shop under the “Hot Off the Truck” tab to find the latest assortment of magical merchandise.

EPCOT Festival of the Arts

Photos: EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023 Merchandise

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is now underway and of course, the festival comes along with some fun new, mostly Figment-themed, merchandise exclusive to the event!

Disney Cruise Line

Photos: Disney Cruise Line 2023 Merchandise Sails on to the Disney Fantasy

Our own Jeremiah is currently sailing aboard the Disney Fantasy for the second ever Pixar Day at Sea cruise. While onboard, he spotted some brand-new Disney Cruise Line 2023 merchandise.

RockLove

Celebrate Your Love Story With Padmé and Anakin Jewelry Pieces in the Star Wars x RockLove Collection

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, RockLove is celebrating one of the galaxy’s most important couples: Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker! Two new jewelry pieces have debuted from the jeweler and are perfect alone, but better together.

Pick of the Day

Celebrate your true love with this delightful Mickey Mouse Chocolate Box Valentine Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Presenting Mickey holding a lovely heart-shaped box of Valentine chocolates for his Minnie, it's made of faux leather and features top zipper closure, a front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching themed lining, shiny gold hardware, and printed details.

Mickey Mouse Chocolate Box Valentine Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

