Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 135: Safa Toma Nights with Jay and Matt

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #135: Safa Toma Nights with Jay and Matt

Date: January 19th, 2023 (recorded January 19th)

Jay and Matt from the “From a Certain Point Askew” podcast join “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the latest episode of Lucasfilm’s animated series The Bad Batch, entitled “Faster.” Plus, Hasbro’s Indiana Jones team answers some questions about upcoming Indy toys, we cover this week’s Star Wars headlines (including the new trailer for The Mandalorian season 3), and more!

