Celebrate Your Love Story With Padmé and Anakin Jewelry Pieces in the Star Wars x RockLove Collection

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, RockLove is celebrating one of the galaxy’s most important couples: Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker! Two new jewelry pieces have debuted from the jeweler and are perfect alone, but better together.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans can commemorate the happier days of Padmé and Anakin’s love story with new jewelry pieces from RockLove

One piece is designed for each and represents moments from their courtship. A Meadow Ring reflects the circlet worn by Padmé in her yellow floral gown during the intimate picnic on Naboo, and the Japor Snippet was a good luck charm gifted to Padmé by Anakin while they were traveling to Coruscant.

Both items come in a Star Wars branded box that’s perfect for gifting or display and include a fabric bag to store jewelry when traveling.

The Padme and Anakin Star Wars X RockLove collection is available now on the RockLove website

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Padmé

Inspired by the embroidered circlet headband worn by Padmé Amidala during her meadow picnic with Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars X RockLove Padme Amidala Meadow Ring – $125

Handcrafted solid sterling silver plated in 14K yellow gold

Gilded ring features the on-screen styling of delicate rope texture

Hand-painted enamel rosette buds

Anakin

Inspired by the good luck charm given as a gift to Padmé Amidala by young Anakin Skywalker and seen in the Star Wars prequel trilogy

Star Wars X RockLove Japor Snippet Pendant – $145

Handcrafted in solid sterling silver

Carved with traditional Tatooine sand symbols

Enhanced by antiquing and striated texture

Talisman hangs from an adjustable sterling silver rope chain

Signature tag and graceful extender weight

More Star Wars x RockLove Collections:

Celebrate more characters and stories from the Star Wars universe with these beautiful jewelry selections: