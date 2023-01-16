Celebrate Your Love Story With Padmé and Anakin Jewelry Pieces in the Star Wars x RockLove Collection

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, RockLove is celebrating one of the galaxy’s most important couples: Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker! Two new jewelry pieces have debuted from the jeweler and are perfect alone, but better together.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars fans can commemorate the happier days of Padmé and Anakin’s love story with new jewelry pieces from RockLove.
- One piece is designed for each and represents moments from their courtship. A Meadow Ring reflects the circlet worn by Padmé in her yellow floral gown during the intimate picnic on Naboo, and the Japor Snippet was a good luck charm gifted to Padmé by Anakin while they were traveling to Coruscant.
- Both items come in a Star Wars branded box that’s perfect for gifting or display and include a fabric bag to store jewelry when traveling.
- The Padme and Anakin Star Wars X RockLove collection is available now on the RockLove website and prices range from $125-$145.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Padmé
Inspired by the embroidered circlet headband worn by Padmé Amidala during her meadow picnic with Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
Star Wars X RockLove Padme Amidala Meadow Ring – $125
- Handcrafted solid sterling silver plated in 14K yellow gold
- Gilded ring features the on-screen styling of delicate rope texture
- Hand-painted enamel rosette buds
Anakin
Inspired by the good luck charm given as a gift to Padmé Amidala by young Anakin Skywalker and seen in the Star Wars prequel trilogy
Star Wars X RockLove Japor Snippet Pendant – $145
- Handcrafted in solid sterling silver
- Carved with traditional Tatooine sand symbols
- Enhanced by antiquing and striated texture
- Talisman hangs from an adjustable sterling silver rope chain
- Signature tag and graceful extender weight
